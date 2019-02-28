Ajinomoto : Notice of New Structure for Directors (Directors, Corporate Executive Officers) of Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Log in
02/28/2019 | 01:20am EST

Notice of New Structure for Directors (Directors, Corporate

Executive Officers) of Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

TOKYO, February 28, 2019 -- Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ("Ajinomoto Co.") announced that a new structure for Directors (Directors, Corporate Executive Officers), starting in late June 2019, was informally approved based on the deliberation/report by the Nominating Advisory Committee chaired by an Outside Director at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 28, 2019.

Change in the Directors will be officially decided at the meeting of Board of Directors after the General Meeting of Shareholders, which is to be held in late June this year.

  • 1. Purposes 1Reinforce corporate governance

    Enhance capital productivity that leads to sustainable growth centering on ASV. 2Display leadership toward implementing the next Medium-Term Management Plan

    Realize restructuring of growth strategy through assets right management in the Medium-Term

    Management Plan starting in FY 2020.

    3Facilitate diversity and alternation of generations

    Part of a successor plan including Chief Executive Officer, etc.

  • 2. Summary 1Reinforce supervisory functions by an increase in Directors (nonexecutive).

Newly appoint nonexecutive Directors elected internally.

[Role of Director (nonexecutive)]

  • (a) Members of internally important committees such as the Management Foundation Advisory Panel * and the Nominating Advisory Committee

    *It is a subordinate organ of the Board of Directors, which is chaired by the Chief Executive Officer, and strives to reinforce the management function (foundation) across the Group.

  • (b) Directors in charge of supervising significant affiliated companies acquired through M&A in recent years (expected to be five companies as of the end of June 2019)

The total number of Directors stays nine (9), and five (5) out of nine (9) shall be nonexecutive Directors including the Chairman of the Board from henceforth.

2Appointment of Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

[Role of CDO]

(a) Pursue operation efficiency by digital transformation alongside with the facilitation of assets light management.

(b) Combine the technology capability of the Company with big data analysis and small mass marketing, and oversee and take a lead in the progress of value creation.

3 Appoint candidates for the First Female Inside Director and non-Japanese Corporate Vice

President

Candidates for Female Inside Director: There are two (2) female candidates in total together with a candidate for an Outside Director.

Candidates for non-Japanese Corporate Vice President: Expected to be appointed as General Manager, AminoScience Division

The summary of the deliberation by the Nominating Advisory Committee is as follows (six meetings of the Nominating Advisory Committee were held this fiscal year):

(a) In December 2018, the Nominating Advisory Committee specified the capacity requirement, centering on "capability to ensure ASV," determined in selecting executive management including Chief Executive

Officer.

(b) Based on this, the Nominating Advisory Committee conducted evaluations of candidates based on performance evaluation and work experience. Moreover, the Committee recommended appropriate candidates to the Board of Directors considering a perspective of fostering future CEOs, diversity progress including gender or internationality of the posting and composition of executive management.

[Dated late June] Directors

New Position

Current Position

Name

Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer

Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer

Takaaki Nishii

Representative Director, Member of the Board & Corporate Executive Deputy President, Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

Representative Director, Member of the Board & Corporate Senior Vice President

Hiroshi Fukushi

Representative Director, Member of the Board & Corporate Senior Vice President

Member of the Board & Corporate Senior Vice President

Masaya Tochio

Member of the Board & Corporate Vice President

Corporate Vice President

Chiaki Nosaka (Newly appointed)

Chairman of the Board

Representative Director, Chairman of the Board

Masatoshi Ito

Member of the Board

Representative Director, Member of the Board & Corporate Senior Vice President

Etsuhiro Takato

Outside Director

Outside Director

Yasuo Saito

Outside Director

Outside Director

Takashi Nawa

Outside Director

Kimie Iwata (Newly appointed)

[Dated late June] Retiring Directors

Current Position

Name

Takeshi Kimura

Member of the Board & Corporate Vice President

Sakie T. Fukushima

Outside Director

[Dated late June] Corporate Executive Officers

New Position

Current Position

Name

President & Chief Executive Officer

President & Chief Executive Officer

Takaaki Nishii

Corporate Executive Deputy President, Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

Corporate Senior Vice President/ General Manager, AminoScience Division

Hiroshi Fukushi (Promotion)

Corporate Senior Vice President Expected to be reappointed as General Manager, Global Corporate Division and General Manager, Corporate Service Division

Corporate Senior Vice President/ General Manager, Global Corporate Division and General Manager, Corporate Service Division

Masaya Tochio

Corporate Senior Vice President

Corporate Vice President/ Deputy General Manager, AminoScience Division and General Manager, Research Institute for Bioscience Products & Fine Chemicals

