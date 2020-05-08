Log in
AIXTRON : changes composition of Executive Board / Dr. Jochen Linck will be appointed as member of the Board / Dr. Bernd Schulte will retire at expiry of his contract / The Board will be expanded by a CFO / Dr. Felix Grawert will become CEO on April 1, 2021

05/08/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AIXTRON SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision
AIXTRON changes composition of Executive Board / Dr. Jochen Linck will be appointed as member of the Board / Dr. Bernd Schulte will retire at expiry of his contract / The Board will be expanded by a CFO / Dr. Felix Grawert will become CEO on April 1, 2021

08-May-2020 / 20:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AIXTRON changes the composition of the Executive Board

Dr. Jochen Linck will be appointed as a member of the Executive Board

Dr. Bernd Schulte will retire at the expiry of his contract

The AIXTRON Executive Board will be expanded by a Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Felix Grawert will become Chief Executive Officer on April 1, 2021

Herzogenrath/Germany, May 8, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) today appointed Dr. Jochen Linck as new member of the Executive Board in the role of Chief Technical and Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Linck will take up his position by December 1, 2020 at the latest, and will be appointed for 3 years. As of April 1, 2021, he will assume responsibility at AIXTRON for the areas of development, purchasing, manufacturing and logistics, quality management and IT.

At his own request, Executive Board member Dr. Bernd Schulte will retire at the expiry of his contract on March 31, 2021.

In addition, the Management Board is to be expanded by one Chief Financial Officer to a total of three members. The Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board is working to fill this position at short notice.

Executive Board member Dr. Felix Grawert will take over as Chairman of the Executive Board, CEO on April 1, 2021.

For more information on these individuals, please refer to the corporate release published today, available at https://www.aixtron.com/en/investors/news.

Contact:

Guido Pickert
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +49 (2407) 9030-444
invest@aixtron.com

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please consult our website at http://www.aixtron.com.

 

Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "continue" and "estimate" and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.

08-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Phone: +49 (2407) 9030-0
Fax: +49 (2407) 9030-445
E-mail: invest@aixtron.com
Internet: www.aixtron.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6
WKN: A0WMPJ
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq OTC
EQS News ID: 1040139

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1040139  08-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1040139&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
