Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  AK Alrosa PAO    ALRS   RU0007252813

AK ALROSA PAO

(ALRS)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AK Alrosa : Anton Siluanov reelected as Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 09:43am EDT

Moscow, July 10, 2019 - Following the absentee vote on Tuesday, July 9, ALROSA Supervisory Board members elected Anton SILUANOV, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation, as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Supervisory Board members also elected members of special-purpose committees.

Anton Siluanov has been the Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board since 2015.

Aysen Nikolaev, Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), was elected as First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO, was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Supervisory Board members also elected members of special-purpose committees. Alexei Moiseev, Deputy Finance Minister, is to chair the Strategic Planning Committee for the second straight year. Other members of the Committee are Aysen Nikolaev, Sergey Ivanov, CEO of JSC Russian Direct Investment Fund Managing Company Kirill Dmitriev, First Deputy General Director of Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Far East Investment and Export Agency Andrey Donets, member of the Board of Directors of JSC INK-Capital and Adviser to General Director of Irkutsk Oil Company LLC Sergei Donskoy, adviser to Head of Municipal Entity of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Anabar National (Dolgan- Evenki) Ulus Andrey Karkhu, CEO of Non-profit Organization Special Purpose Fund for Future Generations of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) Sergey Mestnikov, Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Vladimir Solodov. Independent directors Maria Gordon, Dmitry Konov and Oleg Fedorov are also members of the Committee.

Like last year, all members of the Audit Committee are independent directors. Maria Gordon heads the Audit Committee, Oleg Fedorov and Galina Makarova are members of the Committee.

Independent director Galina Makarova heads the HR & Remunerations Committee, and this new Committee comprises six members instead of four. Other members of the Committee are Maria Gordon, Dmitry Konov, Sergey Mestnikov, Vladimir Solodov and Oleg Fedorov.

This page was last updated on 10 July 2019 at 15.31

Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 13:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AK ALROSA PAO
09:43aAK ALROSA : Anton Siluanov reelected as Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board
PU
06:43aAK ALROSA : ALROSA June sales of rough and polished diamonds reached $222 millio..
PU
07/09AK ALROSA : ALROSA earns $3 mln from sales of polished diamonds in New York
PU
07/04AK ALROSA : ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Hong Kong for $10.3 mln
PU
06/26AK ALROSA : ALROSA to allocate 100% of free cash flow for second half-year of 20..
PU
06/26AK ALROSA : ALROSA elects new Supervisory Board
PU
06/25AK ALROSA : ALROSA's Supervisory Board approves amendments to its Dividend Polic..
PU
06/21AK ALROSA : ALROSA ranks among Top 5 mining companies globally by average annual..
PU
06/13AK ALROSA : ALROSA earns over $2 mln from sales of polished diamonds in Israel
PU
06/10AK ALROSA : ALROSA May sales of rough and polished diamonds reached $266 million
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 269 B
EBIT 2019 99 985 M
Net income 2019 81 871 M
Debt 2019 75 363 M
Yield 2019 10,8%
P/E ratio 2019 7,89x
P/E ratio 2020 6,57x
EV / Sales2019 2,58x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 620 B
Chart AK ALROSA PAO
Duration : Period :
AK Alrosa PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 101  RUB
Last Close Price 86,0  RUB
Spread / Highest target 56,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Nikolayevich Filippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Vladimirovich Barsukov Member-Supervisory Board & Deputy CEO
Oleg Romanovich Fedorov Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AK ALROSA PAO9 824
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD49.10%14 746
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 832
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED102.27%3 665
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-16.61%2 700
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO LTD17.89%2 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About