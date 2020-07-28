Akamai Technologies : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 07/28/2020 | 04:02pm EDT Send by mail :

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. "Akamai's outstanding top and bottom line results in the second quarter were powered by the strong growth of our Security and Media solutions and our continued operational excellence," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's chief executive officer. "Amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis associated with COVID-19, we are proud to be supporting our customers – and billions of internet users – with exceptional services when they need them most." Akamai delivered the following financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020: Revenue: Revenue was $795 million, a 13% increase over second quarter 2019 revenue of $705 million and a 14% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Revenue by Division(1): Web Division revenue was $404 million , up 7% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 7% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Media and Carrier Division revenue was $390 million , up 19% year-over-year and up 20% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions(2): Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $259 million , up 27% year-over-year and up 28% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Revenue from Internet Platform Customers(3): Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $51 million , up 10% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 10% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange* Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers was $744 million , up 13% year-over-year and up 14% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Revenue by Geography: U.S. revenue was $444 million , up 6% year-over-year

, up 6% year-over-year International revenue was $351 million , up 22% year-over-year and up 24% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $190 million, a 40% increase from second quarter 2019. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 24%, up 5 percentage points from the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations* was $258 million, a 26% increase from second quarter 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the second quarter was 32%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year. Net income: GAAP net income was $162 million, a 42% increase from second quarter 2019. Non-GAAP net income* was $227 million, a 29% increase from second quarter 2019. EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.98 per diluted share, a 42% increase from second quarter 2019 and a 44% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $1.38 per diluted share, a 29% increase from second quarter 2019 and a 30% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA was $355 million, a 21% increase from second quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the second quarter was 45%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year. Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $299 million, or 38% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.4 billion as of June 30, 2020. Share repurchases: Akamai spent $27 million in the second quarter of 2020 to repurchase 0.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $100.64 per share. The Company had 163 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2020. * See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions (1) Revenue by Division – A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division (2) Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions – A product-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories (3) Revenue from Internet Platform Customers – Revenue from large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix Quarterly Conference Call

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone – and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter. AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 572,288



$ 393,745

Marketable securities 800,321



1,143,249

Accounts receivable, net 644,659



551,943

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 175,731



142,676

Total current assets 2,192,999



2,231,613

Marketable securities 1,018,835



835,384

Property and equipment, net 1,281,392



1,152,153

Operating lease right-of-use assets 736,465



758,450

Acquired intangible assets, net 194,951



179,431

Goodwill 1,595,304



1,600,265

Deferred income tax assets 61,310



76,528

Other assets 143,542



173,062

Total assets $ 7,224,798



$ 7,006,886

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 153,958



$ 138,946

Accrued expenses 263,646



334,861

Deferred revenue 93,648



71,223

Operating lease liabilities 138,478



139,463

Other current liabilities 7,692



8,843

Total current liabilities 657,422



693,336

Deferred revenue 4,536



4,368

Deferred income tax liabilities 29,556



29,187

Convertible senior notes 1,872,937



1,839,791

Operating lease liabilities 673,678



692,181

Other liabilities 82,374



90,065

Total liabilities 3,320,503



3,348,928

Total stockholders' equity 3,904,295



3,657,958

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,224,798



$ 7,006,886

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Revenue $ 794,715



$ 764,302



$ 705,074



$ 1,559,017



$ 1,411,582

Costs and operating expenses:

















Cost of revenue(1) (2) 276,804



268,582



242,193



545,386



482,936

Research and development(1) 64,090



71,224



61,439



135,314



127,580

Sales and marketing(1) 123,469



123,786



135,106



247,255



261,382

General and administrative(1) (2) 129,709



127,361



120,116



257,070



242,951

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,381



10,434



9,648



20,815



19,247

Restructuring (benefit) charge (167)



10,585



790



10,418



7,179

Total costs and operating expenses 604,286



611,972



569,292



1,216,258



1,141,275

Income from operations 190,429



152,330



135,782



342,759



270,307

Interest income 9,502



7,043



6,410



16,545



15,045

Interest expense (17,249)



