Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AK Steel Holding Corporation    AKS

AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION

(AKS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AK Steel Enters Licensing Agreement Involving Its ULTRALUME® PHS High Strength, High Formability Steel Product

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 11:31am EDT

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement involving its aluminized boron press hardenable steel product, ULTRALUME® PHS.  This product is a high strength, high formability steel that is hot stamped into parts for the automotive industry.   

Under this agreement with ArcelorMittal, AK Steel has full rights to manufacture and sell its ULTRALUME® PHS product for hot stamping and its customers are permitted to stamp and use the product in the United States, Canada and Mexico. 

AK Steel will be the sole licensee, along with the licensor's subsidiaries, permitted to produce aluminized boron press hardenable steel in the United States, Canada or Mexico to be processed pursuant to ArcelorMittal’s licensed patents about the press hardening of parts made of aluminized boron high strength steel.  This licensing agreement is a part of the settlement of a patent infringement case that has been pending in the Federal District Court for the District of Delaware between the parties. 

AK Steel expects to significantly expand its sales of this important automotive product as a result of the dispute being resolved.

AK Steel
AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, including electrical power, and distributors and converters markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides customer solutions with carbon and stainless steel tubing products, hot- and cold-stamped components, and die design and tooling. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company has approximately 9,500 employees at manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and facilities in Western Europe. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.

﻿Contacts: 
Media – Lisa H. Jester, Corporate Manager, Communications and Public Relations (513) 425-2510
Investors – Douglas O. Mitterholzer, General Manager, Investor Relations (513) 425-5215

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATI
11:31aAK Steel Enters Licensing Agreement Involving Its ULTRALUME® PHS High Strengt..
GL
09/24AK STEEL : UAW Members Ratify Labor Agreement for AK Steel's Coshocton Works
AQ
09/23AK STEEL HOLDING CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
09/23Materials Flat on Global Growth Doubts -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/23UAW Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel's Coshocton Works
GL
09/23Stocks to Watch: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Roku, Fitbit and More
DJ
09/18AK Steel Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Release Date
GL
07/29AK STEEL HOLDING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
07/29AK STEEL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29AK Steel Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 613 M
EBIT 2019 294 M
Net income 2019 86,0 M
Debt 2019 1 894 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
P/E ratio 2020 87,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 810 M
Chart AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AK Steel Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,08  $
Last Close Price 2,56  $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger K. Newport Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirk W. Reich President & Chief Operating Officer
Ralph S. Michael Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jaime Vasquez Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Eric S. Petersen Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION13.78%791
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-10.46%18 340
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%11 810
DAYE SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD--.--%7 623
JSW STEEL LTD-25.72%7 371
EVRAZ PLC-20.06%7 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group