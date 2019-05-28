Ajinomoto : Notice of Convocation of the 141st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
05/28/2019 | 08:29pm EDT
Notes: 1. This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Pictures, graphs and reference matters in the Japanese original have been omitted from this translated document.
The date and time referred in this document is based on Japan Standard Time.
To Our Shareholders
We thank your continuous support to our business. We are pleased to announce that the 141st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (hereinafter "We" or the "Company") is to be held as described below. We would highly appreciate your attendance at the meeting.
UnderFY2017-2019 (for 2020) Medium-Term Management Plan, the Ajinomoto Group has articulated its management objectives by designating economic value and social value it creates as financial and non-financial indicators, and by integrating those indicators and quantifying corporate brand value. In the FY 2018, the second year of the Plan, we continuously worked on further enhancing "FIT & GROW with Specialty" engaging in "Growth Driver Enhancement" and "Further Reinforcement of Business Structure" while actively promoting ASV (Ajinomoto Group Shared Value).
In the FY2018, the Ajinomoto Group's consolidated net sales increased from last fiscal year, driven by the strong performance in healthcare including pharmaceutical custom manufacturing and amino acids for pharmaceuticals and foods, in addition to seasonings and processed foods (Overseas). However, we did not reach the target business profit of FY 2018, due to weak performance in frozen foods (Japan) and coffee products, which were impacted by diversification of consumption style in line with the development of information technology, leading to a drastic change in the competitive environment. Profit attributable to owners of the parent company experienced substantial decrease, due to impairment loss on local subsidiaries and affiliates such as cost accompanying new production system and steep rise in logistics costs in the North America as well as rapid changes in the business environment and increasing competitiveness in Africa and Turkey. Consequently, it has become difficult to reach the financial target of FY2019, which is the last fiscal year of the Plan.
In the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2020, the Group will work on three initiatives-1) repositioning its business on a growth trajectory by concentrating business assets in major business fields to attain global top 3, 2) improving capital efficiency, and 3) improving productivity-by pursuing asset light management that enhances capital efficiency and by transforming to a high quality operation that applies digital technology. Through such efforts, we will establish a system that will enable us to pursue joining the top 10 global food companies during the next Medium- Term Management Plan.
We would like to ask our shareholders for their continued support.
Yours sincerely,
June 3, 2019
Takaaki Nishii Representative Director, President & CEO Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
15-1 Kyobashi 1-chome
Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Stock Code: 2802
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 141st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Date: 10 a.m. (doors open at 9:00 a.m.), Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Place: Imperial Hotel Tokyo (Peacock Room, 2nd floor, main building) 1-1,Uchisaiwai-cho1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
(If the "Peacock Room" reaches capacity, we will direct you to a secondary venue. We appreciate your understanding.)
Agenda of the Meeting:
Matters to be Reported:
Report on contents of the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports of the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board on the Consolidated Financial Statements, for the 141st Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
Report on contents of Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 141st Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
Matters to be Resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Partial Changes to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal 3: Election of 9 Directors
4. Exercising Your Voting Rights When You are Unable to Attend the Meeting:
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing (by the Exercise of Voting Rights Form) or by an electronic method (via Internet). In such case, please refer to the attached "Reference Documents for Shareholders' Meeting" and exercise your voting rights by 4:30 p.m., Monday June 24, 2019.
-If any changes are required in the Reference Documents for Shareholders' Meeting, Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements, the changes will be immediately posted on the Company's website, located at: https://www.ajinomoto.com/jp/ir/event/meeting.html.
Exercising Your Voting Rights:
If you are able to attend the Meeting:
Please present the Voting Form to the reception of the meeting place.
Date: 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Place: Imperial Hotel Tokyo (Peacock Room, 2nd floor, main building)
If you are unable to attend the Meeting:
-To vote in writing:
Please indicate on the enclosed Voting Form, your votes for or against the proposals, and return the Form. In the event that your votes, for or against the proposals are not indicated on the Form for each of the proposals, your votes will be deemed as in favor of the proposals.
Deadline for voting: delivery no later than 4:30 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019
-To vote via internet:
Please refer to "Exercising Your Voting Rights Via Internet" (below) and cast your votes for or against the proposals.
Deadline for voting: no later than 4:30 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019
-How to fill out the Voting Form:
Please indicate your votes for or against each proposal.
