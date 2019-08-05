Akamai Technologies : Three Keys to Infusing Security into your Corporate ...

Creating a security-oriented culture is a challenge for many businesses. There's a natural tension between development teams, that are under constant pressure to get new applications and features to market as quickly as possible, and security teams that need to protect critical systems and confidential data from hackers and cybercriminals.

Aaron McKeown, Head of Security Engineering & Architecture at Xero, understands these challenges firsthand. Aaron has spent the past five years promoting security awareness and best practices at his cloud-based accounting software company.