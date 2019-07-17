Log in
Akastor ASA: Second Quarter and Half Year Results 2019

0
07/17/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue of NOK 1 304 million in the quarter with growth of 49 percent from previous year
  • EBITDA of NOK 114 million in the quarter
  • First Geo and AGR merger completed, presented as a new segment AGR
  • MHWirth completed acquisition of Bronco Manufacturing in June
  • Order intake of NOK 1.8 billion in the quarter, resulting in order backlog of NOK 3.5 billion

Media Contact

Leif Borge

Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire
