AK Alrosa : ALROSA September sales of rough and polished diamonds reached $338.7 million

Moscow, October 10, 2018 - ALROSA, the world's largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales results for September and nine months of 2018.

In September, ALROSA Group sales of rough and polished diamonds increased by 9% yoy to $338.7 million. Rough diamond sales by value amounted to $331.6 million, polished diamond sales - $7.1 million.

ALROSA's total diamond sales in January-September 2018 grew 9% yoy and amounted to $3.662 billion. During the nine months of 2018, rough diamonds were sold for $3.588 billion, polished diamonds - for $74.1 million.

'September sales growth against last year numbers is due, partially, to the low base effect of the last year, as sales of +10.8 and +2 carat rough diamonds increased. At the same time, there is a further slowdown in buying activity of in inexpensive stones, traditional for the holiday season during Diwali celebration in India,' commented on the sales results ALROSA Deputy CEO Yury Okoemov.

This page was last updated on 10 October 2018 at 12.00