AKASOL : wins strategically important order in the field of charging infrastructure for e-mobility applications

DGAP-News: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

AKASOL AG wins strategically important order in the field of charging infrastructure for e-mobility applications



10.10.2018 / 07:25

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AKASOL AG wins strategically important order in the field of charging infrastructure for e-mobility applications

Customer is a large, leading German automotive and commercial vehicle manufacturer

AKASOL supplies battery-supported quick-charging stations for e-mobility applications

Order valued in the mid-single-digit million-euro range

Sales forecast for fiscal year 2018 unchanged at EUR 22 million to EUR 24 million

Darmstadt, October 10, 2018 - AKASOL AG ("AKASOL"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), a leading German producer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems for buses, commercial, rail and industrial vehicles, ships and stationary applications, has received the largest order in company history in the field of charging infrastructure with energy storage devices for e-mobility applications.

The customer is a large, leading German automotive and commercial vehicle manufacturer, not previously part of the company's customer portfolio. AKASOL will supply battery-supported, self-sufficient quick-charging stations for e-mobility applications to be set up as charging infrastructure in a regionally limited pilot project. The order amounts to a mid-single-digit million-euro value. The project is currently being launched and is expected to run until mid-2019. Following this project, the contract partners will examine the large-scale international application of the new quick-charging technology.

The system's special feature is that it can be operated both on the electricity grid and autonomously. Parallel charging with 2x100kW and 2x23kW is also possible without requiring a network extension. This is made possible by more than 200kWh battery capacity per charging station, high enough efficiency to deliver the required electrical power for the duration of an electric vehicle's charging process. Once charging is complete, the charging station can be charged from a normal grid connection available for the next quick charge.

Felix von Borck, Managing Director of AKASOL: "The short-term development of a flexible, network-independent quick-charging infrastructure is one of the most important prerequisites for helping e-mobility breakthrough on the market. We are very pleased to have been awarded the contract to supply an important pilot project with a solution for charging stations based on our automotive traction battery technology. We expect this to provide us with important insights into the opportunities that could open up for AKASOL in the field of charging infrastructure in the future."

The forecast from the Management Board of AKASOL AG remains unchanged for fiscal year 2018, expecting sales of EUR 22 million to EUR 24 million.



Contact:

cometis AG, Georg Grießmann

Phone: +49 - (0)611 - 20 58 55 61 | Email: griessmann@cometis.de



About AKASOL

AKASOL is a leading German manufacturer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems for buses, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles, industrial vehicles, marine and stationary applications. Building on nearly 30 years of experience, AKASOL is a pioneer in developing, testing and manufacturing certified battery systems for the commercial transport sector. AKASOL AG's shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 29, 2018.

Based in Germany, AKASOL operates a facility in Langen with an annual capacity of up to 300 MWh which is planned to be expanded to 600 MWh by 2020. To AKASOL's knowledge, this is Europe's largest production plant for commercial vehicle lithium-ion battery systems, currently capable of producing high-performance battery systems for up to 1,500 fully electric buses or up to 6,000 commercial vehicles per year, depending on battery size. AKASOL's systems are manufactured to the industry standards demanded by leading OEM clients. Current clients include Daimler, a Scandinavian bus and truck manufacturer, Alstom, Bombardier, Rolls-Royce Power Systems (MTU Friedrichshafen) and Medatech. AKASOL boasts a technology-independent product portfolio. This allows the Company to choose the best battery cells and battery chemistry according to the clients' individual needs.



DISCLAIMER

Statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Group's or its industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Group does not undertake publicly to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.