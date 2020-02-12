Akamai Technologies : Additional Akamai Metrics, 4th Quarter 2019
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL METRICS (UNAUDITED)
DECEMBER 31, 2019
(in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2019 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Revenue
$
706,508
$
705,074
$
709,912
$
772,123
$
2,893,617
Non-GAAP cash cost of revenue
$
154,941
$
158,761
$
159,672
$
168,265
$
641,639
Depreciation and amortization - cost of revenue
$
80,233
$
77,639
$
81,711
$
83,923
$
323,506
Stock-based compensation - cost of revenue
$
5,569
$
5,793
$
5,555
$
5,562
$
22,479
GAAP cost of revenue
$
240,743
$
242,193
$
246,938
$
257,750
$
987,624
Non-GAAP cash gross profit
$
551,567
$
546,313
$
550,240
$
603,858
$
2,251,978
Non-GAAP cash gross margin
78%
77%
78%
78%
78%
GAAP gross profit
$
465,765
$
462,881
$
462,974
$
514,373
$
1,905,993
GAAP gross margin
66%
66%
65%
67%
66%
Non-GAAP R&D
$
54,084
$
49,395
$
52,045
$
56,156
$
211,680
Stock-based compensation - R&D
$
12,057
$
12,044
$
12,842
$
12,742
$
49,685
GAAP R&D
$
66,141
$
61,439
$
64,887
$
68,898
$
261,365
Non-GAAP S&M
$
111,225
$
119,366
$
106,665
$
124,477
$
461,733
Stock-based compensation - S&M
$
15,051
$
15,740
$
15,593
$
15,766
$
62,150
GAAP S&M
$
126,276
$
135,106
$
122,258
$
140,243
$
523,883
Non-GAAP G&A
$
87,192
$
84,913
$
90,903
$
104,225
$
367,233
Stock-based compensation - G&A
$
12,628
$
14,565
$
12,825
$
12,808
$
52,826
Acquisition-related costs - G&A
$
451
$
524
$
219
$
726
$
1,920
Legal and shareholder matter costs - G&A
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
10,000
$
10,000
Transformation costs - G&A
$
4,191
$
1,336
$
-
$
-
$
5,527
Depreciation and amortization - G&A
$
18,373
$
18,778
$
19,269
$
22,167
$
78,587
GAAP G&A
$
122,835
$
120,116
$
123,216
$
149,926
$
516,093
Restructuring charge (benefit)
$
6,389
$
790
$
(300)
$
10,274
$
17,153
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
$
9,599
$
9,648
$
9,624
$
9,710
$
38,581
Adjusted EBITDA
$
299,066
$
292,639
$
300,627
$
319,000
$
1,211,332
Adjusted EBITDA margin
42%
42%
42%
41%
42%
GAAP OpEx (excluding cost of revenue)
$
331,240
$
327,099
$
319,685
$
379,051
$
1,357,075
GAAP income from operations
$
134,525
$
135,782
$
143,289
$
135,322
$
548,918
Interest income
$
8,635
$
6,410
$
7,908
$
11,402
$
34,355
Interest expense
$
(12,116)
$
(8,446)
$
(12,127)
$
(16,675)
$
(49,364)
Other income (expense), net
$
511
$
(578)
$
(752)
$
(609)
$
(1,428)
Income before (provision) benefit for income taxes
$
131,555
$
133,168
$
138,318
$
129,440
$
532,481
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
$
(24,425)
$
(19,253)
$
960
$
(10,632)
$
(53,350)
(Loss) income from equity method investment
$
-
$
-
$
(1,388)
$
292
$
(1,096)
Net income
$
107,130
$
113,915
$
137,890
$
119,100
$
478,035
Net income per share - basic
$
0.66
$
0.70
$
0.85
$
0.74
$
2.94
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.65
$
0.69
$
0.84
$
0.73
$
2.90
Shares used in per share calculation - basic
163,236
163,407
162,455
161,737
162,706
Shares used in per share calculation - diluted
164,787
165,019
164,558
163,930
164,573
GAAP income from operations
$
134,525
$
135,782
$
143,289
$
135,322
$
548,918
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
$
9,599
$
9,648
$
9,624
$
9,710
$
38,581
Stock-based compensation
$
45,305
$
48,142
$
46,815
$
46,878
$
187,140
Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense
$
9,233
$
8,050
$
8,455
$
8,700
$
34,438
Restructuring charge (benefit)
$
6,389
$
790
$
(300)
$
10,274
$
17,153
Acquisition-related costs
$
451
$
524
$
219
$
726
$
1,920
Legal and shareholder mater costs
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
10,000
$
10,000
Transformation costs
$
4,191
$
1,336
$
-
$
-
$
5,527
Operating adjustments
$
75,168
$
68,490
$
64,813
$
86,288
$
294,759
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
209,693
$
204,272
$
208,102
$
221,610
$
843,677
Non-GAAP operating margin
30%
29%
29%
29%
29%
GAAP net income
$
107,130
$
113,915
$
137,890
$
119,100
$
478,035
Operating adjustments (from above)
$
75,168
$
68,490
$
64,813
$
86,288
$
294,759
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
$
11,618
$
8,010
$
11,133
$
15,096
$
45,857
(Gain) loss on investments
$
(690)
$
250
$
-
$
500
$
60
Loss (income) from equity method investment
$
-
$
-
$
1,388
$
(292)
$
1,096
Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items
$
(12,304)
$
(14,454)
$
(34,631)
$
(19,099)
$
(80,488)
Non-GAAP net income
$
180,922
$
176,211
$
180,593
$
201,593
$
739,319
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
$
