AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION

(AKS)
UAW Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel's Zanesville Works

05/31/2019 | 10:46am EDT

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) said today that members of the United Auto Workers (UAW), Local 4104, have ratified a new three year labor agreement covering about 110 hourly production and maintenance employees at the company’s Zanesville (OH) Works.  AK Steel said that UAW officials notified the company that the new contract was ratified in voting held on May 30, 2019 in Zanesville.  The new agreement takes effect on May 31, 2019 and runs through May 31, 2022.

“We are pleased to have reached a labor agreement at Zanesville Works for our employees,” said Roger K. Newport, Chief Executive Officer of AK Steel.  “The new agreement continues to provide a competitive and flexible labor contract for AK Steel and our Zanesville employees.”

Zanesville Works is a specialty flat rolled finishing facility for AK Steels’ electrical and stainless steels. 

AK Steel
AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, including electrical power, and distributors and converters markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides customer solutions with carbon and stainless steel tubing products, die design and tooling, and hot- and cold-stamped components. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company has approximately 9,500 employees at manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and facilities in Western Europe. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.

Contacts:
Media – Lisa H. Jester, Corporate Manager, Communications and Public Relations (513) 425-2510
Investors – Douglas O. Mitterholzer, General Manager, Investor Relations (513) 425-5215

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 910 M
EBIT 2019 312 M
Net income 2019 97,9 M
Debt 2019 1 895 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,56
P/E ratio 2020 5,01
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 550 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,63 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger K. Newport Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirk W. Reich President & Chief Operating Officer
James A. Thomson Non-Executive Chairman
Jaime Vasquez Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Eric S. Petersen Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION-22.67%550
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.6.46%22 316
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 056
EVRAZ PLC23.45%10 874
JSW STEEL-9.83%9 522
TERNIUM SA (ADR)-6.42%5 084
