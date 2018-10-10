Log in
AKASOL AG: AKASOL AG wins strategically important order in the field of charging infrastructure for e-mobility applications

10/10/2018 | 07:25am CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
AKASOL AG: AKASOL AG wins strategically important order in the field of charging infrastructure for e-mobility applications

10-Oct-2018 / 07:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of insider information according to Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014


Ad hoc: AKASOL AG wins strategically important order in the field of charging infrastructure for e-mobility applications

Darmstadt, October 10, 2018 - AKASOL AG ("AKASOL"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), a leading German producer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems for buses, commercial, rail and industrial vehicles, ships and stationary applications, has received the largest order in company history in the field of charging infrastructure with energy storage devices for e-mobility applications.

The customer is a large, leading German automotive and commercial vehicle manufacturer, not previously part of the company's customer portfolio. AKASOL will supply battery-supported, self-sufficient quick-charging stations for e-mobility applications to be set up as charging infrastructure in a regionally limited pilot project. The order amounts to a mid-single-digit million-euro value. The project is currently being launched and is expected to run until mid-2019. Following this project, the contract partners will examine the large-scale international application of the new quick-charging technology.

The forecast from the Management Board of AKASOL AG remains unchanged for fiscal year 2018, expecting sales of EUR 22 million to EUR 24 million.


Contact

cometis AG, Georg Grießmann

Phone: +49 - (0)611 - 20 58 55 61 | Email: griessmann@cometis.de

10-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AKASOL AG
Landwehrstrasse 55
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 6151/800 500
E-mail: info@akasol.com
Internet: www.akasol.com
ISIN: DE000A2JNWZ9
WKN: A2JNWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

731915  10-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=731915&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
