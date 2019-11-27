AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
11/27/2019 | 01:20pm EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.11.2019 / 19:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
AIXTRON SE
Street:
Dornkaulstraße 2
Postal code:
52134
City:
Herzogenrath Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299004UJ4D51M25LD67
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Citigroup Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Nov 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.16 %
4.83 %
4.98 %
112927320
Previous notification
0.71 %
4.35 %
5.06 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0WMPJ6
0
178857
0.00 %
0.16 %
Total
178857
0.16 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall)
5201666
4.61 %
Total
5201666
4.61 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Warrants
16.Dec.19 - 14-Dec-20
502
0.00 %
Short Put Option (Strike price: 7.20)
20.Dec.19
150000
0.13 %
OTC Swap
19.Dec.19
81548
0.07 %
OTC Swap
24.Feb.23
15191
0.01 %
Total
247241
0.22 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Citigroup Inc.
%
%
%
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Citigroup Financial Products Inc.
%
%
%
Citigroup Global Markets Holding Bahamas Limited
%
%
%
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
%
%
%
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
21 Nov 2019
