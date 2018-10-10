AK Alrosa : ALROSA September sales of rough and polished diamonds reached $338.7 million

Log in
10/10/2018 | 11:08am CEST

Moscow, October 10, 2018 - ALROSA, the world's largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales results for September and nine months of 2018.

In September, ALROSA Group sales of rough and polished diamonds increased by 9% yoy to $338.7 million. Rough diamond sales by value amounted to $331.6 million, polished diamond sales - $7.1 million.

ALROSA's total diamond sales in January-September 2018 grew 9% yoy and amounted to $3.662 billion. During the nine months of 2018, rough diamonds were sold for $3.588 billion, polished diamonds - for $74.1 million.

'September sales growth against last year numbers is due, partially, to the low base effect of the last year, as sales of +10.8 and +2 carat rough diamonds increased. At the same time, there is a further slowdown in buying activity of in inexpensive stones, traditional for the holiday season during Diwali celebration in India,' commented on the sales results ALROSA Deputy CEO Yury Okoemov.

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 301 B
EBIT 2018 138 B
Net income 2018 97 123 M
Debt 2018 46 870 M
Yield 2018 8,97%
P/E ratio 2018 7,31
P/E ratio 2019 7,80
EV / Sales 2018 2,72x
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
Capitalization 771 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 115  RUB
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Nikolayevich Filippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Vladimirovich Barsukov Member-Supervisory Board & Deputy CEO
Oleg Romanovich Fedorov Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AK ALROSA PAO11 660
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION-22.42%665
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-24.63%416
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-43.63%410
STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION-48.48%252
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED61.62%211
