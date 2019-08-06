Log in
AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Report  
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/06/2019 | 06:20am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.08.2019 / 12:17
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AIXTRON SE
Street: Dornkaulstraße 2
Postal code: 52134
City: Herzogenrath
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Citigroup Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.55 % 1.55 % 4.10 % 112927320
Previous notification 0.35 % 4.92 % 5.26 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0WMPJ6 0 2882083 0.00 % 2.55 %
Total 2882083 2.55 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall) 1492449 1.32 %
    Total 1492449 1.32 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Warrants 16-Sept-2019 - 15-Jun-2020 2971 0 %
OTC Swap 19-Dec-2019 99737 0.09 %
OTC Swap 04-Aug-2020 391 0 %
Short Put Option (Strike price: 7.20) 20-Dec-2019 150000 0.13 %
      Total 253099 0.22 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Citigroup Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % %
Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holding Bahamas Limited % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Limited % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Aug 2019


06.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

851229  06.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=851229&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 269 M
EBIT 2019 34,8 M
Net income 2019 29,5 M
Finance 2019 281 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,3x
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,06x
EV / Sales2020 2,71x
Capitalization 1 103 M
Chart AIXTRON SE
Duration : Period :
AIXTRON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIXTRON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,33  €
Last Close Price 9,86  €
Spread / Highest target 72,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Schulte Co-President
Felix Jan Grawert Co-President
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Wolfgang Blättchen Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIXTRON SE19.23%1 234
ASML HOLDING N.V.39.14%89 914
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION42.12%27 952
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD49.83%27 000
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%9 245
QORVO16.73%8 045
