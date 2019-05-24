DGAP-News: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

AKASOL AG: First Annual General Meeting after the successful IPO



24.05.2019 / 17:00

Darmstadt, May 24, 2019 - AKASOL AG ("AKASOL"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), a leading German manufacturer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems for buses, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles, industrial vehicles, ships and stationary applications, successfully held its first ordinary general meeting since its June 2018 IPO at the convention center in Darmstadt. 83 % of the company's capital stock was represented at the meeting. The shareholders approved by a large majority all draft resolutions which were put up for a vote.

CEO Sven Schulz and CFO Carsten Bovenschen reported on AKASOL AG's positive operational performance and strategy in the 2018 Financial Year and in the first few months of the current year, 2019.

With revenues up 49.1% in 2018, to EUR 21.6 million, AKASOL successfully continued to implement its growth strategy. The adjusted EBIT margin of 8.1% in 2018 actually exceeded the company's own expectations.

Key strategic milestones in AKASOL's expansion were reached in 2018 and early 2019 with the commencement of series production for Daimler and a Swedish bus and commercial vehicle manufacturer, as well as the significant expansion in the scope of the long-term framework agreement with this customer, selection of the location for the new corporate headquarters in Darmstadt and the increase in the company's personnel capacity to over 200 employees. This will allow the company to focus on its growth plans for 2019, which will be consistently pursued energetically with increased production capacity at the Langen plant, construction of the new headquarters in Darmstadt and the opening of a plant in USA.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board were discharged by the Annual General Meeting by a large majority for the 2018 financial year 2018. BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt, was appointed as the auditor for the 2019 financial year.

The voting results for the individual agenda items will be published on the website https://www.akasol.com/de/hauptversammlung in a timely manner.



