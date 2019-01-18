Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Akasol AG    ASL   DE000A2JNWZ9

AKASOL AG (ASL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/18 02:43:59 pm
33.1 EUR   +0.36%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AKASOL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 01:55pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AKASOL AG
AKASOL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.01.2019 / 19:50
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AKASOL AG
Street: Landwehrstrasse 55
Postal code: 64293
City: Darmstadt
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900ZMVBM4A9UBTH42

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: FMR LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Fidelity Investment Trust

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Jan 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 8.22 % 0.00 % 8.22 % 6,061,856
Previous notification 8.26 % 0.00 % 8.26 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2JNWZ9 498,560 % 8,22 %
Total 498,560 8.22 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Management & Research Company 5.24 % % 5.24 %
 
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC % % %
FIAM LLC % % %
 
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holding LLC % % %
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Jan 2019


18.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AKASOL AG
Landwehrstrasse 55
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.akasol.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

767551  18.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767551&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKASOL AG
01:55pAKASOL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
01/10AKASOL AG : Carsten Bovenschen becomes Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Curt Philipp..
EQ
01/10AKASOL AG : Carsten Bovenschen becomes Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Curt Philipp..
EQ
2018AKASOL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018AKASOL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018AKASOL AG : Sales up 45.1% in the first nine months of 2018
EQ
2018AKASOL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018AKASOL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
2018AKASOL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018AKASOL AG : Focus on international expansion: Management Board appoints new Mana..
EQ
More news
Chart AKASOL AG
Duration : Period :
Akasol AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKASOL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Sven Schulz Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Reimnitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marie-Luise Wolff-Hertwig Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Brenneke Member-Supervisory Board
Björn Eberleh Head-Project Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKASOL AG-3.57%228
KEYENCE CORPORATION3.74%61 635
EMERSON ELECTRIC3.77%38 822
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.08%38 570
NIDEC CORPORATION4.38%33 773
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.9.52%33 431
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.