AJN Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of New Director

04/21/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2020) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN") is pleased to announce the appointment Mr. Sik Lap (Jacky) Chan to the Board of Directors and Mr. King Sun (Jerry) Tsang as Financial Manager.

Mr. Sik Lap (Jacky) Chan, BSc (Hon), MPhil, MAusIMM, MAIG

Mr. Chan is a professional geologist and valuer with more than 12-years' experience in the mining industry. He has been involved in the planning, implementation and supervision of various exploration programs, resources/reserve estimation, open pit and underground production, feasibility studies, JORC report compilation, Engineering/Procurement/Construction (EPC)/ Management, valuation and listing preparation for mineral assets in different stock exchanges. The projects he has handled are across a number of commodities with locations in Australia, China, North America, Central and South-East Asia.

Mr. Chan has held senior management positions in diverse international exploration and mining companies providing him experience in corporate management, government liaisons, business development and environmental, health and safety. He has also undertaken a number of senior executive roles with mining consulting and valuation companies. Mr. Chan obtained his Bachelor of Science degree with first class honors in the Department of Earth Sciences from the University of Hong Kong in 2004. He subsequently obtained a Masters in Philosophy and lectured, both at the University of Hong Kong from 2013 to 2014.

Mr King Sun (Jerry) Tsang

Mr. King Sun (Jerry) Tsang is currently an Executive Director and the Chief Financial Officer of Code Agriculture (Holdings) Limited (HKSE:08153) and the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of China Cloud Copper Company Limited (HKSE:00033). Mr. Tsang is a Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong and his qualifications include Juris Doctor (JD) and Bachelor of Business Administration (Accounting and Finance). Mr. Tsang brings extensive capital markets and financial experience to AJN.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful from exploration, to financing, to developing major mines throughout the world with a focus on Africa and especially the DRC.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:

Sheena Eckhof
Director, Investor Relations
sheena@eckhofconsulting.com
Visit us at www.ajnresources.com Tel: (778) 218-9638

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Klaus Eckhof
CEO and President
klauseckhof@monaco.mc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54652


© Newsfilecorp 2020
