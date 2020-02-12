Akamai Technologies : Additional Akamai Revenue Metrics, 4th Quarter 2019

REVENUE BY DIVISION- A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers changes over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another. In 2019, Akamai reassigned some of its customers from the Media and Carrier Division to the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented.
2019
(in thousands)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019 FY
Web Division
$
376,275
$
380,374
$
390,223
$
419,529
$
1,566,401
Media and Carrier Division
330,233
324,700
319,689
352,594
1,327,216
Total revenue
$
706,508
$
705,074
$
709,912
$
772,123
$
2,893,617
2018
(in thousands)
2018 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Web Division
$
353,250
$
351,871
$
357,255
$
386,268
$
1,448,644
Media and Carrier Division
315,474
310,888
312,373
327,095
1,265,830
Total revenue
$
668,724
$
662,759
$
669,628
$
713,363
$
2,714,474
2017
(in thousands)
2017 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Web Division
$
304,189
$
318,584
$
329,993
$
354,875
$
1,307,641
Media and Carrier Division
296,104
287,248
294,447
303,595
1,181,394
Total revenue
$
600,293
$
605,832
$
624,440
$
658,470
$
2,489,035
REVENUE GROWTH RATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR
2019
As Reported
Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019 FY
Web Division
7%
8%
9%
9%
8%
9%
10%
10%
9%
9%
Media and Carrier Division
5%
4%
2%
8%
5%
7%
6%
3%
8%
6%
Total revenue
6%
6%
6%
8%
7%
8%
8%
7%
9%
8%
2018
As Reported
Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018 FY
Web Division
16%
11%
8%
9%
11%
13%
9%
9%
10%
10%
Media and Carrier Division
7%
8%
6%
8%
7%
4%
7%
7%
9%
7%
Total revenue
11%
9%
7%
8%
9%
9%
8%
8%
10%
9%
2017
As Reported
Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2017 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2017 FY
Web Division
13 %
15 %
14 %
16%
15 %
13 %
16 %
14 %
15 %
15 %
Media and Carrier Division
(1)%
(3)%
(3)%
-%
(2)%
(1)%
(3)%
(4)%
(1)%
(2)%
Total revenue
5 %
6 %
5 %
8%
6 %
6 %
7 %
5 %
7 %
6 %
See Reconciliation of GAAP toNon-GAAP Financial Measures posted on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website for a definition of this non-GAAP financial measure
REVENUE FROM CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS- A product-focused reporting view that illustrates revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories. In 2019, Akamai reassigned amounts from CDN and other solutions revenue to Cloud Security Solutions revenue and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent allocation methodologies and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented.
2019
(in thousands)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019 FY
Cloud Security Solutions
$
190,093
$
204,811
$
215,916
$
237,913
$
848,733
CDN and other solutions
516,415
500,263
493,996
534,210
2,044,884
Total revenue
$
706,508
$
705,074
$
709,912
$
772,123
$
2,893,617
2018
(in thousands)
2018 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Cloud Security Solutions
$
150,076
$
155,250
$
168,652
$
184,769
$
658,747
CDN and other solutions
518,648
507,509
500,976
528,594
2,055,727
Total revenue
$
668,724
$
662,759
$
669,628
$
713,363
$
2,714,474
2017
(in thousands)
2017 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Cloud Security Solutions
$
110,359
$
117,131
$
123,473
$
136,653
$
487,616
CDN and other solutions
489,934
488,701
500,967
521,817
2,001,419
Total revenue
$
600,293
$
605,832
$
624,440
$
658,470
$
2,489,035
REVENUE GROWTH RATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR
2019
As Reported
Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019 FY
Cloud Security Solutions
27%
32 %
28 %
29%
29 %
29%
34%
29 %
29%
30%
CDN and other solutions
-%
(1)%
(1)%
1%
(1)%
2%
-%
(1)%
1%
1%
Total revenue
6%
6 %
6 %
8%
7 %
8%
8%
7 %
9%
8%
2018
As Reported
Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018 FY
Cloud Security Solutions
36%
33%
37%
35%
35%
33%
31%
38%
37%
35%
CDN and other solutions
6%
4%
-%
1%
3%
3%
3%
1%
2%
2%
Total revenue
11%
9%
7%
8%
9%
9%
8%
8%
10%
9%
2017
As Reported
Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2017 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2017 FY
Cloud Securities Solutions
35%
33%
26%
35%
32%
36%
34%
26%
33%
32%
CDN and other solutions
-%
1%
1%
3%
1%
1%
1%
1%
2%
1%
Total revenue
5%
6%
5%
