News

Akamai Technologies : Additional Akamai Revenue Metrics, 4th Quarter 2019

02/12/2020 | 04:04am EST

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

ADDITIONAL REVENUE METRICS (UNAUDITED)

DECEMBER 31, 2019

REVENUE BY DIVISION- A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers changes over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another. In 2019, Akamai reassigned some of its customers from the Media and Carrier Division to the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented.

2019

(in thousands)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019 FY

Web Division

$

376,275

$

380,374

$

390,223

$

419,529

$

1,566,401

Media and Carrier Division

330,233

324,700

319,689

352,594

1,327,216

Total revenue

$

706,508

$

705,074

$

709,912

$

772,123

$

2,893,617

2018

(in thousands)

2018 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Web Division

$

353,250

$

351,871

$

357,255

$

386,268

$

1,448,644

Media and Carrier Division

315,474

310,888

312,373

327,095

1,265,830

Total revenue

$

668,724

$

662,759

$

669,628

$

713,363

$

2,714,474

2017

(in thousands)

2017 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Web Division

$

304,189

$

318,584

$

329,993

$

354,875

$

1,307,641

Media and Carrier Division

296,104

287,248

294,447

303,595

1,181,394

Total revenue

$

600,293

$

605,832

$

624,440

$

658,470

$

2,489,035

REVENUE GROWTH RATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR

2019

As Reported

Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019 FY

Web Division

7%

8%

9%

9%

8%

9%

10%

10%

9%

9%

Media and Carrier Division

5%

4%

2%

8%

5%

7%

6%

3%

8%

6%

Total revenue

6%

6%

6%

8%

7%

8%

8%

7%

9%

8%

2018

As Reported

Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018 FY

Web Division

16%

11%

8%

9%

11%

13%

9%

9%

10%

10%

Media and Carrier Division

7%

8%

6%

8%

7%

4%

7%

7%

9%

7%

Total revenue

11%

9%

7%

8%

9%

9%

8%

8%

10%

9%

2017

As Reported

Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2017 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2017 FY

Web Division

13 %

15 %

14 %

16%

15 %

13 %

16 %

14 %

15 %

15 %

Media and Carrier Division

(1)%

(3)%

(3)%

-%

(2)%

(1)%

(3)%

(4)%

(1)%

(2)%

Total revenue

5 %

6 %

5 %

8%

6 %

6 %

7 %

5 %

7 %

6 %

  1. See Reconciliation of GAAP toNon-GAAP Financial Measures posted on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website for a definition of this non-GAAP financial measure

1

REVENUE FROM CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS- A product-focused reporting view that illustrates revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories. In 2019, Akamai reassigned amounts from CDN and other solutions revenue to Cloud Security Solutions revenue and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent allocation methodologies and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented.

2019

(in thousands)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019 FY

Cloud Security Solutions

$

190,093

$

204,811

$

215,916

$

237,913

$

848,733

CDN and other solutions

516,415

500,263

493,996

534,210

2,044,884

Total revenue

$

706,508

$

705,074

$

709,912

$

772,123

$

2,893,617

2018

(in thousands)

2018 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Cloud Security Solutions

$

150,076

$

155,250

$

168,652

$

184,769

$

658,747

CDN and other solutions

518,648

507,509

500,976

528,594

2,055,727

Total revenue

$

668,724

$

662,759

$

669,628

$

713,363

$

2,714,474

2017

(in thousands)

2017 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Cloud Security Solutions

$

110,359

$

117,131

$

123,473

$

136,653

$

487,616

CDN and other solutions

489,934

488,701

500,967

521,817

2,001,419

Total revenue

$

600,293

$

605,832

$

624,440

$

658,470

$

2,489,035

REVENUE GROWTH RATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR

2019

As Reported

Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019 FY

Cloud Security Solutions

27%

32 %

28 %

29%

29 %

29%

34%

29 %

29%

30%

CDN and other solutions

-%

(1)%

(1)%

1%

(1)%

2%

-%

(1)%

1%

1%

Total revenue

6%

6 %

6 %

8%

7 %

8%

8%

7 %

9%

8%

2018

As Reported

Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018 FY

Cloud Security Solutions

36%

33%

37%

35%

35%

33%

31%

38%

37%

35%

CDN and other solutions

6%

4%

-%

1%

3%

3%

3%

1%

2%

2%

Total revenue

11%

9%

7%

8%

9%

9%

8%

8%

10%

9%

2017

As Reported

Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2017 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2017 FY

