Ajinomoto Co Inc    2802

AJINOMOTO CO INC (2802)
My previous session
Ajinomoto : to Form Ajinomoto Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a New Company in Charge of Manufacturing and Packaging of Seasonings and Processed Foods in Japan, in April 2019

09/27/2018 | 07:06am CEST

Ajinomoto Group to Form Ajinomoto Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,

a New Company in Charge of Manufacturing and Packaging of

Seasonings and Processed Foods in Japan, in April 2019

Part of the Restructuring of the Japan Food Products Production System

TOKYO, September 27, 2018 - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ("Ajinomoto Co.") will form a new company in April 2019 in charge of manufacturing and packaging of seasonings and processed foods in Japan, in accordance with the details announced in its September 29, 2017 press release entitled "Ajinomoto Group to Restructure Seasonings and Processed Foods Production System in Japan." The new company will integrate the seasonings and processed foods manufacturing and packaging business of its Kawasaki Administration & Coordination Office and Tokai Plant, the manufacturing and packaging business of AJINOMOTO PACKAGING INC. and Knorr Foods Co., Ltd. The name of the new company will be "Ajinomoto Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd."

Ajinomoto Co. is restructuring the value chain of its Japan Food Products business as one of the key strategies in its FY2017-2019 Medium-Term Management Plan. Under this strategy, it is consolidating and restructuring its food products production system in Japan with the formation of this new company and a total investment of approximately JPY 40 billion. In accordance with the details announced in its October 20, 2017 press release entitled "Ajinomoto Group to Build a New Plant for Manufacturing and Packaging Seasonings and Other Products," Ajinomoto Co. has already begun construction of a new integrated manufacturing and packaging plant for seasonings and other products at an investment of approximately JPY 15 billion. The manufacturing and packaging functions of the Kansai Plant of the current AJINOMOTO PACKAGING INC. will be transferred and consolidated to the new plant located on the premises of Ajinomoto Co.'s Tokai Plant. The new plant is scheduled for completion in the second half of fiscal 2019. By conducting further restructuring in the future to consolidate production bases in Japan for seasonings and processed foods in three locations (Kawasaki, Shizuoka and Mie) during fiscal 2021 and by applying leading-edge technologies, including ICT and automation to dramatically raise efficiency, Ajinomoto Co. aims to achieve a world-class level of production that meets customer demand flexibly and quickly. As a result of this consolidation and reorganization and the concurrent increase in production, Ajinomoto Co. aims to raise the business profit margin of the businesses involved by approximately 2%, thus improving EBITDA by approximately JPY 7.0 billion annually from fiscal 2022 onward, in line with its initial plan.

To realize its corporate message, "Eat Well, Live Well," the Ajinomoto Group is strengthening its value chain to steadily deliver products that customers can enjoy with peace of mind, and to contribute further to advances in food and health for consumers.

The impact of the restructuring described in this news release on Ajinomoto Co.'s consolidated business results for fiscal 2018 will be immaterial.

Overview of the New Company

(1) Name:

Ajinomoto Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

(2) Location:

1-1 Suzuki-cho, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki, Japan

(3) Timing of formation:

April 2019

(4) Representative:

Hiroshi Tsujita, President and Representative Director (appointment

scheduled in April 2019) (Current position: Corporate Executive Officer,

concurrenty General Manager, Kawasaki Administration & Coordination

Office and Kawasaki Plant )

(5) Number of employees:

Approximately 2,100 (scheduled as of April 2019)

(6) Business description:

Manufacturing and packaging of seasonings and processed foods, etc.

(7) Other:

Names of subsidiaries of the current Knorr Foods Co., Ltd. will change as

follows.

Current: Hokkaido Knorr Foods Co., Ltd. New: Ajinomoto Food

Manufacturing Hokkaido Co., Ltd.

Current: Knorr Trading Co., Ltd. New: Ajinomoto AFM Trading Co., Ltd.

Reference

Press release dated September 29, 2017

"Ajinomoto Group to Restructure Seasonings and Processed Foods Production System in Japan" https://www.ajinomoto.com/en/presscenter/press/detail/g2017_09_29.html

Press release dated October 20, 2017

"Ajinomoto Group to Build a New Plant for Manufacturing and Packaging Seasonings and Other Products" https://www.ajinomoto.com/en/presscenter/press/detail/g2017_10_20.html

About Ajinomoto Co.

Ajinomoto Co. is a global manufacturer of high-quality seasonings, processed foods, beverages, amino acids, pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals. For many decades Ajinomoto Co. has contributed to food culture and human health through wide-ranging application of amino acid technologies. Today, the company is becoming increasingly involved with solutions for improved food resources, human health and global sustainability. Founded in 1909 and now operating in 35 countries and regions, Ajinomoto Co. had net sales of JPY 1,150.2 billion (USD 10.36 billion) in fiscal 2017. For more about Ajinomoto Co. (TYO: 2802), visit www.ajinomoto.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Public Communications Department; pr_info@ajinomoto.com

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 05:05:08 UTC
