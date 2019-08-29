Log in
Ajinom : to Group to Enhance Its Global Bio-Pharmaceutical CDMO Business

08/29/2019 | 09:16pm EDT

The Ajinomoto Group to Enhance Its

Global Bio-Pharmaceutical CDMO Business

Becomes Sole Owner of Granules OmniChem Private Ltd.,

Its Joint Venture Company in India

TOKYO, August 30, 2019 - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ("Ajinomoto Co.") has agreed to acquire, through its consolidated subsidiary S.A. Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V. ("AOC"), an additional 50% equity stake in Granules OmniChem Private Ltd. ("GOC"), which is a joint venture between Granules India Limited ("GIL") and AOC. The parties entered into a purchase and sale agreement on August 29, 2019 (IST). As a result, the Ajinomoto Group will hold 100% of the shares of GOC. This acquisition enhances the Ajinomoto Group's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing capabilities, a key component of its global biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), which operates as Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services.

The size of the global market for CDMOs is approximately USD 108 billion (approximately JPY 12 trillion), and due to the progress of outsourcing in recent years, it is expected to grow at a high rate of 8% annually from 2016 to 2020 (Ajinomoto Co. estimates). Manufacturing of APIs for small molecule drugs is the largest segment of the global biopharma market, accounting for over 70% of the market. The Ajinomoto Group's CDMO business offers a broad range of services globally, including large molecule drugs, nucleic acid drugs, antibody-drug conjugates, small molecule drugs, as well as aseptic filling and finishing of drugs into vials and syringes.

Formed in 2011 and operating since 2014, GOC was designed, built and managed based on Ajinomoto Bio- Pharma Services' global standards for GMP (good manufacturing practices for biopharmaceuticals and other products), including critical quality and regulatory systems. Becoming the sole owner of GOC will enhance Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services' coordinated manufacturing of high-quality APIs to respond more flexibly to customer needs as well as expand its global footprint.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services has grown at beyond market rates since 2014. In the global market, where further expansion is expected, the Ajinomoto Group will enhance its API supply system to continue to contribute to the healthy lives of people around the world.

The impact of this matter on Ajinomoto Co.'s consolidated business results for fiscal 2019 will be immaterial.

Note: USD 1 = JPY 108.64 (exchange rate as of July 31, 2019)

Reference

Overview of S.A. Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V.

(1)

Location:

Wetteren, Belgium

(2)

Establishment:

1778 (joined the Ajinomoto Group in 1989)

(3)

Representative:

Peter Stuyck, Senior Vice President

(4)

Number of employees

799 (as of end of July, 2019)

(5)

Business description:

Manufacture and sales of pharmaceutical intermediates and active

pharmaceutical ingredients

(6)

Capital:

EUR 21 million (approximately JPY 240 million)

(7)

Equity ownership:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. 100%

Overview of Granules OmniChem Private Ltd.

(1)

Location:

Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India

(2)

Establishment:

2011

(3)

Representative:

K.V.V. Raju, CEO

(4)

Number of employees

Approximately 240 (as of end of July, 2019)

(5)

Business description:

Manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients and

pharmaceuticals

(6)

Capital:

INR 857 million (approximately JPY 1.3 billion)

(7)

Equity ownership:

S.A. Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V.: 50%; Granules India Limited: 50%

Equity Ownership after the Share Acquisition

(1)

Equity ownership:

S.A. Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V.: 100%

(2)

Share acquisition date:

Undetermined (subject to authority approvals)

The Ajinomoto Group is a global company with specialties in the business of food and amino acids, guided by our leading-edge bioscience and fine chemical technologies.

Based on the corporate message "Eat Well, Live Well.", we have been scientifically pursuing the possibilities of amino acids in supporting the healthy lives of people all around the world. We aim for future growth and continuous contribution to greater wellness by creating value through sustainable and innovative solutions for communities and society.

The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 35 countries and regions, and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. In fiscal 2018, sales were 1.1274 trillion yen (10.1 billion U.S. dollars). To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Public Communications Department; pr_info@ajinomoto.com

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 01:15:06 UTC