Cloud Securities Solutions

35%

33%

26%

35%

32%

36%

34%

26%

33%

32%

CDN and other solutions

-%

1%

1%

3%

1%

1%

1%

1%

2%

1%

Total revenue

5%

6%

5%

8%

6%

6%

7%

5%

7%

6%

  1. See Reconciliation of GAAP toNon-GAAP Financial Measures posted on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website for a definition of this non-GAAP financial measure

2

REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS- Revenue from six customers that are large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix

2019

(in thousands)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019 FY

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

$

47,086

$

46,259

$

44,156

$

51,927

$

189,428

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

659,422

658,815

665,756

720,196

2,704,189

Total revenue

$

706,508

$

705,074

$

709,912

$

772,123

$

2,893,617

2018

(in thousands)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018 FY

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

$

44,391

$

44,062

$

43,086

$

43,218

$

174,757

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

624,333

618,697

626,542

670,145

2,539,717

Total revenue

$

668,724

$

662,759

$

669,628

$

713,363

$

2,714,474

2017

(in thousands)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2017 FY

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

$

51,391

$

51,166

$

50,734

$

49,992

$

203,283

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

548,902

554,666

573,706

608,478

2,285,752

Total revenue

$

600,293

$

605,832

$

624,440

$

658,470

$

2,489,035

REVENUE GROWTH RATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR

2019

As Reported

Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019 FY

Revenue from Internet Platform

6%

5%

2%

20%

8%

6%

5%

2%

20%

8%

Customers

Revenue excluding Internet

6%

6%

6%

7%

6%

8%

8%

7%

8%

8%

Platform Customers

Total revenue

6%

6%

6%

8%

7%

8%

8%

7%

9%

8%

2018

As Reported

Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018 FY

Revenue from Internet Platform

(14)%

(14)%

(15)%

(14)%

(14)%

(14)%

(14)%

(15)%

(14)%

(14)%

Customers

Revenue excluding Internet

14 %

12 %

9 %

10 %

11 %

11 %

10 %

10 %

11 %

11 %

Platform Customers

Total revenue

11 %

9 %

7 %

8 %

9 %

9 %

8 %

8 %

10 %

9 %

2017

As Reported

Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2017 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2017 FY

Revenue from Internet Platform

(29)%

(17)%

(13)%

(15)%

(19)%

(29)%

(17)%

(13)%

(15)%

(19)%

Customers

Revenue excluding Internet

10 %

8 %

7 %

10 %

9 %

11 %

9 %

7 %

9 %

9 %

Platform Customers

Total revenue

5 %

6 %

5 %

8 %

6 %

6 %

7 %

5 %

7 %

6 %

  1. See Reconciliation of GAAP toNon-GAAP Financial Measures posted on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website for a definition of this non-GAAP financial measure

3

REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY

2019

(in thousands)

2019 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

U.S.

$

418,200

$

416,859

$

413,116

$

446,036

$

1,694,211

International

288,308

288,215

296,796

326,087

1,199,406

Total revenue

$

706,508

$

705,074

$

709,912

$

772,123

$

2,893,617

2018

(in thousands)

2017 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

U.S.

$

423,339

$

413,129

$

412,573

$

434,231

$

1,683,272

International

245,385

249,630

257,055

279,132

1,031,202

Total revenue

$

668,724

$

662,759

$

669,628

$

713,363

$

2,714,474

2017

(in thousands)

2017 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

U.S.

$

398,870

$

400,236

$

412,348

$

425,744

$

1,637,198

International

201,423

205,596

212,092

232,726

851,837

Total revenue

$

600,293

$

605,832

$

624,440

$

658,470

$

2,489,035

REVENUE GROWTH RATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR

2019

As Reported

Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019 FY

U.S.

(1)%

1%

-%

3%

1%

(1)%

1%

-%

3%

1%

International

17 %

15%

15%

17%

16%

24 %

20%

18%

18%

20%

Total revenue

6 %

6%

6%

8%

7%

8 %

8%

7%

9%

8%

2018

As Reported

Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018 FY

U.S.

6%

3%

-%

2%

3%

6%

3%

-%

2%

3%

International

22%

21%

21%

20%

21%

14%

18%

24%

23%

20%

Total revenue

11%

9%

7%

8%

9%

9%

8%

8%

10%

9%

2017

As Reported

Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2017 FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2017 FY

U.S.

-%

2%

(1)%

2%

-%

-%

2%

(1)%

2%

-%

International

19%

15%

18 %

22%

19%

21%

18%

18 %

18%

19%

Total revenue

5%

6%

5 %

8%

6%

6%

7%

5 %

7%

6%

  1. See Reconciliation of GAAP toNon-GAAP Financial Measures posted on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website for a definition of this non-GAAP financial measure

4

Disclaimer

Akamai Technologies Inc. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 09:03:05 UTC
