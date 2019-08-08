Ajinomoto : Monthly Information Feed-Use Amino Acids Market Price (est.) on July available.

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 1 155 B EBIT 2020 90 240 M Net income 2020 50 449 M Debt 2020 166 B Yield 2020 1,68% P/E ratio 2020 20,6x P/E ratio 2021 18,0x EV / Sales2020 1,05x EV / Sales2021 1,00x Capitalization 1 047 B Chart AJINOMOTO CO INC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AJINOMOTO CO INC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 2 049,23 JPY Last Close Price 1 910,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 30,9% Spread / Average Target 7,29% Spread / Lowest Target -5,76% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Takaaki Nishii President, CEO & Representative Director Masatoshi Ito Chairman Kazuya Onomichi Manager-Research & Development Planning Sakie Fukushima Tachibana Independent Outside Director Tamotsu Iwamoto Representative Director & Executive Vice President Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AJINOMOTO CO INC 0.10% 9 699 NESTLÉ S.A. 32.28% 312 323 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL 36.62% 79 246 DANONE 26.26% 56 608 THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -38.43% 34 427 GENERAL MILLS 38.47% 32 518