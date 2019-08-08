Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Akamai Technologies    AKAM

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES

(AKAM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Akamai Technologies : Trust As The Foundation Of Security

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 12:50am EDT

At the end of the day, the vast majority of our security decisions and models are based on defining, establishing, and validating trust. Obviously, trust has been getting a bit of coverage lately thanks to predictions from industry pundits that trust is really a vulnerability, which is why many follow the adage never trust and always verify. You gotta love Zero Trust security. We certainly do.

Recent events have highlighted how inherently assigning trust to entities in 'trusted' environments can lead to all sorts of trouble. But that leaves the question, how do we establish and validate trust? Maybe it's some sort of credential, although these days, I'm not sure that is a viable strategy anymore. Haven't we all asked haveibeenpwndand not gotten a great response? There's also plenty of Akamai threat research around credential stuffingthat requires us to take notice of how we establish and validate trust.

So how do we more successfully establish trust beyond what you know?

Security fundamentals dictate that we move to include additional signals to establish trust. The candidates usually are something you have and something you are. Both are staples for additional authentication factors to continuously evaluate and establish trust. While multi-factor authentication is a no-brainer--particularly in the context of user app access--establishing and validating trust requires a deeper look at another key dimension: context. Taking into account context--in addition to what you know, have, and are--to establish trust clearly makes sense.

For example: Is this request coming from a bot or a human? Is the request malformed, coming from an IP with a bad rep or hostile location, or is this particular entity making a lot of requests? Seems like basic info, but we all know how challenging it is to create effective automated positive security models for security controls like web app firewalls. But when this type of information is augmented with a broader view of other signals such as identity, or device signals such as the presence/validity of a client certificate, or even threat protection signals (think EDR or Akamai's Enterprise Threat Protector) the resulting context becomes incredibly powerful.

Context enables you to more effectively establish and continuously validate trust; particularly trust in entities and users making access requests outside the traditional sphere of enterprise control. Because, at this point we all know, there is no inside...

That's one of the reasons we are believers in starting out with never trust, but quickly moving into always verify, based on as many security signals as possible. And that couldn't be more applicable as you move workloads to the cloud.

As workloads move outside of the enterprise's traditional sphere of control, there are obviously risks to consider. Whether using a lift and shift approach to an infrastructure as a service (IaaS) environment, or the ability to consume the required functionality as software as a service (SaaS), the question remains the same. How should security and IT teams provide access to cloud workloads without losing control and exposing them to the dangers of the public Internet?

Akamai's answeris architected to ensure that only authorized and trusted users and devices, based on a multitude of security signals, have access to cloud apps. No one can access applications directly because they are isolated from the Internet and public exposure. Our approach is designed to minimize risk and allow IT to scale finite resources to meet the demands of the business in any environment, enabling IT to stand up new apps and users in a matter of minutes. Our platform supports clientless and client-required apps, making access fast and intuitive for end users. And it reduces support calls for poor app performance, VPN connectivity issues and device incompatibilities.

To learn more about how to start out with never trust, but quickly move into always verify, based on as many security signals as possible, read our how to guide on how to secure enterprise app access in the cloud.

Disclaimer

Akamai Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 04:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
08/08AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/08AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Top 10 best practices for securing cloud workflows
PU
08/08AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Trust As The Foundation Of Security
PU
08/05AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Top 10 Practices for Securing Cloud Workloads
PU
08/05AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Three Keys to Infusing Security into your Corporate ...
PU
08/02AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Security Fundamentals Are Key To Successful Cloud Mi ...
PU
08/01AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : 4 Critical Elements Your Next Security Solution Must ...
PU
08/01AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Launching the Melbourne Scrubbing Centre
PU
07/30AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 860 M
EBIT 2019 818 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Finance 2019 356 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,6x
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,01x
EV / Sales2020 4,57x
Capitalization 14 696 M
Chart AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Akamai Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 90,43  $
Last Close Price 89,92  $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Thomson Leighton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rick M. McConnell President & General Manager-Web Division
Frederic V. Salerno Chairman
James Benson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Fariborz Ebrahimi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES45.56%14 590
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.38%124 111
ACCENTURE37.71%123 720
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES19.28%120 190
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.90%73 953
VMWARE, INC.15.71%64 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group