Cambrooke Therapeutics : and Trovita Health Science Announce Strategic Alliance for ENU® Nutrition

Since 2014, more than two million servings of ENU® have been consumed by a wide range of consumers, including those with oncology nutrition needs, cystic fibrosis, and even elite athletes. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENU Nutrition products were developed in collaboration with registered
dietitians from leading academic and community cancer centers in the
United States to help those seeking a highly nutritious, more natural,
non-GMO nutrition supplement drink. Trovita launched ENU in 2014, and
more than two million servings have been consumed by a wide range of
consumers, including those with oncology nutrition needs, cystic
fibrosis and even elite athletes—all who share a desire for high
quality, calorically dense nutrition.
Cambrooke’s acquisition of the ENU brand and strategic alliance with
Trovita will allow more patients to benefit from ENU. Cambrooke will
manufacture ENU in its Ayer manufacturing facility, and Trovita Health
Science will continue to market and distribute ENU. The strategic
partnership includes new product development guided by the global
nutrition R&D powerhouse in Cambrooke’s parent company, Ajinomoto.
Howard Lossing, Cambrooke CEO, notes, “Our mission of providing superior
nutrition solutions to those with chronic health conditions is well
aligned with what the team at Trovita has done with the ENU brand. ENU
offered us an opportunity to enter into new therapeutic nutrition areas
and provides a basis for a robust stream of nutrition innovations to
help ENU customers thrive. We’ve manufactured ENU for Trovita for over a
year; the more we learned about ENU and the Trovita leadership team, the
more we wanted to strengthen our partnership for the betterment of ENU
customers. I see great value in this type of business model where we
start as a service provider and become a strategic partner to a company
whose mission aligns with ours.”
William Brown, Trovita Health Science CEO, said of the partnership,
“Trovita is excited to collaborate with the Cambrooke Therapeutics team
and serve as a marketing, distribution and new products development
partner. Our loyal customers will now have more reliable access to ENU
Nutrition. We know many patients who suffer with cancer and cystic
fibrosis have come to rely on our products, and our alliance will secure
the future of ENU. Trovita’s mission is to reduce malnutrition with
innovative medical nutrition solutions, and we will now more thoroughly
deliver on that promise.”
About Cambrooke Therapeutics
Founded in 2000, Cambrooke Therapeutics, a proud member of The Ajinomoto
Group, is a Massachusetts-based therapeutic nutrition company and global
provider of medical nutrition products for patients with serious unmet
medical needs. Cambrooke Therapeutics works with physicians and
researchers from around the world to develop, test and commercialize
products that are focused on inborn errors of metabolism and intractable
epilepsy. More information is available at cambrooke.com.
About Trovita Health Science
Trovita Health Science is a growing specialty medical nutrition company
with a focus on developing a portfolio of novel medical foods and meal
replacement formulas. Trovita’s emphasis is on reducing malnutrition and
weight loss in chronic diseases, such as cancer, cystic fibrosis, and
tube feeding. Trovita launched ENU®
Complete Nutrition Shakes in 2014, and will expand product offerings
for the ENU Nutrition brand, and launch new Ultrient®
Ready-to-Feed formulas for tube feeding in 2019. More information can be
found at ENU-Nutrition.com
and TrovitaHealth.com.
About Ajinomoto Co.
Ajinomoto Co. is a global manufacturer of high-quality seasonings,
processed foods, beverages, amino acids, pharmaceuticals and specialty
chemicals. For many decades Ajinomoto Co. has contributed to food
culture and human health through wide-ranging application of amino acid
technologies. Today, the company is becoming increasingly involved with
solutions for improved food resources, human health and global
sustainability. Founded in 1909 and now operating in 35 countries and
regions, Ajinomoto Co. had net sales of JPY 1,150.2 billion (USD 10.36
billion) in fiscal 2017. For more about Ajinomoto Co. (TYO: 2802), visit www.ajinomoto.com.
