Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Akamai Technologies    AKAM

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES

(AKAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Akamai Technologies : Additional Akamai Metrics, 4th Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:04am EST

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL METRICS (UNAUDITED)

DECEMBER 31, 2019

(in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2019 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Revenue

$

706,508

$

705,074

$

709,912

$

772,123

$

2,893,617

Non-GAAP cash cost of revenue

$

154,941

$

158,761

$

159,672

$

168,265

$

641,639

Depreciation and amortization - cost of revenue

$

80,233

$

77,639

$

81,711

$

83,923

$

323,506

Stock-based compensation - cost of revenue

$

5,569

$

5,793

$

5,555

$

5,562

$

22,479

GAAP cost of revenue

$

240,743

$

242,193

$

246,938

$

257,750

$

987,624

Non-GAAP cash gross profit

$

551,567

$

546,313

$

550,240

$

603,858

$

2,251,978

Non-GAAP cash gross margin

78%

77%

78%

78%

78%

GAAP gross profit

$

465,765

$

462,881

$

462,974

$

514,373

$

1,905,993

GAAP gross margin

66%

66%

65%

67%

66%

Non-GAAP R&D

$

54,084

$

49,395

$

52,045

$

56,156

$

211,680

Stock-based compensation - R&D

$

12,057

$

12,044

$

12,842

$

12,742

$

49,685

GAAP R&D

$

66,141

$

61,439

$

64,887

$

68,898

$

261,365

Non-GAAP S&M

$

111,225

$

119,366

$

106,665

$

124,477

$

461,733

Stock-based compensation - S&M

$

15,051

$

15,740

$

15,593

$

15,766

$

62,150

GAAP S&M

$

126,276

$

135,106

$

122,258

$

140,243

$

523,883

Non-GAAP G&A

$

87,192

$

84,913

$

90,903

$

104,225

$

367,233

Stock-based compensation - G&A

$

12,628

$

14,565

$

12,825

$

12,808

$

52,826

Acquisition-related costs - G&A

$

451

$

524

$

219

$

726

$

1,920

Legal and shareholder matter costs - G&A

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

10,000

$

10,000

Transformation costs - G&A

$

4,191

$

1,336

$

-

$

-

$

5,527

Depreciation and amortization - G&A

$

18,373

$

18,778

$

19,269

$

22,167

$

78,587

GAAP G&A

$

122,835

$

120,116

$

123,216

$

149,926

$

516,093

Restructuring charge (benefit)

$

6,389

$

790

$

(300)

$

10,274

$

17,153

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

9,599

$

9,648

$

9,624

$

9,710

$

38,581

Adjusted EBITDA

$

299,066

$

292,639

$

300,627

$

319,000

$

1,211,332

Adjusted EBITDA margin

42%

42%

42%

41%

42%

GAAP OpEx (excluding cost of revenue)

$

331,240

$

327,099

$

319,685

$

379,051

$

1,357,075

GAAP income from operations

$

134,525

$

135,782

$

143,289

$

135,322

$

548,918

Interest income

$

8,635

$

6,410

$

7,908

$

11,402

$

34,355

Interest expense

$

(12,116)

$

(8,446)

$

(12,127)

$

(16,675)

$

(49,364)

Other income (expense), net

$

511

$

(578)

$

(752)

$

(609)

$

(1,428)

Income before (provision) benefit for income taxes

$

131,555

$

133,168

$

138,318

$

129,440

$

532,481

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

$

(24,425)

$

(19,253)

$

960

$

(10,632)

$

(53,350)

(Loss) income from equity method investment

$

-

$

-

$

(1,388)

$

292

$

(1,096)

Net income

$

107,130

$

113,915

$

137,890

$

119,100

$

478,035

Net income per share - basic

$

0.66

$

0.70

$

0.85

$

0.74

$

2.94

Net income per share - diluted

$

0.65

$

0.69

$

0.84

$

0.73

$

2.90

Shares used in per share calculation - basic

163,236

163,407

162,455

161,737

162,706

Shares used in per share calculation - diluted

164,787

165,019

164,558

163,930

164,573

GAAP income from operations

$

134,525

$

135,782

$

143,289

$

135,322

$

548,918

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

9,599

$

9,648

$

9,624

$

9,710

$

38,581

Stock-based compensation

$

45,305

$

48,142

$

46,815

$

46,878

$

187,140

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense

$

9,233

$

8,050

$

8,455

$

8,700

$

34,438

Restructuring charge (benefit)

