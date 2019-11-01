Log in
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES

(AKAM)
Akamai Technologies, Inc. : Hosts Massachusetts Elected Officials to its New Kendall Square Headquarters

11/01/2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, officially opened its global headquarters in Cambridge Massachusetts today. Dr. Tom Leighton, co-founder and chief executive officer welcomed Governor Charlie Baker, Senator Edward Markey and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, celebrated the opening of its new global headquarters in Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA. The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Senator Edward Markey, Dr. Tom Leighton, co-founder and chief executive officer of Akamai, and Governor Charlie Baker. The 19-story building is home to 1,800 employees.

 

Media Relations
Gina Sorice
(646) 320-4107
gsorice@akamai.com

Investor Relations
Tom Barth
(617) 274-7130
tbarth@akamai.com

Akamai Technologies, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Akamai Technologies, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akamai-technologies-inc-hosts-massachusetts-elected-officials-to-its-new-kendall-square-headquarters-300950172.html

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
