Ajinomoto : Notice of New Structure for Directors (Directors, Corporate Executive Officers) of Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

New Position
Current Position
Name
President & Chief Executive Officer
President & Chief Executive Officer
Takaaki Nishii
Corporate Executive Deputy President, Chief Digital Officer (CDO)
Corporate Senior Vice President/ General Manager, AminoScience Division
Hiroshi Fukushi (Promotion)
Corporate Senior Vice President Expected to be reappointed as General Manager, Global Corporate Division and General Manager, Corporate Service Division
Corporate Senior Vice President/ General Manager, Global Corporate Division and General Manager, Corporate Service Division
Masaya Tochio
Corporate Senior Vice President
Corporate Vice President/ Deputy General Manager, AminoScience Division and General Manager, Research Institute for Bioscience Products & Fine Chemicals
Hiroyuki Kojima (Promotion)
Corporate Senior Vice President Expected to be appointed as General Manager, Food Products Division
Corporate Vice President/ General Manager, ASEAN Division
Kaoru Kurashima (Promotion)
Member of the Board & Corporate Vice President
Expected to be in charge of diversity and HR
Corporate Vice President/ General Manager, Institute of Food Sciences and Technologies, in charge of diversity
Chiaki Nosaka
Corporate Senior Vice President
Corporate Vice President/ General Manager, Institute for Innovation
Kazuya Onomichi
Corporate Vice President
Corporate Vice President/ Deputy General Manager, Food Products Division
Haruo Kurata
Corporate Vice President
Corporate Vice President/ Deputy General Manager, Global Corporate Division and Deputy General Manager, Corporate Service Division, in charge of Work-Style Innovation
Taro Fujie
Corporate Vice President
Corporate Vice President/ General Manager, Latin America Division
Masayoshi Kurosaki
Corporate Vice President
Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Solution & Ingredients Dept.
Hiroshi Motoyama (Promotion)
New Position
Current Position
Name
Corporate Vice President Expected to be appointed as General Manager, AminoScience Division
Corporate Executive Officer/ Deputy General Manager, Europe & Africa Division and General Manager, Pharmaceutical Custom Manufacturing Dept.
Gwinnett Bompas (Promotion)
Corporate Vice President
Corporate Executive Officer/ Promasidor Holdings Ltd.
Jiro Sakamoto (Promotion)
Corporate Vice President
Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Manufacturing Strategy Dept.
Takayuki Koda (Promotion)
Corporate Vice President
Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Tokyo Branch
Narutoshi Fukase (Promotion)
Corporate Vice President
Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Specialty Chemicals Dept.
Yoshiteru Masai (Promotion)
Corporate Vice President
Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Finance & Accounting Dept. and General Manager, Global Finance Dept.
Tetsuya Nakano (Promotion)
Corporate Vice President
Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.
Tatsuya Sasaki (Promotion)
Corporate Vice President
Corporate Executive Officer/ Deputy General Manager, Food Products Division
Hiroharu Motohashi (Promotion)
Corporate Vice President
Corporate Fellow/ General Manager, Material & Technology Solutions Labs., Research Institute for Bioscience Products & Fine Chemicals
Hiroshi Shiragami (Newly appointed)
Corporate Vice President
Corporate Fellow/ General Manager, North America Division
Tatsuya Sato (Newly appointed)
Corporate Executive Officer
Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Group Procurement Center
Masahiro Tani
Corporate Executive Officer
Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Consumer Foods & Seasonings Dept.
Chika Morishima
Corporate Executive Officer
Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Production & Technology Administration Center
Koji Tamura
Corporate Executive Officer
Corporate Executive Officer/ President, Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc.
Tadahiko Yokota
Corporate Executive Officer
Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, R&D Planning Dept.
Junichiro Kojima
New Position
Current Position
Name
Corporate Executive Officer
Corporate Executive Officer/ President, Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition North America, Inc.
Masami Kashiwakura
Corporate Executive Officer
Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Food Production & Technology Administration Center
Hideaki Kawana
Corporate Executive Officer
Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Human Resources Dept.
Takumi Matsuzawa
Corporate Executive Officer
Corporate Executive Officer/ General Manager, Technology & Development Center, Institute of Food Sciences & Technologies
Masaki Kashihara
Corporate Executive Officer
Corporate Executive Officer/ President, Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.
David Enloe
Corporate Executive Officer
General Manager, Osaka Branch
Takayuki Tahara (Newly appointed)
Corporate Executive Officer
General Manager, Consumer Data Analysis & Business Creation Dept.
Tatsuya Okamoto (Newly appointed)
Corporate Executive Officer
President, AJINOMOTO PHILIPPINES CORPORATION
Ichiro Sakakura (Newly appointed)
Corporate Executive Officer
President, Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.
Sumio Maeda (Newly appointed)
Corporate Executive Officer
AJINOMOTO DO BRASIL INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO DE ALIMENTOS LTDA.
Toshiyuki Mochizuki (Newly appointed)
Corporate Executive Officer
General Manager, Overseas Foods & Seasonings Dept.
Hiroyuki Teramoto (Newly appointed)
Corporate Executive Officer
President, PT AJINOMOTO INDONESIA
Ayumu Kamiya (Newly appointed)
Corporate Executive Officer
Group Manager, Material & Technology Solutions Labs., Research Institute for Bioscience Products & Fine Chemicals
Shigeo Nakamura (Newly appointed)