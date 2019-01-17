Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  AK Alrosa PAO    ALRS   RU0007252813

AK ALROSA PAO (ALRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AK Alrosa : ALROSA earns $463 mln at international auctions in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 08:44am EST

Moscow, January 17, 2019 - In 2018, ALROSA, the largest diamond mining company in the world, held 32 international auctions for special size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamonds, receiving a total revenue of $463 million for the year.

The company traditionally holds auctions in six countries - Russia, Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. The largest number of auctions in 2018 was held in Moscow - 11, another 4 were held in Vladivostok. For the first time in many years, the company held two auctions at its sales office in New York, which resumed operations last year. Another six auctions took place in Ramat Gan (Israel), three in Hong Kong (China), four in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and two in Antwerp (Belgium).

ALROSA has planned 37 international auctions for 2019, increasing the number of auctions in Antwerp, New York and Dubai. There will be still 11 auctions in Moscow and 4 in Vladivostok. According to the approved schedule, another 18 auctions will be held in the world's largest diamond trading centers: four of them - in Antwerp, five - in Dubai, six - in Ramat Gan, three - in Hong Kong. Four auctions are scheduled for this year in New York.

'International auctions are an integral part of our trading activity, since large rough diamonds in accordance with Russian law should be sold only in this way. Large diamonds are usually in good demand in the market, so each of our auctions collect up to 100 participants. In general, we are pleased with the results of 2018, and we found opportunity to increase the number of auctions in 2019 to 37 against the background of stable demand. In 2018, auction activity at our promising Far Eastern site, which today is not inferior to global diamond trading centers, went well. One of the notable events of the past year was the resumption of our sales office in New York, where we held two auctions and, having received positive feedback, decided to increase the number of auctions in the United States this year,' Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board, Director of the United Sales Organization at ALROSA, said.

The complete schedule of international auctions for special size rough diamonds in 2019 is posted on ALROSA's sales website.

This page was last updated on 17 January 2019 at 15.59

Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 13:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AK ALROSA PAO
08:44aAK ALROSA : ALROSA earns $463 mln at international auctions in 2018
PU
01/14AK ALROSA : ALROSA launches operations in Zimbabwe
PU
01/11AK ALROSA : ALROSA increases rough and polished diamond sales 6% to $4.5 bln in ..
PU
2018AK ALROSA : ALROSA among leaders of environmental and energy efficiency rating
PU
2018AK ALROSA : Worldwide jewelry sales rise by 4% in Q3
PU
2018AK ALROSA : ALROSA 2019 Financial Calendar
PU
2018AK ALROSA : ALROSA recognized as one of the leaders in corporate charity financi..
PU
2018AK ALROSA : ALROSA November sales of rough and polished diamonds reached $274.0 ..
PU
2018AK ALROSA : ALROSA's corporate governance recognized best in Russia by foreign i..
PU
2018AK ALROSA : ALROSA earns $17 mln at rough diamond auction in Israel
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 304 B
EBIT 2018 139 B
Net income 2018 105 B
Debt 2018 45 738 M
Yield 2018 9,95%
P/E ratio 2018 7,46
P/E ratio 2019 6,78
EV / Sales 2018 2,68x
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
Capitalization 770 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 115  RUB
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Nikolayevich Filippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Vladimirovich Barsukov Member-Supervisory Board & Deputy CEO
Oleg Romanovich Fedorov Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AK ALROSA PAO11 628
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED19.06%499
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION8.11%478
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-16.41%258
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED-9.01%180
STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION7.69%146
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.