AJ Lucas Group Limited    AJL   AU000000AJL1

AJ LUCAS GROUP LIMITED

(AJL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/29
0.105 AUD   -4.55%
06:21aAJ LUCAS : Cuadrilla to test second UK shale gas well in a few weeks
RE
08/22Britain's Cuadrilla pauses gas fracking after earth tremor
RE
07/11AJ LUCAS : Cuadrilla to restart fracking at British site
RE
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AJ Lucas : Cuadrilla to test second UK shale gas well in a few weeks

09/30/2019 | 06:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cuadrilla's Preston Road fracking site is seen near Blackpool

LONDON (Reuters) - British shale gas explorer Cuadrilla said on Monday it would start flow testing at its second horizontal shale gas well at its site in northwest England in a few weeks, which will enable it to asses how much gas could be available.

In February, Cuadrilla said results from flow testing at its first horizontal shale gas exploration well at its Preston New Road site in Lancashire showed a high quality natural gas resource, capable of flowing to surface.

Cuadrilla is 47.4% owned by Australia's AJ Lucas, while a fund managed by Riverstone holds a 45.2% stake.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, involves extracting gas from rocks by breaking them up with water and chemicals at high pressure.

In late August, three earth tremors occurred at the Preston New Road site in Lancashire, where activities only resumed on Aug. 15 after Cuadrilla secured all required permits following stoppages last year due to of minor seismic events.

A tremor on Aug. 26 had a 2.9 magnitude, the largest tremor ever caused by fracking operations in Britain.

The regulator, the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), said fracking at the site must be suspended while it carries out analysis following the tremor.

Cuadrilla said it continues to assist the OGA in this work.

"A timeframe has not been agreed with the OGA for this work to be completed and further hydraulic fracturing will not take place at Preston New Road before current planning permission for fracturing expires at the end of November," the company said.

The government has signalled support for the shale gas industry and is keen to cut the country's reliance on imports of natural gas, used to heat around 80% of Britain's homes.

However, fracking is fiercely opposed by environmentalists who say extracting more fossil fuel is at odds with Britain's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"We are committed to exploring for shale gas with the aim to establish a domestic energy supply that the UK really needs. The Bowland Shale as a whole could be a very important resource for Lancashire and the UK and we plan to continue with our work to prove this," Cuadrilla Chief Executive Francis Egan said.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney and Susanna Twidale; editing by David Evans)

By Nina Chestney and Susanna Twidale

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 144 M
EBIT 2020 9,90 M
Net income 2020 -10,3 M
Debt 2020 112 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,86x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 82,5 M
Chart AJ LUCAS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AJ Lucas Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AJ LUCAS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,11  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip James Arnall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Austen D. Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Julian Ball Non-Executive Director
Ian Meares Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Gerard Purcell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AJ LUCAS GROUP LIMITED-47.62%56
VINCI34.71%60 177
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.04%32 242
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD2.10%29 341
FERROVIAL48.86%21 170
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-16.82%20 186
