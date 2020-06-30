|
AKASOL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06/30/2020 | 04:45am EDT
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AKASOL AG
30.06.2020 / 10:39
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|AKASOL AG
|Street:
|Landwehrstrasse 55
|Postal code:
|64293
|City:
|Darmstadt
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900ZMVBM4A9UBTH42
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Lansdowne Partners International Ltd
City of registered office, country: George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|5.11 %
|0 %
|5.11 %
|6,061,856
|Previous notification
|3.05 %
|0 %
|3.05 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2JNWZ9
|
|309,912
| %
|5.11 %
|Total
|309,912
|5.11 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Lansdowne Partners International Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Lansdowne Partners Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP
|5.11 %
| %
|5.11 %
|
|
|
|
|Lansdowne Partners International Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Lansdowne General Partner I Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Lansdowne Clean Energy Fund L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Lansdowne Partners International Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Lansdowne General Partner I Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Lansdowne Energy Dynamics Fund LP
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Lansdowne Partners International Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Lansdowne General Partner I Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Lansdowne Energy Dynamics Master LP
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AKASOL AG
|
|Landwehrstrasse 55
|
|64293 Darmstadt
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.akasol.com
|
|
|
|
