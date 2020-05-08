DGAP-Ad-hoc: AIXTRON SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision

AIXTRON changes composition of Executive Board / Dr. Jochen Linck will be appointed as member of the Board / Dr. Bernd Schulte will retire at expiry of his contract / The Board will be expanded by a CFO / Dr. Felix Grawert will become CEO on April 1, 2021



08-May-2020 / 20:05 CET/CEST

AIXTRON changes the composition of the Executive Board

Dr. Jochen Linck will be appointed as a member of the Executive Board

Dr. Bernd Schulte will retire at the expiry of his contract

The AIXTRON Executive Board will be expanded by a Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Felix Grawert will become Chief Executive Officer on April 1, 2021

Herzogenrath/Germany, May 8, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) today appointed Dr. Jochen Linck as new member of the Executive Board in the role of Chief Technical and Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Linck will take up his position by December 1, 2020 at the latest, and will be appointed for 3 years. As of April 1, 2021, he will assume responsibility at AIXTRON for the areas of development, purchasing, manufacturing and logistics, quality management and IT.

At his own request, Executive Board member Dr. Bernd Schulte will retire at the expiry of his contract on March 31, 2021.

In addition, the Management Board is to be expanded by one Chief Financial Officer to a total of three members. The Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board is working to fill this position at short notice.

Executive Board member Dr. Felix Grawert will take over as Chairman of the Executive Board, CEO on April 1, 2021.

For more information on these individuals, please refer to the corporate release published today, available at https://www.aixtron.com/en/investors/news.

