Akazoo : Announces Share Repurchase Program and Special and Extraordinary General Meeting Results

LUXEMBOURG and NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) ("Company"), a leading global music streaming platform and media technology company with a strong international market position focused on emerging markets, today announced that shareholders voted to approve all of the resolutions put before the special and extraordinary general meetings of shareholders held on March 17, 2020.

Share Repurchase Authorization

Shareholders approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $5 million and up to 1.0 million shares of the Company's common stock.

Mr. Apostolos N. Zervos, Founder & CEO of Akazoo, said, "The Share Repurchase Program reflects the shareholders', board's and management's confidence in the fundamental and long-term potential of the Company's business. Our Company exhibited revenue growth of approximately 30% in 2019, has a robust balance sheet with a strong cash position and no debt. This enables us to continue to invest in our long-term sustainable growth, while driving additional value for shareholders through the repurchase program."

While the company intends to make repurchases in the near term, subject to market conditions among other things, there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares, if any, that may be repurchased by the Company under this authorization.

Special and Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting Results

Shareholders approved the authorization to repurchase shares, the appointment of two additional independent directors, the appointment of BDO LLP as the Company's independent registered public accountant commencing with the year ended 31 December 2019, the amendment of the Company's articles of association, and the omnibus equity incentive plan.

The amendments to the articles of association are expected to become effective immediately after completion of certain corporate formalities.

About Akazoo

Akazoo is a global, on-demand music and audio streaming and media and A.I. technology company, founded in 2010, with a focus on emerging markets and a presence in 25 countries. Akazoo's premium service provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality music streaming access to a catalogue of over 45 million songs on an ad-free basis. Akazoo uses patented A.I. for music recommendations and offers online and offline listening. Akazoo's free, ad-supported radio service consists of over 80,000 stations and exists as a separate service and application. As consumers across the globe continue to shift their media consumption to mobile devices, Akazoo is equipped with a world-class mobile application and user experience which works seamlessly across a multitude of mobile devices and provides a high-quality user experience across a range of mobile networks from 2G to 4G LTE and soon 5G.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of the Company about its operations, industry, financial condition, performance, results of operations, and liquidity. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Statements containing words such as "may," "improve," "could," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "projections," "business outlook," "guidance," "estimate," or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about, or are based upon assumptions regarding, the Company's strategies and future financial performance; expectations or estimates about future business plans, corporate governance, growth, or other objectives. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations only as of the date hereof. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual performance and results to differ materially from those predicted, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision or update to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akazoo-announces-share-repurchase-program-and-special-and-extraordinary-general-meeting-results-301026067.html

SOURCE Akazoo