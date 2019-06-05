Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AIXTRON SE    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 12:30am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.06.2019 / 06:27
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AIXTRON SE
Street: Dornkaulstraße 2
Postal code: 52134
City: Herzogenrath
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Acquisition and Merger with Oppenheimer Funds Inc.: please see Section 10

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Invesco Ltd.
City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Short Term
Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Glo

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 May 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 7.09 % 0.00 % 7.09 % 112927320
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0WMPJ6 0 8005691 0.00 % 7.09 %
Total 8005691 7.09 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Holding Company(US), Inc. % % %
Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
Invesco Advisers, Inc. 7.08 % % 7.08 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Acquisition and Merger with Oppenheimer Funds Inc. Please see following link for further information: we will add link here post acquisition; https://ir.invesco.com/investor-relations/press-releases/default.aspx?_ga=2.153008441.1018859822.1558359393-832691936.1556037780  

Date
29 May 2019


05.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

817865  05.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=817865&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIXTRON SE
12:30aAIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/27AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/22Panic in the semiconductors sector
05/16AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/15AIXTRON : Alle Beschlussvorlagen mit großer Mehrheit angenommen / All Resolution..
EQ
05/14AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/08AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/01AIXTRON : Q1/19 Gross Margin and Earnings exceed Expectations / 2019 Full-year G..
AQ
04/30AIXTRON : Q1/19 Gross Margin and Earnings exceed Expectations / 2019 Full-year G..
EQ
03/18AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 279 M
EBIT 2019 35,3 M
Net income 2019 29,6 M
Finance 2019 287 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,74
P/E ratio 2020 24,76
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capitalization 947 M
Chart AIXTRON SE
Duration : Period :
AIXTRON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIXTRON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,1 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Schulte Co-President
Felix Jan Grawert Co-President
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Wolfgang Blättchen Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIXTRON SE1.33%1 066
ASML HOLDING23.51%81 138
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION26.63%25 852
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD24.42%22 167
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 247
QORVO0.74%7 373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About