$

6,389

$

790

$

(300)

$

10,274

$

17,153

Acquisition-related costs

$

451

$

524

$

219

$

726

$

1,920

Legal and shareholder mater costs

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

10,000

$

10,000

Transformation costs

$

4,191

$

1,336

$

-

$

-

$

5,527

Operating adjustments

$

75,168

$

68,490

$

64,813

$

86,288

$

294,759

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

209,693

$

204,272

$

208,102

$

221,610

$

843,677

Non-GAAP operating margin

30%

29%

29%

29%

29%

GAAP net income

$

107,130

$

113,915

$

137,890

$

119,100

$

478,035

Operating adjustments (from above)

$

75,168

$

68,490

$

64,813

$

86,288

$

294,759

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

$

11,618

$

8,010

$

11,133

$

15,096

$

45,857

(Gain) loss on investments

$

(690)

$

250

$

-

$

500

$

60

Loss (income) from equity method investment

$

-

$

-

$

1,388

$

(292)

$

1,096

Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items

$

(12,304)

$

(14,454)

$

(34,631)

$

(19,099)

$

(80,488)

Non-GAAP net income

$

180,922

$

176,211

$

180,593

$

201,593

$

739,319

Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted

$

1.10

$

1.07

$

1.10

$

1.23

$

4.49

Shares used in per share calculation - diluted

164,787

165,019

164,558

163,930

164,573

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL METRICS (UNAUDITED)

DECEMBER 31, 2018

(in thousands, except per share data)

2018

2018 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Revenue

$

668,724

$

662,759

$

669,628

$

713,363

$

2,714,474

Non-GAAP cash cost of revenue

$

153,753

$

153,137

$

152,859

$

150,649

$

610,398

Depreciation and amortization - cost of revenue

$

75,776

$

76,797

$

80,893

$

87,729

$

321,195

Stock-based compensation - cost of revenue

$

5,296

$

5,553

$

5,494

$

5,549

$

21,892

GAAP cost of revenue

$

234,825

$

235,487

$

239,246

$

243,927

$

953,485

Non-GAAP cash gross profit

$

514,971

$

509,622

$

516,769

$

562,714

$

2,104,076

Non-GAAP cash gross margin

77%

77%

77%

79%

78%

GAAP gross profit

$

433,899

$

427,272

$

430,382

$

469,436

$

1,760,989

GAAP gross margin

65%

64%

64%

66%

65%

Non-GAAP R&D

$

54,556

$

48,783

$

49,800

$

48,992

$

202,131

Stock-based compensation - R&D

$

10,509

$

10,926

$

11,249

$

11,350

$

44,034

GAAP R&D

$

65,065

$

59,709

$

61,049

$

60,342

$

246,165

Non-GAAP S&M

$

106,594

$

114,931

$

108,488

$

122,967

$

452,980

Stock-based compensation - S&M

$

15,959

$

16,749

$

16,835

$

14,830

$

64,373

GAAP S&M

$

122,553

$

131,680

$

125,323

$

137,797

$

517,353

Non-GAAP G&A

$

97,341

$

84,230

$

85,330

$

89,949

$

356,850

Stock-based compensation - G&A

$

12,922

$

14,269

$

13,054

$

13,269

$

53,514

Acquisition-related costs - G&A

$

1,143

$

500

$

329

$

896

$

2,868

Legal and stockholder matter costs - G&A

$

23,091

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

23,091

Endowment of Akamai Foundation - G&A

$

-

$

50,000

$

-

$

-

$

50,000

Transformation costs - G&A

$

-

$

-

$

2,552

$

5,178

$

7,730

Depreciation and amortization - G&A

$

19,888

$

21,207

$

18,646

$

20,273

$

80,014

GAAP G&A

$

154,385

$

170,206

$

119,911

$

129,565

$

574,067

Restructuring charge (benefit)

$

14,908

$

266

$

(732)

$

13,152

$

27,594

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

8,431

$

8,294

$

8,294

$

8,292

$

33,311

Adjusted EBITDA

$

256,480

$

261,678

$

273,151

$

300,806

$

1,092,115

Adjusted EBITDA margin

38%

39%

41%

42%

40%

GAAP OpEx (excluding cost of revenue)

