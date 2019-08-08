Log in
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES

(AKAM)
Akamai Technologies : TOP 10 BEST PRACTICES FOR SECURING CLOUD WORKFLOWS

08/08/2019
Guard the front door. A highly effective security measure is to control and monitor inbound and outbound traffic in order to distinguish between legitimate and illegitimate requests.

A WAF can inspect inbound traffic for threats that could damage your site functionality or compromise data. However, a common blind spot is API traffic―organizations simply do not have visibility into what has been exposed, to whom, and what is happening with that data. Some WAFs can protect API traffic as well, while an API gatewayprovides a unified entry point for all API consumers.

If internal servers are compromised, they can pose a threat to a larger network of resources--especially when attempting to steal sensitive data or communicate with command and control systems. Filtering outbound traffic by an expected list of domain names is an efficient way to secure outbound traffic from a VPC because the hostnames of these services are typically known at deployment, the list of hosts that need to be accessed by an application is small and does not change often, and hostnames rarely change.

Akamai Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 860 M
EBIT 2019 818 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Finance 2019 356 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,6x
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,01x
EV / Sales2020 4,57x
Capitalization 14 696 M
Chart AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Akamai Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 90,43  $
Last Close Price 89,92  $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Thomson Leighton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rick M. McConnell President & General Manager-Web Division
Frederic V. Salerno Chairman
James Benson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Fariborz Ebrahimi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES45.56%14 590
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.38%124 111
ACCENTURE37.71%123 720
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES19.28%120 190
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.90%73 953
VMWARE, INC.15.71%64 929