(17,205)



(8,446)



(34,454)



(20,562)

Other expense, net (1,603)



(4,108)



(578)



(5,711)



(67)

Income before provision for income taxes 181,079



138,060



133,168



319,139



264,723

Provision for income taxes (18,671)



(14,292)



(19,253)



(32,963)



(43,678)

Loss from equity method investment (493)



(622)



—



(1,115)



—

Net income $ 161,915



$ 123,146



$ 113,915



$ 285,061



$ 221,045





















Net income per share:

















Basic $ 1.00



$ 0.76



$ 0.70



$ 1.76



$ 1.35

Diluted $ 0.98



$ 0.75



$ 0.69



$ 1.74



$ 1.34





















Shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 162,413



161,992



163,407



162,203



163,322

Diluted 164,768



163,684



165,019



164,226



164,903



(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures) AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 161,915



$ 123,146



$ 113,915



$ 285,061



$ 221,045

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 115,580



116,208



106,065



231,788



214,270

Stock-based compensation 49,191



47,493



48,142



96,684



93,447

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 14,282



(2,888)



15,626



11,394



24,608

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 15,677



15,633



8,010



31,310



19,628

Other non-cash reconciling items, net 2,752



12,052



1,301



14,804



1,180

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

















Accounts receivable (31,633)



(73,913)



5,639



(105,546)



(38,127)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 455



(10,434)



(10,258)



(9,979)



(23,287)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (19,944)



(27,458)



32,577



(47,402)



(52,789)

Deferred revenue (5,647)



26,989



(1,313)



21,342



27,973

Other current liabilities (2,043)



928



(9,266)



(1,115)



(18,739)

Other non-current assets and liabilities (1,894)



(4,513)



7,491



(6,407)



9,570

Net cash provided by operating activities 298,691



223,243



317,929



521,934



478,779

Cash flows from investing activities:

















Cash received (paid) for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



106



55



106



(121,409)

Cash paid for asset acquisition —



(36,376)



—



(36,376)



—

Cash received (paid) for equity method investment —



—



4,205



—



(36,008)

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs (120,239)



(215,429)



(133,349)



(335,668)



(275,778)

Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities (452,737)



(389,779)



(381,133)



(842,516)



(391,758)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short- and long-term marketable securities 483,184



530,816



101,493



1,014,000



649,530

Other non-current assets and liabilities 155



(76)



(698)



79



2,237

Net cash used in investing activities (89,637)



(110,738)



(409,427)



(200,375)



(173,186)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Cash flows from financing activities:

















Repayment of convertible senior notes —



—



—



—



(690,000)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans 10,259



19,546



8,998



29,805



28,772

Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (13,095)



(50,835)



(11,317)



(63,930)



(49,956)

Repurchases of common stock (27,330)



(80,550)



(81,375)



(107,880)



(116,247)

Other non-current assets and liabilities —



—



—



—



(1,558)

Net cash used in financing activities (30,166)



(111,839)



(83,694)



(142,005)



(828,989)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,155



(8,983)



1,077



(828)



2,678

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 187,043



(8,317)



(174,115)



178,726



(520,718)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 385,829



394,146



690,384



394,146



1,036,987

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 572,872



$ 385,829



$ 516,269



$ 572,872



$ 516,269









































AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2020

March 31,

2020

June 30, 2019 (1)

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 (1) Web Division $ 404,342



$ 405,995



$ 377,558



$ 810,337



$ 751,760

Media and Carrier Division 390,373



358,307



327,516



748,680



659,822

Total revenue $ 794,715



$ 764,302



$ 705,074



$ 1,559,017



$ 1,411,582

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Web Division 7 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

7 % Media and Carrier Division 19



8



5



13



5

Total revenue 13 %

8 %

6 %

10 %

6 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):

















