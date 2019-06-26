Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  AK Alrosa PAO    ALRS   RU0007252813

AK ALROSA PAO

(ALRS)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AK Alrosa : ALROSA elects new Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:28am EDT

Mirny, June 26, 2019 - Annual General Meeting of ALROSA Shareholders elected the new Supervisory Board on Wednesday, June 26.

The shareholders elected the following members to the Supervisory Board of PJSC ALROSA:

1. Maria Vladimirovna GORDON (Independent Director) - Member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Moscow Exchange, Member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Polyus;
2. Evgenia Vasilievna GRIGORIEVA - Minister of Property and Land Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);
3. Kirill Alexandrovich DMITRIEV - CEO, JSC Russian Direct Investment Fund Managing Company;
4. Andrey Ivanovich DONETS (previously not a member of the Supervisory Board) - First Deputy General Director of Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Far East Investment and Export Agency;
5. Sergei Yefimovich DONSKOY (previously not a member of the Supervisory Board) -Member of the Board of Directors of JSC INC-Capital, Adviser to CEO of Irkutsk Oil Company, LLC;
6. Sergey Sergeevich IVANOV - Chief Executive Officer - Chairman of the Executive Committee of PJSC ALROSA;
7. Andrey Vilievich KARKHU (previously not a member of the Supervisory Board) -Adviser to Head of the Municipal Entity of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Anabar National (Dolgan- Evenki) Ulus (District);
8. Dmitry Vladimirovich KONOV (Independent Director) - Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC SIBUR Holding;
9. Galina Maratovna MAKAROVA (Independent Director);
10. Sergey Vasilyevich MESTNIKOV - General Director, Non-profit Organization Target Fund of Future Generations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);
11. Alexey Vladimirovich MOISEEV - Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation;
12. Aysen Sergeevich NIKOLAEV - Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);
13. Anton Germanovich SILUANOV - First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation;
14. Vladimir Victorovich SOLODOV - Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);
15. Oleg Romanovich FEDOROV (Independent Director) - Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC IDGC of the North-West.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board and members of the committees will be elected at the next meeting of the Supervisory Board.

The shareholders approved ALROSA's Annual Report and annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018, distribution of net profit for 2018, distribution of undistributed profit of prior years and dividend payment, decided to pay remuneration to members of the Supervisory Board and the Auditing Committee who are not public officials, elected members of the Auditing Committee. The shareholders also decided to amend the Company's Articles of Association, Regulations on the General Meeting of Shareholders, Regulations on the Supervisory Board, Regulations on the Executive Committee, and Regulations on Remuneration to Members of the Supervisory Board of PJSC ALROSA.

AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit was approved as the Company's RAS and IFRS auditor for 2019.

This page was last updated on 26 June 2019 at 13.06

Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AK ALROSA PAO
06:28aAK ALROSA : ALROSA elects new Supervisory Board
PU
06/25AK ALROSA : ALROSA's Supervisory Board approves amendments to its Dividend Polic..
PU
06/21AK ALROSA : ALROSA ranks among Top 5 mining companies globally by average annual..
PU
06/13AK ALROSA : ALROSA earns over $2 mln from sales of polished diamonds in Israel
PU
06/10AK ALROSA : ALROSA May sales of rough and polished diamonds reached $266 million
PU
06/07AK ALROSA : ALROSA among the best companies for IR globally
PU
06/05AK ALROSA : ALROSA's New York diamond auction brings in $8.8 million
PU
05/28AK ALROSA : ALROSA's revenue exceeds $10 mln at Israeli auction
PU
05/17AK ALROSA : ALROSA Q1 2019 IFRS results
PU
05/07AK ALROSA : Notice of Q1 2019 IFRS results and conference call details
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 278 B
EBIT 2019 111 B
Net income 2019 87 544 M
Debt 2019 49 841 M
Yield 2019 12,5%
P/E ratio 2019 6,96
P/E ratio 2020 6,41
EV / Sales 2019 2,54x
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
Capitalization 655 B
Chart AK ALROSA PAO
Duration : Period :
AK Alrosa PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 105  RUB
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Nikolayevich Filippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Vladimirovich Barsukov Member-Supervisory Board & Deputy CEO
Oleg Romanovich Fedorov Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AK ALROSA PAO9 981
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION6.08%446
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-45.86%230
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-27.18%208
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED-28.83%153
STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION-89.74%21
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About