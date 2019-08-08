Ajinomoto : Monthly Information Feed-Use Amino Acids Market Price (est.) on July available.

Log in
Monthly Information Feed-Use Amino Acids Market Price (est.) on July available.

08/08/2019 | 12:33am EDT

飼料用アミノ酸 市場価格（当社推定）

AJINOMOTO Co., Inc.

Feed-Use Amino Acids Market Price (est.)

Investor Relations, Global Finance Dept.

【スプレッド/Spread CBOT】

(USD/ST）

16/10月度

16/11月度

16/12月度

17/1月度

17/2月度

17/3月度

17/4月度

17/5月度

17/6月度

17/7月度

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

Oct. 2016

Nov. 2016

Dec. 2016

Jan. 2017

Feb. 2017

Mar. 2017

Apr. 2017

May. 2017

June. 2017

July. 2017

190

195

185

210

200

180

180

165

170

190

【製品別/Product】 CIFベース/Based on CIF (USD/kg)

16/10月度

16/11月度

16/12月度

17/1月度

17/2月度

17/3月度

17/4月度

17/5月度

17/6月度

17/7月度

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

Oct. 2016

Nov. 2016

Dec. 2016

Jan. 2017

Feb. 2017

Mar. 2017

Apr. 2017

May. 2017

June. 2017

July. 2017

リジン/Lysine

1.35

1.45

1.45

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

スレオニン/Threonine

1.75

1.75

1.75

1.70

1.70

1.70

1.70

1.70

1.70

1.70

トリプトファン/Tryptophan

8.00

8.00

8.00

8.50

8.50

8.50

9.00

9.00

9.50

9.50

【スプレッド/Spread CBOT】

(USD/ST）

17/8月度

17/9月度

17/10月度

17/11月度

17/12月度

18/1月度

18/2月度

18/3月度

18/4月度

18/5月度

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

Aug. 2017

Sep. 2017

Oct. 2017

Nov. 2017

Dec. 2017

Jan. 2018

Feb. 2018

Mar. 2018

Apr. 2018

May. 2018

170

185

190

200

185

210

260

245

255

235

【製品別/Product】 CIFベース/Based on CIF (USD/kg)

17/8月度

17/9月度

17/10月度

17/11月度

17/12月度

18/1月度

18/2月度

18/3月度

18/4月度

18/5月度

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

Aug. 2017

Sep. 2017

Oct. 2017

Nov. 2017

Dec. 2017

Jan. 2018

Feb. 2018

Mar. 2018

Apr. 2018

May. 2018

リジン/Lysine

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

スレオニン/Threonine

1.70

1.70

1.75

1.75

1.75

1.75

1.75

1.70

1.70

1.65

トリプトファン/Tryptophan

10.00

10.00

10.50

11.00

12.50

14.00

14.00

14.00

14.00

13.00

【スプレッド/Spread CBOT】

(USD/ST）

18/6月度

18/7月度

18/8月度

18/9月度

18/10月度

18/11月度

18/12月度

19/1月度

19/2月度

19/3月度

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

June. 2018

July. 2018

Aug. 2018

Sep. 2018

Oct. 2018

Nov. 2018

Dec. 2018

Jan. 2019

Feb. 2019

Mar. 2019

210

210

180

180

175

175

170

175

175

180

【製品別/Product】 CIFベース/Based on CIF (USD/kg)

18/6月度

18/7月度

18/8月度

18/9月度

18/10月度

18/11月度

18/12月度

19/1月度

19/2月度

19/3月度

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

June. 2018

July. 2018

Aug. 2018

Sep. 2018

Oct. 2018

Nov. 2018

Dec. 2018

Jan. 2019

Feb. 2019

Mar. 2019

リジン/Lysine

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

1.40

スレオニン/Threonine

1.55

1.50

1.50

1.50

1.50

1.50

1.50

1.55

1.55

1.55

トリプトファン/Tryptophan

11.00

10.00

9.00

8.50

8.50

8.00

8.00

8.50

8.50

8.00

【スプレッド/Spread CBOT】

(USD/ST）

19/4月度

19/5月度

19/6月度

19/7月度

As of

As of

As of

As of

Apr. 2019

May. 2019

June. 2019

July. 2019

170

170

160

155

【製品別/Product】 CIFベース/Based on CIF (USD/kg)

19/4月度

19/5月度

19/6月度

19/7月度

As of

As of

As of

As of

Apr. 2019

May. 2019

June. 2019

July. 2019

リジン/Lysine

1.35

1.35

1.35

1.35

スレオニン/Threonine

1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55

トリプトファン/Tryptophan

7.50

7.50

7.50

7.00

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 04:29:06 UTC
