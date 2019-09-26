Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  AK Alrosa PAO    ALRS   RU0007252813

AK ALROSA PAO

(ALRS)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto sees rosy future for diamonds despite end of Argyle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 12:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A model poses with a 59.60-carat mixed cut diamond known as

LONDON (Reuters) - Rio Tinto is exploring for diamonds in Canada as part of its plans to stay in the sector despite the looming closure of its Argyle mine in Australia, known for extremely rare pink diamonds, the firm's head of copper and diamonds said.

Demand and prices for the wider market have fallen as concerns mount about the world economy, and laboratory-grown gems have added to supply.

Coloured or particularly large diamonds, however, have held value, especially pink diamonds, 90% of which are produced by Argyle. That mine, the world's biggest in carat terms, is expected to cease production by the end of next year.

Arnaud Soirat, Rio's chief executive for copper and diamonds, said pink diamonds had risen in price by 500% since 2000. He gave no figures for the overall market, but producers have reported lower overall demand and prices.

Despite the overall bearish backdrop, Soirat said Rio Tinto planned to stay in diamonds.

"Diamonds is a business we like a lot. It's a very high-margin business in line with our strategy of value over volume. It makes a lot of sense. We want to stay in the diamonds business," Soirat said in an interview.

Rio is exploring in Canada, where it has a 60% interest in and operates the Diavik Diamond Mine.

It also has a joint venture with Canada's Star Diamond Corp.

Rio declines to give separate figures for diamonds but last year's total exploration spend was $488 million.

Its gross diamond sales in 2018 raised $695 million and delivered net earnings of $118 million, compared with group core profits, dominated by iron ore, of $18 billion.

Soirat said each pink carat could be worth several million dollars.

He is overseeing one of the last sealed bid tenders, which offers 64 Argyle pink diamonds and closes on Oct. 9, following showings to potential buyers in London, New York and Perth, Australia. Soirat said there could be two more tenders depending on Argyle's production in its final months.

The pink diamond tenders have been held annually since 1984.

Diamond specialists say the pink colour is thought to be created by a twist within the atomic lattice during formation more than a billion years ago.

Other diamond miners, which have long excelled at marketing, are chasing margins. The world's biggest producer by volume, Alrosa, which also has some pink stones, is marketing naturally occurring fluorescent diamonds.

Rebecca Foerster, president of Alrosa in the United States, the world's leading diamond market, said Argyle's closure should boost the price of pink stones and help Alrosa achieve "a significant market share of coloured diamonds", adding that the impact on the overall diamond market would be limited.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Barbara Lewis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AK ALROSA PAO End-of-day quote.
LME COPPER CASH -0.74% 5718.5 End-of-day quote.-2.06%
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION -0.99% 39.17 Delayed Quote.14.20%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 0.13% 91.13 End-of-day quote.18.57%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.26% 4165.5 Delayed Quote.11.97%
STAR DIAMOND CORP 0.00% 0.205 Delayed Quote.-19.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AK ALROSA PAO
12:20pRio Tinto sees rosy future for diamonds despite end of Argyle
RE
09/09ANGLO AMERICAN : Russia's Alrosa seeks to brighten up its fluorescent diamond sa..
RE
07/10AK ALROSA : Anton Siluanov reelected as Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board
PU
07/10AK ALROSA : ALROSA June sales of rough and polished diamonds reached $222 millio..
PU
07/09AK ALROSA : ALROSA earns $3 mln from sales of polished diamonds in New York
PU
07/04AK ALROSA : ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Hong Kong for $10.3 mln
PU
06/26AK ALROSA : ALROSA to allocate 100% of free cash flow for second half-year of 20..
PU
06/26AK ALROSA : ALROSA elects new Supervisory Board
PU
06/25AK ALROSA : ALROSA's Supervisory Board approves amendments to its Dividend Polic..
PU
06/21AK ALROSA : ALROSA ranks among Top 5 mining companies globally by average annual..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 222 B
EBIT 2019 73 089 M
Net income 2019 53 558 M
Debt 2019 81 163 M
Yield 2019 8,37%
P/E ratio 2019 9,49x
P/E ratio 2020 6,99x
EV / Sales2019 2,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,23x
Capitalization 526 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 85,38  RUB
Last Close Price 72,97  RUB
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman
Aleksey Nikolayevich Filippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Kirillovich Demyanov Vice President
Sergei Vladimirovich Barsukov Member-Supervisory Board & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AK ALROSA PAO8 189
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION-25.00%332
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-34.36%199
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED-36.04%122
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-79.78%82
FIRESTONE DIAMONDS PLC-69.17%7
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group