Ajinomoto : to Build a New Plant at AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. to Build a New Plant at

AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD

Strengthen the Development and Production System for Halal Products

Start of Operation Scheduled for April 2022, Total Capital Investment of Approximately JPY 9.3 Billion

TOKYO, August 19, 2019 -Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ("Ajinomoto Co.") will build a new plant in techpark@enstek (Bandar Enstek, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia) for the relocation of its consolidated subsidiary AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD ("AMB"). Capital investment will total approximately MYR 355 million (approximately JPY 9.3 billion1), and operations are scheduled to start in April 2022. The new plant will produce umami seasoning AJI-NO-MOTO®, flavor seasoning TUMIX®, Rasa SifuTM, menu specific seasoning SERI-AJI®, and products for processed food manufacturers.

1. MYR 1 = JPY 26.32 (exchange rate as of July 31, 2019)

Since its foundation in 1961, AMB has been located in Kuala Lumpur, but further residential, commercial and other development is expected in the surrounding area. To ensure a satisfactory environment for stable production in the future, AMB decided to relocate and build a new plant. The site, techpark@enstek, was selected because it offers an infrastructure that meets halal standards, good conditions for logistics, and the potential to secure additional space in the event of future business expansion.

The features of the new plant will be as follows.

Enhanced development and production functions that will enable the Ajinomoto Group to supply halal- compliant products and specialty ingredients

Like the existing plant, it will continue to maintain "White List" recognition, which is the highest level of halal certification from JAKIM 2 . This will help to enhance the value it provides in the Malaysian market and to expand exports of halal products to ASEAN and Islamic countries Abbreviation for Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, the halal certification body of Malaysia Strengthened application development 3 and production functions for specialty ingredients for ASEAN countries, an area where AMB plays a central role Development of optimal raw material mixtures to meet different dietary preferences and needs in each country

Realization of a next-generation food products plant through the introduction of advanced technology

Optimization of operations and productivity improvements through automation and digitalization Establishment of an environment conducive to work (creation of an age- and gender-inclusive work environment through labor-saving production processes)

Proactive response to the environment and society

Reduction of CO 2 emissions by changing the heat source from fuel oil to natural gas, consideration of introducing renewable energy such as solar power An open, attractive plant that conducts community engagement programs such as factory tours and cooking classes

Ajinomoto Co. has been ensuring food products business growth with a stronger regional portfolio as a key strategy of FY2017-2019Medium-Term Management Plan. With the construction of this new plant that will not only feature enhanced functions but will also be deeply rooted in the region and proactively address environmental and social issues, AMB aims to make a greater contribution to society in Malaysia and neighboring ASEAN and other countries.