$

365,342

$

370,155

$

313,845

$

349,148

$

1,398,490

GAAP income from operations

$

68,557

$

57,117

$

116,537

$

120,288

$

362,499

Interest income

$

3,965

$

6,409

$

9,258

$

7,308

$

26,940

Interest expense

$

(4,850)

$

(9,204)

$

(14,566)

$

(14,582)

$

(43,202)

Other income (expense), net

$

21

$

(2,769)

$

(459)

$

59

$

(3,148)

Income before provision for income taxes

$

67,693

$

51,553

$

110,770

$

113,073

$

343,089

Provision for income taxes

$

(13,979)

$

(8,492)

$

(3,187)

$

(19,058)

$

(44,716)

Net income

$

53,714

$

43,061

$

107,583

$

94,015

$

298,373

Net income per share - basic

$

0.32

$

0.25

$

0.65

$

0.58

$

1.78

Net income per share - diluted

$

0.31

$

0.25

$

0.64

$

0.57

$

1.76

Shares used in per share calculation - basic

170,116

170,250

165,924

162,958

167,312

Shares used in per share calculation - diluted

172,004

172,307

167,900

164,540

169,188

GAAP income from operations

$

68,557

$

57,117

$

116,537

$

120,288

$

362,499

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

8,431

$

8,294

$

8,294

$

8,292

$

33,311

Stock-based compensation

$

44,686

$

47,497

$

46,632

$

44,998

$

183,813

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense

$

6,263

$

6,597

$

7,575

$

8,168

$

28,603

Restructuring charge (benefit)

$

14,908

$

266

$

(732)

$

13,152

$

27,594

Acquisition-related costs

$

1,143

$

500

$

329

$

896

$

2,868

Legal and stockholder matter costs

$

23,091

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

23,091

Endowment of Akamai Foundation

$

-

$

50,000

$

-

$

-

$

50,000

Transformation costs

$

-

$

-

$

2,552

$

5,178

$

7,730

Operating adjustments

$

98,522

$

113,154

$

64,650

$

80,684

$

357,010

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

167,079

$

170,271

$

181,187

$

200,972

$

719,509

Non-GAAP operating margin

25%

26%

27%

28%

27%

GAAP net income

$

53,714

$

43,061

$

107,583

$

94,015

$

298,373

Operating adjustments (from above)

$

98,522

$

113,154

$

64,650

$

80,684

$

357,010

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

$

4,850

$

8,909

$

14,085

$

14,114

$

41,958

Loss (gain) on investments

$

-

$

2,000

$

(519)

$

-

$

1,481

Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items

$

(21,283)

$

(24,191)

$

(27,958)

$

(12,959)

$

(86,391)

Non-GAAP net income

$

135,803

$

142,933

$

157,841

$

175,854

$

612,431

Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted

$

0.79

$

0.83

$

0.94

$

1.07

$

3.62

Shares used in per share calculation - diluted

172,004

172,307

167,900

164,540

169,188

Disclaimer

Akamai Technologies Inc. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 09:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
04:04aAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Additional Akamai Metrics, 4th Quarter 2019
PU
04:04aAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Additional Akamai Revenue Metrics, 4th Quarter 2019
PU
03:59aAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, 4th..
PU
02/11AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
02/11AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 and Full-Year 2019 Financial R..
PR
02/06AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : annual earnings release
01/29AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Attends The Massachusetts Clean Energy Previe ...
PU
01/29AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Identified as a Bot Management Leader by Independent Resea..
PR
01/28AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Recognized as a January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Custome..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 077 M
EBIT 2020 918 M
Net income 2020 516 M
Finance 2020 585 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,87x
EV / Sales2021 4,34x
Capitalization 15 574 M
Chart AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Akamai Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 96,40  $
Last Close Price 96,37  $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Thomson Leighton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rick M. McConnell President & General Manager-Web Division
Frederic V. Salerno Chairman
Keith Oslakovic Senior Vice President-Performance & Operations
Ed McGowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES10.86%15 574
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.50%135 928
ACCENTURE0.75%134 708
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-1.16%113 399
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.38%76 839
VMWARE, INC.4.01%64 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group