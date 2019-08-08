Ajinomoto : Monthly Information Feed-Use Amino Acids Market Price (est.) on July available.
08/08/2019 | 12:33am EDT
飼料用アミノ酸 市場価格（当社推定）
AJINOMOTO Co., Inc.
Feed-Use Amino Acids Market Price (est.)
Investor Relations, Global Finance Dept.
【スプレッド/Spread CBOT】
(USD/ST）
16/10月度
16/11月度
16/12月度
17/1月度
17/2月度
17/3月度
17/4月度
17/5月度
17/6月度
17/7月度
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
Oct. 2016
Nov. 2016
Dec. 2016
Jan. 2017
Feb. 2017
Mar. 2017
Apr. 2017
May. 2017
June. 2017
July. 2017
190
195
185
210
200
180
180
165
170
190
【製品別/Product】 CIFベース/Based on CIF (USD/kg)
16/10月度
16/11月度
16/12月度
17/1月度
17/2月度
17/3月度
17/4月度
17/5月度
17/6月度
17/7月度
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
Oct. 2016
Nov. 2016
Dec. 2016
Jan. 2017
Feb. 2017
Mar. 2017
Apr. 2017
May. 2017
June. 2017
July. 2017
リジン/Lysine
1.35
1.45
1.45
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
スレオニン/Threonine
1.75
1.75
1.75
1.70
1.70
1.70
1.70
1.70
1.70
1.70
トリプトファン/Tryptophan
8.00
8.00
8.00
8.50
8.50
8.50
9.00
9.00
9.50
9.50
【スプレッド/Spread CBOT】
(USD/ST）
17/8月度
17/9月度
17/10月度
17/11月度
17/12月度
18/1月度
18/2月度
18/3月度
18/4月度
18/5月度
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
Aug. 2017
Sep. 2017
Oct. 2017
Nov. 2017
Dec. 2017
Jan. 2018
Feb. 2018
Mar. 2018
Apr. 2018
May. 2018
170
185
190
200
185
210
260
245
255
235
【製品別/Product】 CIFベース/Based on CIF (USD/kg)
17/8月度
17/9月度
17/10月度
17/11月度
17/12月度
18/1月度
18/2月度
18/3月度
18/4月度
18/5月度
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
Aug. 2017
Sep. 2017
Oct. 2017
Nov. 2017
Dec. 2017
Jan. 2018
Feb. 2018
Mar. 2018
Apr. 2018
May. 2018
リジン/Lysine
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
スレオニン/Threonine
1.70
1.70
1.75
1.75
1.75
1.75
1.75
1.70
1.70
1.65
トリプトファン/Tryptophan
10.00
10.00
10.50
11.00
12.50
14.00
14.00
14.00
14.00
13.00
【スプレッド/Spread CBOT】
(USD/ST）
18/6月度
18/7月度
18/8月度
18/9月度
18/10月度
18/11月度
18/12月度
19/1月度
19/2月度
19/3月度
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
June. 2018
July. 2018
Aug. 2018
Sep. 2018
Oct. 2018
Nov. 2018
Dec. 2018
Jan. 2019
Feb. 2019
Mar. 2019
210
210
180
180
175
175
170
175
175
180
【製品別/Product】 CIFベース/Based on CIF (USD/kg)
18/6月度
18/7月度
18/8月度
18/9月度
18/10月度
18/11月度
18/12月度
19/1月度
19/2月度
19/3月度
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
June. 2018
July. 2018
Aug. 2018
Sep. 2018
Oct. 2018
Nov. 2018
Dec. 2018
Jan. 2019
Feb. 2019
Mar. 2019
リジン/Lysine
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
1.40
スレオニン/Threonine
1.55
1.50
1.50
1.50
1.50
1.50
1.50
1.55
1.55
1.55
トリプトファン/Tryptophan
11.00
10.00
9.00
8.50
8.50
8.00
8.00
8.50
8.50
8.00
【スプレッド/Spread CBOT】
(USD/ST）
19/4月度
19/5月度
19/6月度
19/7月度
As of
As of
As of
As of
Apr. 2019
May. 2019
June. 2019
July. 2019
170
170
160
155
【製品別/Product】 CIFベース/Based on CIF (USD/kg)
19/4月度
19/5月度
19/6月度
19/7月度
As of
As of
As of
As of
Apr. 2019
May. 2019
June. 2019
July. 2019
リジン/Lysine
1.35
1.35
1.35
1.35
スレオニン/Threonine
1.55
1.55
1.55
1.55
トリプトファン/Tryptophan
7.50
7.50
7.50
7.00
Disclaimer
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.