8%
6%
6%
7%
5%
7%
6%
See Reconciliation of GAAP toNon-GAAP Financial Measures posted on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website for a definition of this non-GAAP financial measure
REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS- Revenue from six customers that are large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix
2019
(in thousands)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019 FY
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers
$
47,086
$
46,259
$
44,156
$
51,927
$
189,428
Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers
659,422
658,815
665,756
720,196
2,704,189
Total revenue
$
706,508
$
705,074
$
709,912
$
772,123
$
2,893,617
2018
(in thousands)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018 FY
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers
$
44,391
$
44,062
$
43,086
$
43,218
$
174,757
Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers
624,333
618,697
626,542
670,145
2,539,717
Total revenue
$
668,724
$
662,759
$
669,628
$
713,363
$
2,714,474
2017
(in thousands)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2017 FY
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers
$
51,391
$
51,166
$
50,734
$
49,992
$
203,283
Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers
548,902
554,666
573,706
608,478
2,285,752
Total revenue
$
600,293
$
605,832
$
624,440
$
658,470
$
2,489,035
REVENUE GROWTH RATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR
2019
As Reported
Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019 FY
Revenue from Internet Platform
6%
5%
2%
20%
8%
6%
5%
2%
20%
8%
Customers
Revenue excluding Internet
6%
6%
6%
7%
6%
8%
8%
7%
8%
8%
Platform Customers
Total revenue
6%
6%
6%
8%
7%
8%
8%
7%
9%
8%
2018
As Reported
Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018 FY
Revenue from Internet Platform
(14)%
(14)%
(15)%
(14)%
(14)%
(14)%
(14)%
(15)%
(14)%
(14)%
Customers
Revenue excluding Internet
14 %
12 %
9 %
10 %
11 %
11 %
10 %
10 %
11 %
11 %
Platform Customers
Total revenue
11 %
9 %
7 %
8 %
9 %
9 %
8 %
8 %
10 %
9 %
2017
As Reported
Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2017 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2017 FY
Revenue from Internet Platform
(29)%
(17)%
(13)%
(15)%
(19)%
(29)%
(17)%
(13)%
(15)%
(19)%
Customers
Revenue excluding Internet
10 %
8 %
7 %
10 %
9 %
11 %
9 %
7 %
9 %
9 %
Platform Customers
Total revenue
5 %
6 %
5 %
8 %
6 %
6 %
7 %
5 %
7 %
6 %
See Reconciliation of GAAP toNon-GAAP Financial Measures posted on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website for a definition of this non-GAAP financial measure
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY
2019
(in thousands)
2019 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
U.S.
$
418,200
$
416,859
$
413,116
$
446,036
$
1,694,211
International
288,308
288,215
296,796
326,087
1,199,406
Total revenue
$
706,508
$
705,074
$
709,912
$
772,123
$
2,893,617
2018
(in thousands)
2017 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
U.S.
$
423,339
$
413,129
$
412,573
$
434,231
$
1,683,272
International
245,385
249,630
257,055
279,132
1,031,202
Total revenue
$
668,724
$
662,759
$
669,628
$
713,363
$
2,714,474
2017
(in thousands)
2017 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
U.S.
$
398,870
$
400,236
$
412,348
$
425,744
$
1,637,198
International
201,423
205,596
212,092
232,726
851,837
Total revenue
$
600,293
$
605,832
$
624,440
$
658,470
$
2,489,035
REVENUE GROWTH RATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR
2019
As Reported
Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019 FY
U.S.
(1)%
1%
-%
3%
1%
(1)%
1%
-%
3%
1%
International
17 %
15%
15%
17%
16%
24 %
20%
18%
18%
20%
Total revenue
6 %
6%
6%
8%
7%
8 %
8%
7%
9%
8%
2018
As Reported
Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018 FY
U.S.
6%
3%
-%
2%
3%
6%
3%
-%
2%
3%
International
22%
21%
21%
20%
21%
14%
18%
24%
23%
20%
Total revenue
11%
9%
7%
8%
9%
9%
8%
8%
10%
9%
2017
As Reported
Adjusted for the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates (1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2017 FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2017 FY
U.S.
-%
2%
(1)%
2%
-%
-%
2%
(1)%
2%
-%
International
19%
15%
18 %
22%
19%
21%
18%
18 %
18%
19%
Total revenue
5%
6%
5 %
8%
6%
6%
7%
5 %
7%
6%
See Reconciliation of GAAP toNon-GAAP Financial Measures posted on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website for a definition of this non-GAAP financial measure
