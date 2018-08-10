AK Alrosa : ALROSA July rough and polished diamonds sales reached $339 million

Moscow, August 10, 2018 - ALROSA, the world's largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales results for July and seven months of 2018.

ALROSA July 2018 sales of rough and polished diamonds increased by 16% yoy to $339.1 million. Rough diamond sales by value amounted to $333.8 million, polished diamond sales - $5.3 million.

January-July 2018 total diamond sales grew 9% yoy to $3.029 billion. During the 7 months of 2018, rough diamonds were sold for $2.973 billion, polished diamonds - for $55.3 million.

'Compared to last year, demand for rough diamonds remains more balanced - almost all diamond categories benefit from continued demand in key markets globally. In July, there was a minor seasonal softening on the market in the run up to August holidays, but not as intensive as last year. Demand for expensive high-quality diamonds kept being strong during seven months,' commented on the sales results ALROSA Deputy CEO Yury Okoemov.

