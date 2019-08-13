Akamai Technologies : Alleviating Digital Transformation Performance and S ...

Log in
08/13/2019

I had the opportunity to speak with Capital Group AVP Gerry Taylor at Akamai Edge World 2019 and learn about his company's cloud journey. Over the past several years Capital Group has transitioned a number of customer-facing and internal applications to AWS. In our conversation Gerry explained how Akamai helps the global financial services firm take full advantage of public cloud economics and agility without compromising security or user experiences.

Gerry described how Capital Group uses a variety of Akamai solutions to provide fast performance and robust protection for the firm's mobile apps and web-based services, including:

To learn more about how Akamai helps Capital Group accelerate web performance, strengthen cloud security and improve digital experiences, please watch my entire interview with Gerry on AkamaiTV.

Tara Bartley is a senior marketing manager for Akamai's Media & Carrier business.

Disclaimer

Akamai Technologies Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 14:21:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 860 M
EBIT 2019 818 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Finance 2019 356 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,3x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,02x
EV / Sales2020 4,58x
Capitalization 14 718 M
Chart AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Akamai Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 90,43  $
Last Close Price 89,21  $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Thomson Leighton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rick M. McConnell President & General Manager-Web Division
Frederic V. Salerno Chairman
James Benson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Fariborz Ebrahimi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES47.22%14 718
ACCENTURE34.74%121 057
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.76%118 814
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.66%118 251
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.92%71 978
VMWARE, INC.15.40%64 757