Web Division 8 %

10 %

10 %

9 %

9 % Media and Carrier Division 20



9



6



14



7

Total revenue 14 %

9 %

8 %

11 %

8 % AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Cloud Security Solutions $ 259,316



$ 240,300



$ 204,811



$ 499,616



$ 394,904

CDN and other solutions 535,399



524,002



500,263



1,059,401



1,016,678

Total revenue $ 794,715



$ 764,302



$ 705,074



$ 1,559,017



$ 1,411,582





















Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Cloud Security Solutions 27 %

26 %

32 %

27 %

29 % CDN and other solutions 7



1



(1)



4



(1)

Total revenue 13 %

8 %

6 %

10 %

6 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):

















Cloud Security Solutions 28 %

28 %

34 %

28 %

32 % CDN and other solutions 8



2



—



5



1

Total revenue 14 %

9 %

8 %

11 %

8 %



(1) As of January 1, 2020, Akamai reassigned some of its customers between the Media and Carrier Division and the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers change over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another. (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Revenue from Internet Platform Customers $ 50,752



$ 44,702



$ 46,259



$ 95,454



$ 93,345

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 743,963



719,600



658,815



1,463,563



1,318,237

Total revenue $ 794,715



$ 764,302



$ 705,074



$ 1,559,017



$ 1,411,582

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Revenue from Internet Platform Customers 10 %

(5) %

5 %

2 %

6 % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 13



9



6



11



6

Total revenue 13 %

8 %

6 %

10 %

6 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):

















Revenue from Internet Platform Customers 10 %

(5) %

5 %

2 %

6 % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 14



10



8



12



8

Total revenue 14 %

9 %

8 %

11 %

8 % AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 U.S. $ 443,668



$ 428,930



$ 416,859



$ 872,598



$ 835,059

International 351,047



335,372



288,215



686,419



576,523

Total revenue $ 794,715



$ 764,302



$ 705,074



$ 1,559,017



$ 1,411,582

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















U.S. 6 %

3 %

1 %

4 %

— % International 22



16



15



19



16

Total revenue 13 %

8 %

6 %

10 %

6 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):

















U.S. 6 %

3 %

1 %

4 %

— % International 24



19



20



22



22

Total revenue 14 %

9 %

8 %

11 %

8 %



(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 General and administrative expenses:

















Payroll and related costs $ 49,475



$ 48,599



$ 47,705



$ 98,074



$ 97,356

Stock-based compensation 15,377



13,957



14,565



29,334



27,193

Depreciation and amortization 20,654



20,465



18,778



41,119



37,151

Facilities-related costs 23,898



24,672



21,042



48,570



42,065

Provision for doubtful accounts 2,893



2,199



915



5,092



1,715

Acquisition-related costs 62



76



524



138



975

Legal settlements 275



—



—



275



—

License of patent —



—



(4,452)



—



(8,855)

Professional fees and other expenses 17,075



17,393



21,039



34,468



45,351

Total general and administrative expenses $ 129,709



$ 127,361



$ 120,116



$ 257,070



$ 242,951





















General and administrative expenses–functional(1):

















Global functions $ 46,818



$ 47,866



$ 49,462



$ 94,684



$ 98,930

As a percentage of revenue 6 %

6 %

7 %

6 %

7 % Infrastructure 79,677



77,220



72,332



156,897



144,659

As a percentage of revenue 10 %

10 %

10 %

10 %

10 % Other 3,214



2,275



(1,678)



5,489



(638)

Total general and administrative expenses $ 129,709



$ 127,361



$ 120,116



$ 257,070



$ 242,951

As a percentage of revenue 16 %

17 %

17 %

16 %

17 %



















Stock-based compensation:

















Cost of revenue $ 6,254



$ 5,736



$ 5,793



$ 11,990



$ 11,362

Research and development 11,549



12,065



12,044



23,614



24,101

Sales and marketing 16,011



15,735



15,740



31,746



30,791

General and administrative 15,377



13,957



14,565



29,334



27,193

Total stock-based compensation $ 49,191



$ 47,493



$ 48,142



$ 96,684



$ 93,447





(1) Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and software-related costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs, allowance for doubtful accounts, the license of a patent, legal settlements and transformation costs. AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Depreciation and amortization:

