Hiroyuki Kojima (Promotion)

Corporate Senior Vice President Expected to be appointed as General Manager, Food Products Division

Corporate Vice President/ General Manager, ASEAN Division

Kaoru Kurashima (Promotion)

Member of the Board & Corporate Vice President

Expected to be in charge of diversity and HR

Corporate Vice President/ General Manager, Institute of Food Sciences and Technologies, in charge of diversity

Chiaki Nosaka

Corporate Senior Vice President

Corporate Vice President/ General Manager, Institute for Innovation

Kazuya Onomichi

Corporate Vice President

Corporate Vice President/ Deputy General Manager, Food Products Division

Haruo Kurata

Corporate Vice President

Corporate Vice President/ Deputy General Manager, Global Corporate Division and Deputy General Manager, Corporate Service Division, in charge of Work-Style Innovation

Taro Fujie

Corporate Vice President

Corporate Vice President/ General Manager, Latin America Division

Masayoshi Kurosaki

Corporate Vice President

Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Solution & Ingredients Dept.

Hiroshi Motoyama (Promotion)

New Position

Current Position

Name

Corporate Vice President Expected to be appointed as General Manager, AminoScience Division

Corporate Executive Officer/ Deputy General Manager, Europe & Africa Division and General Manager, Pharmaceutical Custom Manufacturing Dept.

Gwinnett Bompas (Promotion)

Corporate Vice President

Corporate Executive Officer/ Promasidor Holdings Ltd.

Jiro Sakamoto (Promotion)

Corporate Vice President

Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Manufacturing Strategy Dept.

Takayuki Koda (Promotion)

Corporate Vice President

Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Tokyo Branch

Narutoshi Fukase (Promotion)

Corporate Vice President

Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Specialty Chemicals Dept.

Yoshiteru Masai (Promotion)

Corporate Vice President

Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Finance & Accounting Dept. and General Manager, Global Finance Dept.

Tetsuya Nakano (Promotion)

Corporate Vice President

Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

Tatsuya Sasaki (Promotion)

Corporate Vice President

Corporate Executive Officer/ Deputy General Manager, Food Products Division

Hiroharu Motohashi (Promotion)

Corporate Vice President

Corporate Fellow/ General Manager, Material & Technology Solutions Labs., Research Institute for Bioscience Products & Fine Chemicals

Hiroshi Shiragami (Newly appointed)

Corporate Vice President

Corporate Fellow/ General Manager, North America Division

Tatsuya Sato (Newly appointed)

Corporate Executive Officer

Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Group Procurement Center

Masahiro Tani

Corporate Executive Officer

Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Consumer Foods & Seasonings Dept.

Chika Morishima

Corporate Executive Officer

Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Production & Technology Administration Center

Koji Tamura

Corporate Executive Officer

Corporate Executive Officer/ President, Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc.

Tadahiko Yokota

Corporate Executive Officer

Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, R&D Planning Dept.

Junichiro Kojima

New Position

Current Position

Name

Corporate Executive Officer

Corporate Executive Officer/ President, Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition North America, Inc.

Masami Kashiwakura

Corporate Executive Officer

Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Food Production & Technology Administration Center

Hideaki Kawana

Corporate Executive Officer

Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Human Resources Dept.

Takumi Matsuzawa

Corporate Executive Officer

Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Technology & Development Center, Institute of Food Sciences & Technologies

Masaki Kashihara

Corporate Executive Officer

Corporate Executive Officer/ President, Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.

David Enloe

Corporate Executive Officer

General Manager, Osaka Branch

Takayuki Tahara (Newly appointed)

Corporate Executive Officer

General Manager, Consumer Data Analysis & Business Creation Dept.

Tatsuya Okamoto (Newly appointed)

Corporate Executive Officer

President, AJINOMOTO PHILIPPINES CORPORATION

Ichiro Sakakura (Newly appointed)

Corporate Executive Officer

President, Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

Sumio Maeda (Newly appointed)

Corporate Executive Officer

AJINOMOTO DO BRASIL INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO DE ALIMENTOS LTDA.

Toshiyuki Mochizuki (Newly appointed)

Corporate Executive Officer

General Manager, Overseas Foods & Seasonings Dept.

Hiroyuki Teramoto (Newly appointed)

Corporate Executive Officer

President, PT AJINOMOTO INDONESIA

Ayumu Kamiya (Newly appointed)

Corporate Executive Officer

Group Manager, Material & Technology Solutions Labs., Research Institute for Bioscience Products & Fine Chemicals

Shigeo Nakamura (Newly appointed)

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 06:19:12 UTC
