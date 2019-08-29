Ajinom : to Group to Enhance Its Global Bio-Pharmaceutical CDMO Business

The Ajinomoto Group to Enhance Its

Global Bio-Pharmaceutical CDMO Business

Becomes Sole Owner of Granules OmniChem Private Ltd.,

Its Joint Venture Company in India

TOKYO, August 30, 2019 - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ("Ajinomoto Co.") has agreed to acquire, through its consolidated subsidiary S.A. Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V. ("AOC"), an additional 50% equity stake in Granules OmniChem Private Ltd. ("GOC"), which is a joint venture between Granules India Limited ("GIL") and AOC. The parties entered into a purchase and sale agreement on August 29, 2019 (IST). As a result, the Ajinomoto Group will hold 100% of the shares of GOC. This acquisition enhances the Ajinomoto Group's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing capabilities, a key component of its global biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), which operates as Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services.

The size of the global market for CDMOs is approximately USD 108 billion (approximately JPY 12 trillion), and due to the progress of outsourcing in recent years, it is expected to grow at a high rate of 8% annually from 2016 to 2020 (Ajinomoto Co. estimates). Manufacturing of APIs for small molecule drugs is the largest segment of the global biopharma market, accounting for over 70% of the market. The Ajinomoto Group's CDMO business offers a broad range of services globally, including large molecule drugs, nucleic acid drugs, antibody-drug conjugates, small molecule drugs, as well as aseptic filling and finishing of drugs into vials and syringes.

Formed in 2011 and operating since 2014, GOC was designed, built and managed based on Ajinomoto Bio- Pharma Services' global standards for GMP (good manufacturing practices for biopharmaceuticals and other products), including critical quality and regulatory systems. Becoming the sole owner of GOC will enhance Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services' coordinated manufacturing of high-quality APIs to respond more flexibly to customer needs as well as expand its global footprint.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services has grown at beyond market rates since 2014. In the global market, where further expansion is expected, the Ajinomoto Group will enhance its API supply system to continue to contribute to the healthy lives of people around the world.

The impact of this matter on Ajinomoto Co.'s consolidated business results for fiscal 2019 will be immaterial.

Note: USD 1 = JPY 108.64 (exchange rate as of July 31, 2019)