AJINOMOTO CO INC

(2802)
Ajinomoto : Corporate Governance Report and Ajinomoto Principle on Corporate Governance issued

07/08/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

The Ajinomoto Group has passed down the commitment of its founding to improve people's nutrition through umami seasonings that make simple foods taste better. We have achieved growth consistently since our founding through initiatives that create both social and economic value through our businesses. We call these initiatives Ajinomoto Group Shared Values (ASV.)

The Ajinomoto Group positions corporate governance as one of the most important aspects of its management foundation for accelerating its ASV efforts and achieving its vision of becoming a 'Genuine Global Specialty Company'. While continuously working to establish an effective corporate governance system that balances 'supervising appropriate execution to reflect stakeholders' opinions' and 'flexible decision making and execution,' the Ajinomoto Group sincerely maintains the 'Ajinomoto Group Policy' (hereinafter referred to as 'AGP'), which shows the behavior and way of thinking that Ajinomoto Group companies, their officers, and their employees should follow. The Ajinomoto Group believes that continuation to work on the establishment of internal control systems and their appropriate operation and to deepen dialogue and collaboration with stakeholders will lead to solve 'issues that the society of 21st-century are facing' through our business, as well as to become the foundation of ASV which continuously enhance corporate value.

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 00:22:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 157 B
EBIT 2020 87 019 M
Net income 2020 50 919 M
Debt 2020 170 B
Yield 2020 1,72%
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
EV / Sales2021 0,98x
Capitalization 1 024 B
Technical analysis trends AJINOMOTO CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2 013  JPY
Last Close Price 1 868  JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takaaki Nishii President, CEO & Representative Director
Masatoshi Ito Chairman
Kazuya Onomichi Manager-Research & Development Planning
Sakie Fukushima Tachibana Independent Outside Director
Tamotsu Iwamoto Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AJINOMOTO CO INC-2.10%9 513
NESTLÉ27.69%296 470
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL38.65%79 944
DANONE21.83%54 427
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-28.00%37 806
GENERAL MILLS39.14%32 614
