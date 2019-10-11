Access Revocation: A Content Provider's Tool to Bloc ...

Akamai Announces New Capability to Allows Content Providers to Shut Down Sources of Piracy ...

The Growth of Global Online Video Consumption and Piracy

Media and entertainment companies, including Content owners and Over-the-top (OTT) service providers are living in an era that provides them an opportunity larger than ever with rapid growth in consumption globally. Here are a few statistics that define the state of the industry:

Globally, consumers will spend 84 minutes a day watching online video in 2020, up 25% from 2018[1].

By the end of 2019, video will make up 80% of all internet traffic. In Q2, 2018, Mobile's share of the video starts, hit a record 62%, surging 9.8%, the largest increase compared to previous 5 quarters[2].

According to the Cisco Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast, annual global mobile data traffic has grown 17-fold over the past 5 years and is expected to reach one zettabyte by the end of 2022[3].

While video content consumption is exploding globally, the widespread availability of online video content, coupled with factors like hyper-connected devices and ubiquitous high-speed data, is making piracy a real and present-day danger for media organizations.

According to a survey of almost 200 media technology influencers and decision-makers conducted by Akamai, security incidents go beyond stealing premium content, are widespread, and consist of different types. The four most frequent ones according the survey were SQL injections (23%), DNS attacks (21%), content piracy (20%), and DDoS (17%)[4].

[Attachment] Site Downtime and Enterprise Application Security are also growing concerns. However, 23% of organizations are also concerned about protecting their premium video content.

[Attachment]

Now, what's even more interesting is, despite these growing concerns around security and piracy, Media organizations are not completely confident with their current security measures and only 1% of the survey respondents indicated that they are 'very confident' in their current security measures[1].

Content Piracy Ecosystem and the Technical Threat Landscape

Let's start looking at the piracy ecosystem with a technical lens. The diagram below represents the streaming workflow at a very high level.