Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  AJ Lucas Group Limited    AJL   AU000000AJL1

AJ LUCAS GROUP LIMITED

(AJL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Britain orders immediate moratorium on fracking due to earth tremor concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 08:14pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will impose an immediate moratorium on fracking, the government announced on Saturday, saying the industry risked causing too much disruption to local communities through earth tremors.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government had previously signaled its support for the shale gas industry as it seeks ways to cut Britain's reliance on imports of natural gas which is used to heat around 80% of Britain's homes.

But fracking, which involves extracting gas from rocks by breaking them up with water and chemicals at high pressure, is fiercely opposed by environmentalists who say it is at odds with Britain's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Saturday's announcement comes as Johnson gears up for an election on Dec. 12.

"Exploratory work to determine whether shale could be a new domestic energy source in the UK ... has now been paused - unless and until further evidence is provided that it can be carried out safely here," the business and energy department said in a statement.

The decision follows a report on an incident at a site run by British energy company Cuadrilla near Blackpool, northern England where a 2.9-magnitude tremor shook houses in August.

An anti-fracking campaign by local people emerged as a flashpoint in a growing climate activist movement opposing new fossil fuel projects around the world.

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested over the past few years for trying to disrupt Cuadrilla’s operations.

Fracking in England only resumed last year after two tremors prompted a seven-year moratorium.

The Blackpool incident was examined by the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), which regulates and promotes Britain's oil and gas industry.

Its report found it was not currently possible accurately to predict the probability or magnitude of earthquakes linked to fracking operations.

The energy department said it will not take forward proposed planning reforms for shale gas developments.

"After reviewing the OGA’s report into recent seismic activity ... it is clear that we cannot rule out future unacceptable impacts on the local community," Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said.

Other sources of natural gas would continue to contribute to Britain's energy mix, she added.

Britain has set itself a target of becoming a net-zero carbon producer by 2050.

Cuadrilla is 47.4% owned by Australia's AJ Lucas, while a fund managed by Riverstone holds a 45.2% stake. There was no immediate comment from the company.

Environmental campaign group Greenpeace welcomed the ban.

"It’s been clear for some time that the government’s big bet on fracking is bust," it said. "This lesson now needs to be applied to unlock onshore wind and solar, and significantly ramp up offshore wind."

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; additional reporting by Matthew Green; Editing by William Schomberg)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AJ LUCAS GROUP LIMITED -4.35% 0.11 End-of-day quote.-47.62%
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.04% 61.65 Delayed Quote.13.78%
RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED 5.21% 464.5 Delayed Quote.-58.97%
RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.98 End-of-day quote.-14.78%
WTI 3.66% 56.06 Delayed Quote.22.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AJ LUCAS GROUP LIMITED
08:14pBritain orders immediate moratorium on fracking due to earth tremor concerns
RE
10/29Cuadrilla says tests show gas fracked at British site is high quality
RE
09/30AJ LUCAS : Cuadrilla to test second UK shale gas well in a few weeks
RE
08/22Britain's Cuadrilla pauses gas fracking after earth tremor
RE
07/11AJ LUCAS : Cuadrilla to restart fracking at British site
RE
02/06AJ LUCAS : Tests at Cuadrilla's British fracking site show substantial gas flows
RE
2018Cuadrilla pauses gas fracking again following more tremors
RE
2018AJ LUCAS : Cuadrilla pauses gas fracking at English site after more tremors
RE
2018AJ LUCAS : Britain's Cuadrilla extracts first shale gas at English fracking site
RE
2018AJ LUCAS : Britain's Cuadrilla starts fracking for gas after seven-year pause
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 144 M
EBIT 2020 9,90 M
Net income 2020 -10,3 M
Debt 2020 112 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,86x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 82,5 M
Chart AJ LUCAS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AJ Lucas Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AJ LUCAS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,11  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip James Arnall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Austen D. Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Julian Ball Non-Executive Director
Ian Meares Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Gerard Purcell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AJ LUCAS GROUP LIMITED-47.62%57
VINCI39.68%62 436
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-8.07%31 245
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD2.12%29 098
FERROVIAL49.53%21 653
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-17.60%19 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group