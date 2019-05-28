Ajinomoto : Notice of Convocation of the 141st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notes: 1. This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Pictures, graphs and reference matters in the Japanese original have been omitted from this translated document. The date and time referred in this document is based on Japan Standard Time.

To Our Shareholders

We thank your continuous support to our business. We are pleased to announce that the 141st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (hereinafter "We" or the "Company") is to be held as described below. We would highly appreciate your attendance at the meeting.

UnderFY2017-2019 (for 2020) Medium-Term Management Plan, the Ajinomoto Group has articulated its management objectives by designating economic value and social value it creates as financial and non-financial indicators, and by integrating those indicators and quantifying corporate brand value. In the FY 2018, the second year of the Plan, we continuously worked on further enhancing "FIT & GROW with Specialty" engaging in "Growth Driver Enhancement" and "Further Reinforcement of Business Structure" while actively promoting ASV (Ajinomoto Group Shared Value).

In the FY2018, the Ajinomoto Group's consolidated net sales increased from last fiscal year, driven by the strong performance in healthcare including pharmaceutical custom manufacturing and amino acids for pharmaceuticals and foods, in addition to seasonings and processed foods (Overseas). However, we did not reach the target business profit of FY 2018, due to weak performance in frozen foods (Japan) and coffee products, which were impacted by diversification of consumption style in line with the development of information technology, leading to a drastic change in the competitive environment. Profit attributable to owners of the parent company experienced substantial decrease, due to impairment loss on local subsidiaries and affiliates such as cost accompanying new production system and steep rise in logistics costs in the North America as well as rapid changes in the business environment and increasing competitiveness in Africa and Turkey. Consequently, it has become difficult to reach the financial target of FY2019, which is the last fiscal year of the Plan.

In the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2020, the Group will work on three initiatives-1) repositioning its business on a growth trajectory by concentrating business assets in major business fields to attain global top 3, 2) improving capital efficiency, and 3) improving productivity-by pursuing asset light management that enhances capital efficiency and by transforming to a high quality operation that applies digital technology. Through such efforts, we will establish a system that will enable us to pursue joining the top 10 global food companies during the next Medium- Term Management Plan.

We would like to ask our shareholders for their continued support.

Yours sincerely,

June 3, 2019

Takaaki Nishii Representative Director, President & CEO Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

15-1 Kyobashi 1-chome

Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

