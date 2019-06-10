Ajinomoto : to Increase Production Capacity for Amisoft ® (Liquid) Approximately 60%

Amino acid-based surfactant

TOKYO, June 10, 2019 - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ("Ajinomoto Co.") will construct a new plant for amino acid-based surfactants (liquid), a mainstay product of its personal care ingredients business,* at the Pederneiras Plant of Ajinomoto do Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda. at a cost of approximately JPY 2.3 billion. Ajinomoto Co. aims to start operation in fall 2020. As a result, the Ajinomoto Group's overall production capacity for amino acid-based surfactant Amisoft® (liquid) will increase approximately 60%, enabling it to meet rapidly growing global demand for amino acid-based surfactants and to strengthen its supply system.

Primarily the amino acid-derived ingredients and OEM businesses. These ingredients are used in shampoos, shower gels, face wash and other toiletries and cosmetics.

Since its launch in 1972 of the world's first amino acid-based surfactant, made from glutamic acid using plant-based fermentation, Ajinomoto Co. has been a pioneer in supplying amino acid-based personal care ingredients to more than 5,000 companies in 55 countries around the world (as of May 2019). Because amino acid-based surfactants are highly biodegradable, they are environmentally friendly. They are also mild to skin, and therefore widely used in shampoos, shower gel , face wash and other personal care products. Due to growing concern about the global environment in recent years, the market for amino acid-based surfactants, including as an alternative to petroleum-based surfactants, grew at an annual rate of 15% from 2014 to 2017 (Ajinomoto Co. estimate), and

Ajinomoto Co. has been unable to keep up with brisk demand from customer companies such as manufacturers of toiletries and cosmetics.

At its bases in Japan and overseas, Ajinomoto Co. currently produces and globally supplies a diverse range of amino acid-based surfactants, including glutamic acid-derivedAmisoft® and glycine-derivedAmilite®, in the three forms of liquid, powder and flakes. This is Ajinomoto Co.'s second investment to increase production following its investment to increase production of amino acid-based surfactants at its Tokai Plant, which was announced on November 16, 2018. The new plant will be Ajinomoto Group's first amino acid-based surfactants plant in Brazil, and the JPY 2.3 billion investment is one of the largest to date in the Group's personal care ingredients business.

The new plant will produce Amisoft® (liquid) and supply it globally. In addition, because the liquid is also used as a raw material for powders and flakes produced at plants in Japan, the start of production at the new plant will increase production capacity of Amisoft® for the entire Ajinomoto Group approximately 50% (total of all product forms). Moreover, in conjunction with this investment, a portion of Amisoft® (liquid) production at a domestic plant (Kawasaki) will be transferred to the Pederneiras Plant, and production facilities at the Kawasaki Plant will be redirected to production of Amilite® (liquid). This will increase the production capacity for Amilite® approximately 30% (total of all product forms), which should help resolve the supply shortage of amino acid- based surfactants.