Akamai Technologies : Additional Akamai Revenue Metrics, 4th Quarter 2019

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

ADDITIONAL REVENUE METRICS (UNAUDITED)

DECEMBER 31, 2019

REVENUE BY DIVISION- A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers changes over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another. In 2019, Akamai reassigned some of its customers from the Media and Carrier Division to the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented.

2019 (in thousands) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 FY Web Division $ 376,275 $ 380,374 $ 390,223 $ 419,529 $ 1,566,401 Media and Carrier Division 330,233 324,700 319,689 352,594 1,327,216 Total revenue $ 706,508 $ 705,074 $ 709,912 $ 772,123 $ 2,893,617 2018 (in thousands) 2018 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Web Division $ 353,250 $ 351,871 $ 357,255 $ 386,268 $ 1,448,644 Media and Carrier Division 315,474 310,888 312,373 327,095 1,265,830 Total revenue $ 668,724 $ 662,759 $ 669,628 $ 713,363 $ 2,714,474 2017 (in thousands) 2017 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Web Division $ 304,189 $ 318,584 $ 329,993 $ 354,875 $ 1,307,641 Media and Carrier Division 296,104 287,248 294,447 303,595 1,181,394 Total revenue $ 600,293 $ 605,832 $ 624,440 $ 658,470 $ 2,489,035 REVENUE GROWTH RATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR 2019 As Reported Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 FY Web Division 7% 8% 9% 9% 8% 9% 10% 10% 9% 9% Media and Carrier Division 5% 4% 2% 8% 5% 7% 6% 3% 8% 6% Total revenue 6% 6% 6% 8% 7% 8% 8% 7% 9% 8% 2018 As Reported Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 FY Web Division 16% 11% 8% 9% 11% 13% 9% 9% 10% 10% Media and Carrier Division 7% 8% 6% 8% 7% 4% 7% 7% 9% 7% Total revenue 11% 9% 7% 8% 9% 9% 8% 8% 10% 9% 2017 As Reported Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2017 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2017 FY Web Division 13 % 15 % 14 % 16% 15 % 13 % 16 % 14 % 15 % 15 % Media and Carrier Division (1)% (3)% (3)% -% (2)% (1)% (3)% (4)% (1)% (2)% Total revenue 5 % 6 % 5 % 8% 6 % 6 % 7 % 5 % 7 % 6 %