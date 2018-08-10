Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  AK Alrosa PAO    ALRS   RU0007252813

AK ALROSA PAO (ALRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AK Alrosa : ALROSA July rough and polished diamonds sales reached $339 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 10:10am CEST

Moscow, August 10, 2018 - ALROSA, the world's largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales results for July and seven months of 2018.

ALROSA July 2018 sales of rough and polished diamonds increased by 16% yoy to $339.1 million. Rough diamond sales by value amounted to $333.8 million, polished diamond sales - $5.3 million.

January-July 2018 total diamond sales grew 9% yoy to $3.029 billion. During the 7 months of 2018, rough diamonds were sold for $2.973 billion, polished diamonds - for $55.3 million.

'Compared to last year, demand for rough diamonds remains more balanced - almost all diamond categories benefit from continued demand in key markets globally. In July, there was a minor seasonal softening on the market in the run up to August holidays, but not as intensive as last year. Demand for expensive high-quality diamonds kept being strong during seven months,' commented on the sales results ALROSA Deputy CEO Yury Okoemov.

This page was last updated on 10 August 2018 at 11.00

Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 08:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AK ALROSA PAO
10:10aAK ALROSA : ALROSA July rough and polished diamonds sales reached $339 million
PU
08/09AK ALROSA : ALROSA holds the first in many years polished diamond tender in New ..
PU
08/07AK ALROSA : ALROSA’s Board approves new dividend policy and recommends 6M ..
PU
08/03AK ALROSA : ALROSA sells main diamond from Dynasty collection
PU
07/30AK ALROSA : S&P raises ALROSA’s credit rating to ВВВ-, o..
PU
07/23AK ALROSA : Q2 2018 Operating results
PU
07/20AK ALROSA : ALROSA helps 32 seriously ill children see football stars
PU
07/20AK ALROSA : The open pit mine on Zarya Pipe deposit reached depth of 100 meters
PU
07/18AK ALROSA : Institutional Investor ranks Sergey Ivanov among the best CEOs in th..
PU
07/13AK ALROSA : ALROSA Board elected Chairman and committees’ members
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/18Comparison Of The 2nd Tier Of Major Miners (11 To 20) 
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 288 B
EBIT 2018 121 B
Net income 2018 92 913 M
Debt 2018 15 301 M
Yield 2018 6,15%
P/E ratio 2018 7,87
P/E ratio 2019 7,78
EV / Sales 2018 2,58x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 727 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 97,7  RUB
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Nikolayevich Filippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Vladimirovich Barsukov Member-Supervisory Board & Deputy CEO
Oleg Romanovich Fedorov Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AK ALROSA PAO10 878
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION-22.06%662
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-14.08%471
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-41.91%452
STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION-34.85%273
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED60.56%205
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.