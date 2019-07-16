Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AIXTRON SE    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 05:25am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.07.2019 / 11:19
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AIXTRON SE
Street: Dornkaulstraße 2
Postal code: 52134
City: Herzogenrath
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.01 % 4.40 % 4.41 % 112927320
Previous notification 0.76 % 4.28 % 5.03 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0WMPJ6 12525 % 0.01 %
Total 12525 0.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall Open 1513417 1.34 %
    Total 1513417 1.34 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 31.12.2030 Cash 1818000 1.61 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 1136615 1.01 %
Put Warrant 18.12.2020 Cash 500000 0.44 %
      Total 3454615 3.06 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 Jul 2019


16.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

840609  16.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=840609&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIXTRON SE
05:25aAIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
07/11AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
07/08AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/20NEXT-GEN POWER SEMICONDUCTORS : AIXTRON is a Partner in the EU Research Project ..
AQ
06/19AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/05AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/27AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/22Panic in the semiconductors sector
05/16AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/15AIXTRON : Alle Beschlussvorlagen mit großer Mehrheit angenommen / All Resolution..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 275 M
EBIT 2019 36,5 M
Net income 2019 29,6 M
Finance 2019 285 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,5x
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 830 M
Chart AIXTRON SE
Duration : Period :
AIXTRON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIXTRON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,2  €
Last Close Price 7,42  €
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Schulte Co-President
Felix Jan Grawert Co-President
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Wolfgang Blättchen Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIXTRON SE-11.82%954
ASML HOLDING34.05%87 715
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION41.55%27 720
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD38.35%24 853
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%9 369
QORVO15.69%8 186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About