AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
Akamai Technologies : Monique Bonner Earns the 2018 Mass Technology Leadership Council CMO of the Year Award

10/13/2018 | 04:03am CEST

Cambridge, MA | October 12, 2018

Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced that its Chief Marketing Officer, Monique Bonner, was awarded the 2018 Mass Technology Leadership Council CMO of the Year Award.

In the last twelve months, Bonner has made a tremendous impact on Akamai's business -- from establishing new leadership teams and fostering an environment of collaboration, to leading a relaunch of external and internal corporate branding [and/to] showcasing her passion for diversity in the workplace -- all of which have earned her recognition as the top CMO in Massachusetts for 2018. Bonner's strategy to improve overall marketing effectiveness and efficiency has had a direct role in helping Akamai meet its revenue goals.

Noteworthy marketing achievements over the past year include:

  • Enhanced digital lead generation efforts resulting in millions of dollars in operational efficiencies via technology implementation, vendor consolidation, and insourcing
  • Focused customer acquisition programs resulting in a 259 percent year-over-year increase in lead generation
  • Accelerated social and influencer efforts resulting in 10x reach to more than 11M+ monthly impressions
  • Fostered a cross-functional marketing leadership agenda focused on team-building and personal development

'This recognition is a direct result of the collective efforts of Akamai's global marketing team,' said Akamai SVP and CMO, Monique Bonner. 'Our team has brought an unparalleled level of expertise, energy, and fortitude to our marketing transformation efforts, and the MassTLC recognition is something we celebrate as a group.'

Massachusetts' largest technology trade association, the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc., hosts the annual awards program to honor and celebrate the people and companies shaping the region's technology economy. Selected from hundreds of nominations and evaluated by peer-review panels that together totaled close to 60 executives, analysts, investors and thought leaders, the 2018 Mass Technology Leadership Award program honored local leaders and companies across 15 categories.

'Our congratulations to Akamai's Monique Bonner and to all of the 21st annual MassTLC Leadership Awards finalists. Each one is an example of the executive leadership, business acumen and technological innovation fueling Massachusetts' economy and an example of the breadth and depth of talent in our region,' said Tom Hopcroft, president and CEO of Mass Technology Leadership Council.'

To learn more about the Mass Technology Leadership Awards, visit:
https://www.masstlc.org/category/events/awards/

About Akamai


Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps, and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics, and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter. You can find our global contact information at www.akamai.com/locations.

Disclaimer

Akamai Technologies Inc. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 02:02:02 UTC
