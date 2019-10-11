Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Akamai Technologies    AKAM

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES

(AKAM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quick Retry: Per Request Route Optimization to Reduc ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 03:11pm EDT

A slow response can wreck an otherwise perfect video playback experience. At least, that is what data shows when it comes to streaming high quality video content to any device, anywhere in the world. While there is no way to control when a slow response will happen, Akamai can offer an alternative when it does.

WHAT WE'RE ANNOUNCING

Akamai is excited to announce the release of a new standard feature for our core Media Delivery product, Adaptive Media Delivery. We are calling this new feature 'Quick Retry' and it does just that. It detects that an expected response for a user request is taking too long and quickly retries the same request over a different route. This is especially useful where there is a higher likelihood of variability in peering, congestion, and other negative networking conditions between the end user and the origin or cached file.

Quick Retry has been proven to help customers that see higher incidents of rebuffer rates and abandonment from their end users. Often these events are caused by a video segment taking too long to get to the video player. When this occurs, the video segment is re-requested. However, this re-request can often take longer than the available buffer in the player. When this happens, the video player runs out of video segments to play and stops playback, impacting the viewer's experience.

Quick Retry takes into account the bitrate of the stream and the available bandwidth and then retries the request for the 'missing' video segment before the traditional connection timeout. Not only is Akamai proactively sending a new request before a rebuffer event, that request is sent over a different route that is intended to offer greater throughput, reducing the likelihood of a slow response.

RESULTS

Customers who implement Quick Retry can see a reduction in rebuffer rates by 15%. The amount of reduction will vary by use case and situation, but is correlated with what we define as slow connections (connections by default we categorize as under 5mbps). The higher the percentage of slow connections, the more impact Quick Retry will make. Akamai generally sees a 10% decrease in the number of slow connections when Quick Retry is enabled. This correlates with a reduction in rebuffer rates for those that gained increased throughput.

Quick Retry shines in helping improve the video playback experience for the bottom 5% of your user base who have slow connections. It is important to note, these connections are not necessarily 'last mile' connection issues, but issues upstream from the end user, generally with ISPs and peering, what we call Middle Mile. Quick Retry is designed to overcome these transient issues. It detects the slowness at a per request level, something we don't see with traditional routing which can take much longer to detect and redirect due to congestion. We see Quick Retry making the most impact in overcoming networks and geographies that have high congestion or traditionally bad peering. By enabling Quick Retry, greater throughput is realized for those end users resulting in fewer rebuffers and a better playback experience.

ENABLING

Enabling Quick Retry is a simple self service procedure that can be performed in Property Manager within the Adaptive Media Delivery Property.

To add Quick Retry to the property, click on 'Add Behavior' in either the default rule or a custom rule that may have been created for the video segments.

Search for 'Dynamic Throughput Optimization' and add the behavior to the rule.

To leverage Quick Retry, simply enable the behavior and activate the config in Production.

Quick Retry' will be used only when a slowdown is detected. One of the best ways to measure success of the feature is to look at player side analytic data for 'rebuffer events' before and after the feature was enabled.

SHOULD I USE IT?

There are some scenarios where one should be cautious about enabling Quick Retry. Most importantly, Quick Retry can increase origin traffic and should not be used when an Origin is already at or near peak load. Adding Quick Retry could exacerbate the issue.

If enabling Quick Retry does not yield satisfactory results, please reach out to your account team. There are additional adjustments available in the Quick Retry behavior that Akamai's Professional Services team can help tune and adjust for you.

Disclaimer

Akamai Technologies Inc. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 19:10:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
03:31pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : October 2019 - What's New in Media?
PU
03:31pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : October 2019 - What's New in Security?
PU
03:31pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Quickly Extend Live Streams with VOD Clipping
PU
03:31pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : How to Scale Addressable Advertising with Low Latenc ...
PU
03:31pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Real-Time Phishing Protections
PU
03:31pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Optimizing Video Streaming Performance with Origin-A ...
PU
03:31pWALK/DON'T WALK : Secure, Intelligent Application Acc ...
PU
03:11pACCESS REVOCATION : A Content Provider's Tool to Bloc ...
PU
03:11pQUICK RETRY : Per Request Route Optimization to Reduc ...
PU
03:11pWATERMARKING : A Content Owner's Mark to Prevent Pira ...
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 860 M
EBIT 2019 819 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Finance 2019 406 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,4x
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,01x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
Capitalization 14 743 M
Chart AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Akamai Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 90,48  $
Last Close Price 89,36  $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Thomson Leighton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rick M. McConnell President & General Manager-Web Division
Frederic V. Salerno Chairman
Keith Oslakovic Senior Vice President-Performance & Operations
Ed McGowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES46.30%14 743
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.16%125 024
ACCENTURE30.37%117 126
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.88%105 936
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.57%69 704
VMWARE, INC.10.60%61 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group