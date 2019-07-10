AK Alrosa : Anton Siluanov reelected as Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board

Moscow, July 10, 2019 - Following the absentee vote on Tuesday, July 9, ALROSA Supervisory Board members elected Anton SILUANOV, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation, as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Supervisory Board members also elected members of special-purpose committees.

Anton Siluanov has been the Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board since 2015.

Aysen Nikolaev, Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), was elected as First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO, was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Supervisory Board members also elected members of special-purpose committees. Alexei Moiseev, Deputy Finance Minister, is to chair the Strategic Planning Committee for the second straight year. Other members of the Committee are Aysen Nikolaev, Sergey Ivanov, CEO of JSC Russian Direct Investment Fund Managing Company Kirill Dmitriev, First Deputy General Director of Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Far East Investment and Export Agency Andrey Donets, member of the Board of Directors of JSC INK-Capital and Adviser to General Director of Irkutsk Oil Company LLC Sergei Donskoy, adviser to Head of Municipal Entity of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Anabar National (Dolgan- Evenki) Ulus Andrey Karkhu, CEO of Non-profit Organization Special Purpose Fund for Future Generations of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) Sergey Mestnikov, Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Vladimir Solodov. Independent directors Maria Gordon, Dmitry Konov and Oleg Fedorov are also members of the Committee.

Like last year, all members of the Audit Committee are independent directors. Maria Gordon heads the Audit Committee, Oleg Fedorov and Galina Makarova are members of the Committee.

Independent director Galina Makarova heads the HR & Remunerations Committee, and this new Committee comprises six members instead of four. Other members of the Committee are Maria Gordon, Dmitry Konov, Sergey Mestnikov, Vladimir Solodov and Oleg Fedorov.