Network-related depreciation $ 38,806



$ 36,397



$ 29,394



$ 75,203



$ 59,562

Capitalized internal-use software development amortization 38,164



40,769



40,640



78,933



81,897

Other depreciation and amortization 20,193



20,019



18,333



40,212



36,281

Depreciation of property and equipment 97,163



97,185



88,367



194,348



177,740

Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization(1) 7,185



7,631



7,271



14,816



15,366

Capitalized interest expense amortization(1) 851



958



779



1,809



1,917

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,381



10,434



9,648



20,815



19,247

Total depreciation and amortization $ 115,580



$ 116,208



$ 106,065



$ 231,788



$ 214,270





















Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense(2)(3):

















Purchases of property and equipment $ 142,310



$ 84,799



$ 99,614



$ 227,109



$ 179,949

Capitalized internal-use software development costs 53,692



50,909



52,955



104,601



102,440

Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense $ 196,002



$ 135,708



$ 152,569



$ 331,710



$ 282,389





















End of period statistics:

















Number of employees 7,951



7,742



7,434













(1) Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized as part of the implementation of cloud-computing arrangements. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures). (2) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end. (3) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET INCOME



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Income from operations $ 190,429



$ 152,330



$ 135,782



$ 342,759



$ 270,307

GAAP operating margin 24 %

20 %

19 %

22 %

19 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,381



10,434



9,648



20,815



19,247

Stock-based compensation 49,191



47,493



48,142



96,684



93,447

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 8,038



8,589



8,050



16,627



17,283

Restructuring (benefit) charge (167)



10,585



790



10,418



7,179

Acquisition-related costs 62



76



524



138



975

Legal settlements 275



—



—



275



—

Transformation costs —



—



1,336



—



5,527

Operating adjustments 67,780



77,177



68,490



144,957



143,658

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 258,209



$ 229,507



$ 204,272



$ 487,716



$ 413,965

Non-GAAP operating margin 32 %

30 %

29 %

31 %

29 %



















Net income $ 161,915



$ 123,146



$ 113,915



$ 285,061



$ 221,045

Operating adjustments (from above) 67,780



77,177



68,490



144,957



143,658

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 15,677



15,633



8,010



31,310



19,628

Loss (gain) on investments —



—



250



—



(440)

Loss from equity method investment 493



622



—



1,115



—

Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (19,347)



(20,445)



(14,454)



(39,792)



(26,758)

Non-GAAP net income $ 226,518



$ 196,133



$ 176,211



$ 422,651



$ 357,133

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.98



$ 0.75



$ 0.69



$ 1.74



$ 1.34

Adjustments to net income:

















Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.06



0.06



0.06



0.13



0.12

Stock-based compensation 0.30



0.29



0.29



0.59



0.57

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 0.05



0.05



0.05



0.10



0.10

Restructuring (benefit) charge —



0.06



—



0.06



0.04

Acquisition-related costs —



—



—



—



0.01

Legal settlements —



—



—



—



—

Transformation costs —



—



0.01



—



0.03

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.10



0.10



0.05



0.19



0.12

Loss (gain) on investments —



—



—



—



—

Loss from equity method investment —



—



—



0.01



—

Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (0.12)



(0.12)



(0.09)



(0.24)



(0.16)

Adjustment for shares(1) 0.01



—



—



0.01



—

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.38



$ 1.20



$ 1.07



$ 2.58



$ 2.17





















Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculations 164,768



163,684



165,019



164,226



164,903

Impact of benefit from note hedge transactions(1) (653)



—



—



(326)



—

Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculations(1) 164,115



163,684



165,019



163,900



164,903





(1) Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculations have been adjusted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes due in 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition. AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Net income $ 161,915



