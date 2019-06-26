AK Alrosa : ALROSA elects new Supervisory Board

Mirny, June 26, 2019 - Annual General Meeting of ALROSA Shareholders elected the new Supervisory Board on Wednesday, June 26.

The shareholders elected the following members to the Supervisory Board of PJSC ALROSA:

1. Maria Vladimirovna GORDON (Independent Director) - Member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Moscow Exchange, Member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Polyus;

2. Evgenia Vasilievna GRIGORIEVA - Minister of Property and Land Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);

3. Kirill Alexandrovich DMITRIEV - CEO, JSC Russian Direct Investment Fund Managing Company;

4. Andrey Ivanovich DONETS (previously not a member of the Supervisory Board) - First Deputy General Director of Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Far East Investment and Export Agency;

5. Sergei Yefimovich DONSKOY (previously not a member of the Supervisory Board) -Member of the Board of Directors of JSC INC-Capital, Adviser to CEO of Irkutsk Oil Company, LLC;

6. Sergey Sergeevich IVANOV - Chief Executive Officer - Chairman of the Executive Committee of PJSC ALROSA;

7. Andrey Vilievich KARKHU (previously not a member of the Supervisory Board) -Adviser to Head of the Municipal Entity of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Anabar National (Dolgan- Evenki) Ulus (District);

8. Dmitry Vladimirovich KONOV (Independent Director) - Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC SIBUR Holding;

9. Galina Maratovna MAKAROVA (Independent Director);

10. Sergey Vasilyevich MESTNIKOV - General Director, Non-profit Organization Target Fund of Future Generations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);

11. Alexey Vladimirovich MOISEEV - Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation;

12. Aysen Sergeevich NIKOLAEV - Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);

13. Anton Germanovich SILUANOV - First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation;

14. Vladimir Victorovich SOLODOV - Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);

15. Oleg Romanovich FEDOROV (Independent Director) - Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC IDGC of the North-West.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board and members of the committees will be elected at the next meeting of the Supervisory Board.

The shareholders approved ALROSA's Annual Report and annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018, distribution of net profit for 2018, distribution of undistributed profit of prior years and dividend payment, decided to pay remuneration to members of the Supervisory Board and the Auditing Committee who are not public officials, elected members of the Auditing Committee. The shareholders also decided to amend the Company's Articles of Association, Regulations on the General Meeting of Shareholders, Regulations on the Supervisory Board, Regulations on the Executive Committee, and Regulations on Remuneration to Members of the Supervisory Board of PJSC ALROSA.

AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit was approved as the Company's RAS and IFRS auditor for 2019.

