AKAZOO S.A.

AKAZOO S.A.

(SONG)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Akazoo S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/20/2020 | 06:18pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Akazoo S.A. (“Akazoo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SONG) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Akazoo is the subject of a research report by Quintessential Capital published on April 20, 2020. The report describes the Company as a "castle of cards" because many aspects of its business, including users, revenues, and profits may be “profoundly overstated.” Quintessential Capital concluded, “We believe Akazoo is a scheme orchestrated by management to profit while egregiously deceiving investors.” Based on this news, shares of Akazoo plunged by more than 17% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