$ 123,146



$ 113,915



$ 285,061



$ 221,045

Interest income (9,502)



(7,043)



(6,410)



(16,545)



(15,045)

Provision for income taxes 18,671



14,292



19,253



32,963



43,678

Depreciation and amortization 97,163



97,185



88,367



194,348



177,740

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 8,038



8,589



8,050



16,627



17,283

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,381



10,434



9,648



20,815



19,247

Stock-based compensation 49,191



47,493



48,142



96,684



93,447

Restructuring (benefit) charge (167)



10,585



790



10,418



7,179

Acquisition-related costs 62



76



524



138



975

Legal settlements 275



—



—



275



—

Transformation costs —



—



1,336



—



5,527

Interest expense 17,249



17,205



8,446



34,454



20,562

Loss (gain) on investments —



—



250



—



(440)

Loss from equity method investment 493



622



—



1,115



—

Other expense, net 1,603



4,108



328



5,711



507

Adjusted EBITDA $ 355,372



$ 326,692



$ 292,639



$ 682,064



$ 591,705

Adjusted EBITDA margin 45 %

43 %

42 %

44 %

42 %







































Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website. The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below: Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.

– Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results. Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.

– Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies. Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities. In addition, subsequent adjustments to Akamai's initial estimated amounts of contingent consideration and indemnification associated with specific acquisitions are included within acquisition-related costs. These amounts are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of Akamai's operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.

– Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities. In addition, subsequent adjustments to Akamai's initial estimated amounts of contingent consideration and indemnification associated with specific acquisitions are included within acquisition-related costs. These amounts are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of Akamai's operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations. Restructuring charges – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and charges associated with exiting facility lease commitments. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

– Akamai has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and charges associated with exiting facility lease commitments. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business. Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and amortization of capitalized interest expense – In August 2019 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In May 2018 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.125%. In February 2014 , Akamai issued $690 million of convertible senior notes due 2019 with a coupon interest rate of 0%. The imputed interest rates of these convertible senior notes were 3.10%, 4.26% and 3.20%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discounts recorded for the conversion features that are required to be separately accounted for as equity under GAAP, thereby reducing the carrying value of the convertible debt instruments. The debt discounts are amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The interest expense excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results is comprised of these non-cash components and is excluded from management's assessment of the company's operating performance because management believes the non-cash expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.

– In , Akamai issued of convertible senior notes due 2027 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In , Akamai issued of convertible senior notes due 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.125%. In , Akamai issued of convertible senior notes due 2019 with a coupon interest rate of 0%. The imputed interest rates of these convertible senior notes were 3.10%, 4.26% and 3.20%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discounts recorded for the conversion features that are required to be separately accounted for as equity under GAAP, thereby reducing the carrying value of the convertible debt instruments. The debt discounts are amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The interest expense excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results is comprised of these non-cash components and is excluded from management's assessment of the company's operating performance because management believes the non-cash expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance. Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

– Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance. Legal settlements – Akamai has incurred losses related to the settlement of legal matters. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations.

– Akamai has incurred losses related to the settlement of legal matters. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations. Transformation costs – Akamai has incurred professional services fees associated with internal transformation programs designed to improve its operating margins and that are part of a planned program intended to significantly change the manner in which business in conducted. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events and activities giving rise to them occur infrequently and are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

– Akamai has incurred professional services fees associated with internal transformation programs designed to improve its operating margins and that are part of a planned program intended to significantly change the manner in which business in conducted. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events and activities giving rise to them occur infrequently and are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance. Income and losses from equity method investment – Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses of its equity method investment. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it lacks control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.

– Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses of its equity method investment. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it lacks control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as recording or releasing of valuation allowances), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations. Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below: Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; transformation costs; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time. Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; transformation costs; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025, respectively. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, the company would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2027 and 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion price, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; transformation costs; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses on equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time. Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue. Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods. Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been an important contributor to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our foreign subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted. Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period. Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

