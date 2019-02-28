Ajinomoto : Notice of New Structure for Directors (Directors, Corporate Executive Officers) of Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Notice of New Structure for Directors (Directors, Corporate

Executive Officers) of Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

TOKYO, February 28, 2019 -- Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ("Ajinomoto Co.") announced that a new structure for Directors (Directors, Corporate Executive Officers), starting in late June 2019, was informally approved based on the deliberation/report by the Nominating Advisory Committee chaired by an Outside Director at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 28, 2019.

Change in the Directors will be officially decided at the meeting of Board of Directors after the General Meeting of Shareholders, which is to be held in late June this year.

1. Purposes 1）Reinforce corporate governance Enhance capital productivity that leads to sustainable growth centering on ASV. 2）Display leadership toward implementing the next Medium-Term Management Plan Realize restructuring of growth strategy through assets right management in the Medium-Term Management Plan starting in FY 2020. 3）Facilitate diversity and alternation of generations Part of a successor plan including Chief Executive Officer, etc.

2. Summary 1）Reinforce supervisory functions by an increase in Directors (nonexecutive).

Newly appoint nonexecutive Directors elected internally.

[Role of Director (nonexecutive)]

(a) Members of internally important committees such as the Management Foundation Advisory Panel * and the Nominating Advisory Committee *It is a subordinate organ of the Board of Directors, which is chaired by the Chief Executive Officer, and strives to reinforce the management function (foundation) across the Group.

(b) Directors in charge of supervising significant affiliated companies acquired through M&A in recent years (expected to be five companies as of the end of June 2019)

The total number of Directors stays nine (9), and five (5) out of nine (9) shall be nonexecutive Directors including the Chairman of the Board from henceforth.

2）Appointment of Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

[Role of CDO]

(a) Pursue operation efficiency by digital transformation alongside with the facilitation of assets light management.

(b) Combine the technology capability of the Company with big data analysis and small mass marketing, and oversee and take a lead in the progress of value creation.

3 ） Appoint candidates for the First Female Inside Director and non-Japanese Corporate Vice

President

Candidates for Female Inside Director: There are two (2) female candidates in total together with a candidate for an Outside Director.

Candidates for non-Japanese Corporate Vice President: Expected to be appointed as General Manager, AminoScience Division

The summary of the deliberation by the Nominating Advisory Committee is as follows (six meetings of the Nominating Advisory Committee were held this fiscal year):

(a) In December 2018, the Nominating Advisory Committee specified the capacity requirement, centering on "capability to ensure ASV," determined in selecting executive management including Chief Executive

Officer.

(b) Based on this, the Nominating Advisory Committee conducted evaluations of candidates based on performance evaluation and work experience. Moreover, the Committee recommended appropriate candidates to the Board of Directors considering a perspective of fostering future CEOs, diversity progress including gender or internationality of the posting and composition of executive management.

[Dated late June] Directors

New Position Current Position Name Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer Takaaki Nishii Representative Director, Member of the Board & Corporate Executive Deputy President, Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Representative Director, Member of the Board & Corporate Senior Vice President Hiroshi Fukushi Representative Director, Member of the Board & Corporate Senior Vice President Member of the Board & Corporate Senior Vice President Masaya Tochio Member of the Board & Corporate Vice President Corporate Vice President Chiaki Nosaka (Newly appointed) Chairman of the Board Representative Director, Chairman of the Board Masatoshi Ito Member of the Board Representative Director, Member of the Board & Corporate Senior Vice President Etsuhiro Takato Outside Director Outside Director Yasuo Saito Outside Director Outside Director Takashi Nawa Outside Director Kimie Iwata (Newly appointed)

[Dated late June] Retiring Directors

Current Position Name Takeshi Kimura Member of the Board & Corporate Vice President Sakie T. Fukushima Outside Director

[Dated late June] Corporate Executive Officers