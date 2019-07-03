Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Akastor ASA    AKA   NO0010215684

AKASTOR ASA

(AKA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 05:28am EDT

Akastor ASA will publish its second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. CET. The report and presentation will be available through a conference call and audiocast only, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

The presentation will be audiocasted live, and available through a dial-in conference call. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. The replay will be made available on the company website.

Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code and title of your conference.

UK/International +44 (0)330 336 9105
Norway +47 2100 2610
USA +1 323-794-2551

Confirmation code: 7350758
Title: Akastor Q2 2019

Live webcast link: 
https://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=98041375

The complete presentation will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Leif H. Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKASTOR ASA
05:28aAKASTOR ASA : Invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2019
GL
04/11AKASTOR ASA : MHWirth has been awarded contract for new drilling equipment packa..
GL
04/09AKASTOR ASA : Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2019
GL
04/02AKASTOR ASA : Akastor completes merger between First Geo and AGR
GL
03/19AKASTOR ASA : Notice of Annual General Meeting
GL
03/19AKASTOR ASA : Annual Report and Corporate Responsibility Report 2018
GL
02/27AKASTOR ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
02/27AKASTOR ASA : Akastor sells 386 161 own shares to employees
GL
02/13AKASTOR ASA : MHWirth strengthens leadership - Merrill A. "Pete" Miller Jr. appo..
GL
02/13AKASTOR ASA : Fourth Quarter Results 2018
GL
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 3 969 M
EBIT 2019 207 M
Net income 2019 205 M
Debt 2019 234 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 3 178 M
Chart AKASTOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Akastor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKASTOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 24,5  NOK
Last Close Price 11,7  NOK
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Erik Kjelstad Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Monsen Røkke Chairman
Leif Hejø Borge Chief Financial Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Director
Sarah Elizabeth Ryan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKASTOR ASA-10.41%371
SCHLUMBERGER NV8.98%54 463
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-14.79%20 058
BAKER HUGHES17.12%12 982
TECHNIPFMC28.60%11 558
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-13.50%8 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About