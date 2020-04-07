Akamai Technologies : Holds Akamai Edge Live | Virtual Summit 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, hosts Akamai Edge Live | Virtual Summit 2020 . This interactive virtual event brings Akamai's top experts together with customers, technologists, developers, and business executives to engage around the latest strategies to maintain business continuity, protect technology from ever-evolving threats, and accelerate digital transformation during challenging times.

Three live events will be offered over the course of two days in order to provide convenient time slots for attendees in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Register here for one of the three sessions:

April 7, 2020 , Europe : 1-4 PM GMT / 2-5 PM BST / 3-6 PM CEST

, : / / April 7, 2020 , Americas: 1-4 PM ET

, Americas: April 8, 2020 , Asia-Pacific and Japan : 9 AM - 12 PM SGT

"Our customers attend many industry conferences each year, often getting as much value from being able to connect with each other as they do from the sessions," said Monique Bonner, chief marketing officer of Akamai. "Attendees of Akamai Edge Live will learn valuable strategies to help protect their infrastructure, enable remote work, and ensure business continuity, while also having the ability to virtually connect with their peers in an interactive forum. We are pleased to be holding this event as a way for our customers to engage with our experts and each other during this difficult global crisis."

Akamai Edge Live was designed to provide information about emerging threat vectors and the latest trends in Internet traffic and performance, including how to effectively manage digital peak demand and how Akamai is managing remote work and business continuity under present pandemic conditions. The keynote address will be delivered by Akamai chief executive officer and co-founder, Dr. Tom Leighton, who will discuss the dramatic increase in traffic resulting from the current pandemic and explore the latest trends in business continuity and cloud/enterprise security.

Before and after the presentations, Akamai Edge Live attendees will have the opportunity to "mingle" using live chat to connect with any of the presenters, much like the lobby space of a physical conference. Attendees will also have on-demand access to behind-the-scenes tours of Akamai's security and network operations centers, customer insight videos, a partner showcase, and live demos.

For those unable to attend, replays of each session will be available on-demand starting April 8, at: https://www.akamai.com/us/en/campaign/edge-live.jsp



About Akamai



Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

Media Relations

Gina Sorice

(646) 320-4107

gsorice@akamai.com

Investor Relations

Tom Barth

(617) 274-7130

tbarth@akamai.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akamai-technologies-holds-akamai-edge-live--virtual-summit-2020-301036370.html

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.