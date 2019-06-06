Log in
AK Steel Research and Innovation Employee Recognized for Innovative Work on Third-Generation Advanced High Strength Steel

06/06/2019 | 10:01am EDT

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) said today that Dr. Grant Thomas, Manager, Product Research, AK Steel Research and Innovation, was honored by the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) and the Steel Market Development Institute (SMDI) for collaborative steel market development and distinguished research as part of the AISI-SMDI General Meeting in Washington, D.C.

“I am pleased to congratulate Grant for two incredible honors for his work in advancement of Third-Generation Advanced High Strength Steel,” said Roger K. Newport, AK Steel Chief Executive Officer.  “We are proud of his collaborative work to help strengthen the position of new, high-strength steel as the material of choice in automotive applications.”  

Grant received SMDI’s 2019 Market Development Achievement Award, for his significant contributions in advancing the competitive use of steel in the marketplace.  He has contributed to the industry through active involvement with the SMDI-sponsored program on Integrated Computational Materials Engineering, development of commercial Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steels, and active promotion of steel research and development.

In addition, Grant, along with co-authors from Clemson University Automotive Engineering, General Motors Global R&D, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Argonne National Laboratory, received the AISI 2019 Finalist Medal, for their paper titled “In Situ Local Measurement of Austenite Mechanical Stability and Transformation Behavior in Third-Generation Advanced High Strength Steels.”  In this work, the team developed a new experimental methodology for characterization of the unique behavior of Third-Generation Advanced High Strength Steels.  The Medal recognizes a technical paper of exceptional merit for the steel industry.

Grant joined AK Steel in 2012 as an engineer in Metallurgical Research.  He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Iowa State University, and a Master of Science and Ph.D. in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and the Advanced Steel Processing and Products Research Center.

AK Steel
AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, including electrical power, and distributors and converters markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides customer solutions with carbon and stainless steel tubing products, die design and tooling, and hot- and cold-stamped components. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company has approximately 9,500 employees at manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and facilities in Western Europe. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.

Contacts:
Media – Lisa H. Jester, Corporate Manager, Communications and Public Relations (513) 425-2510
Investors – Douglas O. Mitterholzer, General Manager, Investor Relations (513) 425-5215

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
