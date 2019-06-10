Log in
Ajinomoto : to Increase Production Capacity for Amisoft ® (Liquid) Approximately 60%

06/10/2019 | 01:13am EDT
Amino acid-basedsurfactant
production line

Global Expansion of Supply of Amino Acid-Based Surfactants

That Are "Environmentally Friendly And Mild To Skin"

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. to Increase

Production Capacity for Amisoft ® (Liquid)

Approximately 60%

Construction of the Group's First Amino Acid-Based Surfactant Plant in Brazil,

Start of Operation in Fall 2020

TOKYO, June 10, 2019 - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ("Ajinomoto Co.") will construct a new plant for amino acid-based surfactants (liquid), a mainstay product of its personal care ingredients business,* at the Pederneiras Plant of Ajinomoto do Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda. at a cost of approximately JPY 2.3 billion. Ajinomoto Co. aims to start operation in fall 2020. As a result, the Ajinomoto Group's overall production capacity for amino acid-based surfactant Amisoft® (liquid) will increase approximately 60%, enabling it to meet rapidly growing global demand for amino acid-based surfactants and to strengthen its supply system.

  • Primarily the amino acid-derived ingredients and OEM businesses. These ingredients are used in shampoos, shower gels, face wash and other toiletries and cosmetics.

Since its launch in 1972 of the world's first amino acid-based surfactant, made from glutamic acid using plant-based fermentation, Ajinomoto Co. has been a pioneer in supplying amino acid-based personal care ingredients to more than 5,000 companies in 55 countries around the world (as of May 2019). Because amino acid-based surfactants are highly biodegradable, they are environmentally friendly. They are also mild to skin, and therefore widely used in shampoos, shower gel , face wash and other personal care products. Due to growing concern about the global environment in recent years, the market for amino acid-based surfactants, including as an alternative to petroleum-based surfactants, grew at an annual rate of 15% from 2014 to 2017 (Ajinomoto Co. estimate), and

Ajinomoto Co. has been unable to keep up with brisk demand from customer companies such as manufacturers of toiletries and cosmetics.

At its bases in Japan and overseas, Ajinomoto Co. currently produces and globally supplies a diverse range of amino acid-based surfactants, including glutamic acid-derivedAmisoft® and glycine-derivedAmilite®, in the three forms of liquid, powder and flakes. This is Ajinomoto Co.'s second investment to increase production following its investment to increase production of amino acid-based surfactants at its Tokai Plant, which was announced on November 16, 2018. The new plant will be Ajinomoto Group's first amino acid-based surfactants plant in Brazil, and the JPY 2.3 billion investment is one of the largest to date in the Group's personal care ingredients business.

The new plant will produce Amisoft® (liquid) and supply it globally. In addition, because the liquid is also used as a raw material for powders and flakes produced at plants in Japan, the start of production at the new plant will increase production capacity of Amisoft® for the entire Ajinomoto Group approximately 50% (total of all product forms). Moreover, in conjunction with this investment, a portion of Amisoft® (liquid) production at a domestic plant (Kawasaki) will be transferred to the Pederneiras Plant, and production facilities at the Kawasaki Plant will be redirected to production of Amilite® (liquid). This will increase the production capacity for Amilite® approximately 30% (total of all product forms), which should help resolve the supply shortage of amino acid- based surfactants.

Since its establishment in 1956, Ajinomoto do Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda. has become one of Ajinomoto Group's main overseas companies, conducting businesses including food products, seasonings and amino acids for pharmaceuticals and foods. Since 1998, it has also been producing Ajidew®, a glutamic acid-derived humectant used in skin lotions and other products, in the personal care ingredients business. As a result of this capital investment, Ajinomoto Group will have production functions for amino acid-based surfactants in a second overseas location following Indonesia, and intends to expand operations there in the future as a key overseas base for the Ajinomoto Group's personal care ingredients business, in addition to its plants in Japan.

To contribute to reduced impact on the global environment and comfortable lifestyles for consumers, Ajinomoto Co. will continue to invest in increasing its production of amino acid-based surfactants, for which demand is expected to grow further.

Overview of Capital Investment

(1)

Location:

Ajinomoto do Brasil Indústria e

Comércio de Alimentos Ltda.

Pederneiras Plant (Municipality

of Pederneiras, State of São

Paulo, Federative Republic of

Brazil)

(2)

Investment:

Approximately JPY 2.3 billion

(3)

Product to be

Amino acid-based surfactant

produced:

Amisoft® (liquid)

  1. Production capacity: Approximately 60% increase in the Ajinomoto Group's overall production capacity

(5) Start of operation:

Fall 2020 (scheduled)

Artist's rendering of new plant for

amino acid-based surfactants in the Pederneiras Plant

Overview of Ajinomoto do Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda.

(1)

Location:

State of São Paulo, Federative Republic of Brazil

(2)

Establishment:

1956

(3)

Representative:

Masayoshi Kurosaki, President

  1. Number of employees: Approximately 3,000 (as of March 2019)
  2. Business description: Manufacture and sale of seasonings, food products, amino acids for pharmaceuticals and foods, personal care ingredients and other products

The Ajinomoto Group is a global leader in amino acids thanks to its advanced bioscience and fine chemical technologies. Its products cover a range of fields such as seasonings, processed foods, beverages, amino acids, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Since discovering "umami" (the fifth basic taste, created by glutamic acid, a type of amino acid) in 1908, we have been scientifically pursuing the possibilities of amino acids, and supporting the healthy lives of people all around the world. Based on our corporate message "Eat Well, Live Well" we aim for further growth and continuous contribution to greater wellness for people by creating value with communities and society.

The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 35 countries and regions, and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. Its sales were 1.1274 trillion yen (10.1 billion U.S. dollars) in fiscal year 2018. To learn more, visit https://www.ajinomoto.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Public Communications Department; pr_info@ajinomoto.com

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 05:12:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
