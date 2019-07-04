Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  AK Alrosa PAO    ALRS   RU0007252813

AK ALROSA PAO

(ALRS)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AK Alrosa : ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Hong Kong for $10.3 mln

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 03:23pm EDT

Moscow, July 4, 2019 - ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, held an auction for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in Hong Kong.

The company sold 112 gem-quality rough diamonds with a total weight of 1910 carats. Revenue from sales amounted to $10.3 million.

23 of 63 participants were recognized as winners in various auction positions. The participants were from such countries as Hong Kong, India, Israel, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

'Despite the challenging situation in the diamond market today, the good results of the past auction confirm that Asian market has a stable interest in our products. Hong Kong is one of the most important centers of international diamond trade, so we regularly organize rough diamond sales here. The next auction will be held on the sidelines of Hong Kong Jewelery & Gem Fair in September. During the fair, we also plan to hold the second True Colours auction for colored polished diamonds,' noted Evgeny Agureev, member of the Executive Committee, director of the United Selling Organization ALROSA.

ALROSA scheduled three international auctions in Hong Kong for 2019. Two auctions have already brought a total revenue of more than $20 million.

This page was last updated on 04 July 2019 at 19.27

Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 19:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AK ALROSA PAO
03:23pAK ALROSA : ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Hong Kong for $10.3 mln
PU
06/26AK ALROSA : ALROSA to allocate 100% of free cash flow for second half-year of 20..
PU
06/26AK ALROSA : ALROSA elects new Supervisory Board
PU
06/25AK ALROSA : ALROSA's Supervisory Board approves amendments to its Dividend Polic..
PU
06/21AK ALROSA : ALROSA ranks among Top 5 mining companies globally by average annual..
PU
06/13AK ALROSA : ALROSA earns over $2 mln from sales of polished diamonds in Israel
PU
06/10AK ALROSA : ALROSA May sales of rough and polished diamonds reached $266 million
PU
06/07AK ALROSA : ALROSA among the best companies for IR globally
PU
06/05AK ALROSA : ALROSA's New York diamond auction brings in $8.8 million
PU
05/28AK ALROSA : ALROSA's revenue exceeds $10 mln at Israeli auction
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 272 B
EBIT 2019 102 B
Net income 2019 82 612 M
Debt 2019 80 101 M
Yield 2019 11,3%
P/E ratio 2019 7,57x
P/E ratio 2020 6,32x
EV / Sales2019 2,60x
EV / Sales2020 2,41x
Capitalization 627 B
Chart AK ALROSA PAO
Duration : Period :
AK Alrosa PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 101  RUB
Last Close Price 84,3  RUB
Spread / Highest target 59,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Nikolayevich Filippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Vladimirovich Barsukov Member-Supervisory Board & Deputy CEO
Oleg Romanovich Fedorov Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AK ALROSA PAO9 571
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD54.05%15 305
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 936
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED104.46%3 763
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO LTD23.46%2 708
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-14.30%2 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About