AK Alrosa : ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Hong Kong for $10.3 mln

Moscow, July 4, 2019 - ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, held an auction for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in Hong Kong.

The company sold 112 gem-quality rough diamonds with a total weight of 1910 carats. Revenue from sales amounted to $10.3 million.

23 of 63 participants were recognized as winners in various auction positions. The participants were from such countries as Hong Kong, India, Israel, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

'Despite the challenging situation in the diamond market today, the good results of the past auction confirm that Asian market has a stable interest in our products. Hong Kong is one of the most important centers of international diamond trade, so we regularly organize rough diamond sales here. The next auction will be held on the sidelines of Hong Kong Jewelery & Gem Fair in September. During the fair, we also plan to hold the second True Colours auction for colored polished diamonds,' noted Evgeny Agureev, member of the Executive Committee, director of the United Selling Organization ALROSA.

ALROSA scheduled three international auctions in Hong Kong for 2019. Two auctions have already brought a total revenue of more than $20 million.