1.10
$
1.07
$
1.10
$
1.23
$
4.49
Shares used in per share calculation - diluted
164,787
165,019
164,558
163,930
164,573
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL METRICS (UNAUDITED)
DECEMBER 31, 2018
(in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2018 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Revenue
$
668,724
$
662,759
$
669,628
$
713,363
$
2,714,474
Non-GAAP cash cost of revenue
$
153,753
$
153,137
$
152,859
$
150,649
$
610,398
Depreciation and amortization - cost of revenue
$
75,776
$
76,797
$
80,893
$
87,729
$
321,195
Stock-based compensation - cost of revenue
$
5,296
$
5,553
$
5,494
$
5,549
$
21,892
GAAP cost of revenue
$
234,825
$
235,487
$
239,246
$
243,927
$
953,485
Non-GAAP cash gross profit
$
514,971
$
509,622
$
516,769
$
562,714
$
2,104,076
Non-GAAP cash gross margin
77%
77%
77%
79%
78%
GAAP gross profit
$
433,899
$
427,272
$
430,382
$
469,436
$
1,760,989
GAAP gross margin
65%
64%
64%
66%
65%
Non-GAAP R&D
$
54,556
$
48,783
$
49,800
$
48,992
$
202,131
Stock-based compensation - R&D
$
10,509
$
10,926
$
11,249
$
11,350
$
44,034
GAAP R&D
$
65,065
$
59,709
$
61,049
$
60,342
$
246,165
Non-GAAP S&M
$
106,594
$
114,931
$
108,488
$
122,967
$
452,980
Stock-based compensation - S&M
$
15,959
$
16,749
$
16,835
$
14,830
$
64,373
GAAP S&M
$
122,553
$
131,680
$
125,323
$
137,797
$
517,353
Non-GAAP G&A
$
97,341
$
84,230
$
85,330
$
89,949
$
356,850
Stock-based compensation - G&A
$
12,922
$
14,269
$
13,054
$
13,269
$
53,514
Acquisition-related costs - G&A
$
1,143
$
500
$
329
$
896
$
2,868
Legal and stockholder matter costs - G&A
$
23,091
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
23,091
Endowment of Akamai Foundation - G&A
$
-
$
50,000
$
-
$
-
$
50,000
Transformation costs - G&A
$
-
$
-
$
2,552
$
5,178
$
7,730
Depreciation and amortization - G&A
$
19,888
$
21,207
$
18,646
$
20,273
$
80,014
GAAP G&A
$
154,385
$
170,206
$
119,911
$
129,565
$
574,067
Restructuring charge (benefit)
$
14,908
$
266
$
(732)
$
13,152
$
27,594
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
$
8,431
$
8,294
$
8,294
$
8,292
$
33,311
Adjusted EBITDA
$
256,480
$
261,678
$
273,151
$
300,806
$
1,092,115
Adjusted EBITDA margin
38%
39%
41%
42%
40%
GAAP OpEx (excluding cost of revenue)
$
365,342
$
370,155
$
313,845
$
349,148
$
1,398,490
GAAP income from operations
$
68,557
$
57,117
$
116,537
$
120,288
$
362,499
Interest income
$
3,965
$
6,409
$
9,258
$
7,308
$
26,940
Interest expense
$
(4,850)
$
(9,204)
$
(14,566)
$
(14,582)
$
(43,202)
Other income (expense), net
$
21
$
(2,769)
$
(459)
$
59
$
(3,148)
Income before provision for income taxes
$
67,693
$
51,553
$
110,770
$
113,073
$
343,089
Provision for income taxes
$
(13,979)
$
(8,492)
$
(3,187)
$
(19,058)
$
(44,716)
Net income
$
53,714
$
43,061
$
107,583
$
94,015
$
298,373
Net income per share - basic
$
0.32
$
0.25
$
0.65
$
0.58
$
1.78
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.31
$
0.25
$
0.64
$
0.57
$
1.76
Shares used in per share calculation - basic
170,116
170,250
165,924
162,958
167,312
Shares used in per share calculation - diluted
172,004
172,307
167,900
164,540
169,188
GAAP income from operations
$
68,557
$
57,117
$
116,537
$
120,288
$
362,499
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
$
8,431
$
8,294
$
8,294
$
8,292
$
33,311
Stock-based compensation
$
44,686
$
47,497
$
46,632
$
44,998
$
183,813
Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense
$
6,263
$
6,597
$
7,575
$
8,168
$
28,603
Restructuring charge (benefit)
$
14,908
$
266
$
(732)
$
13,152
$
27,594
Acquisition-related costs
$
1,143
$
500
$
329
$
896
$
2,868
Legal and stockholder matter costs
$
23,091
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
23,091
Endowment of Akamai Foundation
$
-
$
50,000
$
-
$
-
$
50,000
Transformation costs
$
-
$
-
$
2,552
$
5,178
$
7,730
Operating adjustments
$
98,522
$
113,154
$
64,650
$
80,684
$
357,010
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
167,079
$
170,271
$
181,187
$
200,972
$
719,509
Non-GAAP operating margin
25%
26%
27%
28%
27%
GAAP net income
$
53,714
$
43,061
$
107,583
$
94,015
$
298,373
Operating adjustments (from above)
$
98,522
$
113,154
$
64,650
$
80,684
$
357,010
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
$
4,850
$
8,909
$
14,085
$
14,114
$
41,958
Loss (gain) on investments
$
-
$
2,000
$
(519)
$
-
$
1,481
Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items
$
(21,283)
$
(24,191)
$
(27,958)
$
(12,959)
$
(86,391)
Non-GAAP net income
$
135,803
$
142,933
$
157,841
$
175,854
$
612,431
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
$
0.79
$
0.83
$
0.94
$
1.07
$
3.62
Shares used in per share calculation - diluted
172,004
172,307
167,900
164,540
169,188