(If for or against a proposal is not indicated on the Voting Form, the votes will be deemed as in favor of the proposal.)
Proposal 1:
-For: Mark a circle in the box marked "賛".
-Against: Mark a circle in the box marked "否".
Proposal 2:
-For: Mark a circle in the box marked "賛".
-Against: Mark a circle in the box marked "否".
Proposal 3:
-For all candidates: Mark a circle in the box marked "賛".
-Against all candidates: Mark a circle in the box marked "否".
-Against some candidates: Mark a circle in the box marked "賛" and write the number of each candidate you wish to vote against.
Exercising Your Voting Rights Via Internet:
Voting Via Internet is available only in Japanese.
If you wish to exercise your voting rights via Internet, please refer to the following information before exercising your voting rights.
By Scanning the QR Code
(Note: the following method of exercising voting rights is limited to a single use.)
Scan the QR Code
Scan the "Login QR Code" on the bottom right of the Voting Form with your smartphone.
Indicate whether you are for or against proposals by following the instructions on the screen.
From your second login onward, please follow the instructions below.
(2) By Entering your Login ID and Temporary Password
Enter the "Login ID" and "Temporary Password" on the bottom right of the Voting Form.
Enter both the "New Password" and "New Password (Confirmation)" fields.
Please indicate your votes for or against the proposals by following the instructions on the screen.
Deadline for exercising voting rights via Internet: no later than 4:30 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 Please be informed that the website will not be accessible from 2:00 a.m. through 5:00 a.m., every day.
In the event that a voting right is exercised both by Voting Form and via internet, only the vote via internet shall be deemed as valid.
In the event that a voting right is exercised more than once via internet, only the last vote shall be deemed as valid.
Reference Documents for Shareholders' Meeting
Proposal 1 Appropriation of Surplus
The Company's basic policy with regard to the appropriation of surpluses in the 2017-2019 (for 2020) Medium-Term Management Plan is to manage generated cash flow through an integrated management approach of capital expenditure, R&D and M&A, concentrating resources in growth domains, while providing stable and sustainable dividend payments with a target consolidated payout ratio of 30%, exploring the possibility of flexibly implementing share repurchases, and enhancing the level of return to shareholders.
For the fiscal year under review (ended March 31, 2019) in accordance with this policy, we propose to provide a year-end dividend of ¥16 per share to shareholders, an increase of ¥2 from the previous year-end dividend, for a total annual dividend of ¥32 per share, which including the interim dividend of ¥16 per share is ¥2 more than the previous period.
If this proposal is approved, the consolidated dividend payout ratio for the fiscal year under review will be 59.7%. We will continue our efforts to utilize shareholders' equity efficiently and will strive to meet the expectations of our shareholders.
1. Matters related to year-end dividend
Kind of dividend assets: Cash
Items relating to allocation of dividend assets to shareholders and total amount of the same: ¥16 per share of common stock / a total of ¥8,785,056,656
Effective date of payment of dividend from surplus:
June 26, 2019
2. Other matters related to appropriation of surplus
There are no applicable matters.
Proposal 2
Partial Changes to the Articles of Incorporation
1. Reasons for changes
In the current Articles of Incorporation, the Chairman of the Board or the President may serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors. But in order to promote the separation of execution and supervision and to strengthen the supervisory function of the Board of Directors, the Articles of Incorporation shall be changed accordingly so that the Chair of the Board of Directors shall be the Chairman of the Board, who is a non-executive Director.
2. Description of changes
The details of the changes are as follows.
(Changes are indicated by underlining.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed changes
Article 23 (Board of Directors)
Article 23 (Board of Directors)
(1)
(Omitted)
(1)
(Unchanged)
(2) Unless otherwise provided for in the relevant laws
(2) Unless otherwise provided for in the relevant laws
and regulations, the Chairman of the Board or the
and regulations, the Chairman of the Board shall
Presidentand Director shall convene meetings of
convene meetings of the Board of Directors and
the Board of Directors and preside thereat, pursuant
preside thereat. In case the Chairman of the Board
to a resolution of the Board of Directors. In case
is prevented from so acting, another Director shall
the Chairman of the Board and the President and
act in their place in the order, previously
Director areprevented from so acting, another
determined by a resolution of the Board of
Director shall act in their place in the order
Directors.
previously determined by a resolution of the Board
of Directors.
(3)
(Unchanged)
(3)
(Omitted)
