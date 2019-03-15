Log in
AK Alrosa : An updated estimate of ALROSA JORC reserves and resources announced

03/15/2019

Moscow, 15 March 2019 - ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, announces an updated estimate of its JORC reserves and resources

The JORC Code-compliant report from Micon's independent experts estimated ALROSA's diamond resources and reserves as of 1 July 2018 at 1,064 million carats and 628 million carats, respectively

The list of assets covered by the estimate remains unchanged from the previous report. The reserves estimate excludes the Mir underground mine; the mine's resources only were declared. An increase in reserves and resources indicated for Aikhal and International underground mines is due to extending the estimate's perimeter to cover the deeper levels of these mines. Micon also reported a rise in reserves and resources for Jubilee and Karpinskogo-1 pipes, Almazy Anabara and a number of other deposits.

ALROSA's JORC Reserves and Resources Report is available at ALROSA's website in the Reserves and Resources section.

This page was last updated on 15 March 2019 at 18.31

Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 15:48:03 UTC
