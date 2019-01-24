Log in
AK Alrosa PAO    ALRS   RU0007252813

AK ALROSA PAO (ALRS)
AK Alrosa : Russia's Alrosa, China's Anjin to mine Zimbabwe diamonds - newspaper

01/24/2019 | 04:09am EST
The Alrosa logo is seen at the polishing affiliate of the Russian diamond producer in Moscow

HARARE (Reuters) - Russian diamond miner Alrosa and China's Anjin Investments have been selected by Zimbabwe's government to partner with the state diamond company, a state-run newspaper reported on Thursday.

The southern African nation announced in December that it would allow two private companies to explore and mine gems and Alrosa said last week it had set up a local subsidiary to start operations.

Anjin is one of several companies that was evicted from the Marange diamond fields in eastern Zimbabwe in early 2016 during Robert Mugabe's rule after the government said their licences had expired.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa had put "Zimbabwean interest at the heart of exploitation of those diamonds only accepting foreign participation by way of selecting companies from Russia and China," presidential spokesman George Charamba told the Herald newspaper.

The two countries have political allies of Zimbabwe since the days of its independence war against British rule.

London-listed Vast Resources and Botswana Diamonds have said they are planning to mine diamonds in Marange in partnership with a local community trust.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Jason Neely; Editing by James Macharia)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AK ALROSA PAO --End-of-day quote.
VAST RESOURCES PLC -6.36% 0.1545 Delayed Quote.-43.10%
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 304 B
EBIT 2018 139 B
Net income 2018 105 B
Debt 2018 45 748 M
Yield 2018 10,4%
P/E ratio 2018 7,17
P/E ratio 2019 6,52
EV / Sales 2018 2,58x
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
Capitalization 741 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 117  RUB
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Nikolayevich Filippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Vladimirovich Barsukov Member-Supervisory Board & Deputy CEO
Oleg Romanovich Fedorov Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AK ALROSA PAO11 215
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED11.68%472
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION7.43%466
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-21.54%234
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED-10.09%180
STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION5.13%145
